Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Vine Room 465 5th Ave. S.

review star

No reviews yet

465 5th Ave. S.

Naples, FL 34135

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Vine Room is an intimate speakeasy located in the heart of downtown Naples. We specialize in tapas style dishes and themed cocktails, but often like to venture into the world of fine wines and cheeses. We do hope you'll stop by, whether for a light bite or an epic occasion! Your any wish is our mission. Cheers!

Location

465 5th Ave. S., Naples, FL 34135

Directions

Gallery
The Vine Room image
The Vine Room image
The Vine Room image

Similar restaurants in your area

Osteria Tulia
orange star4.9 • 7,109
466 5th Ave South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
The French
orange starNo Reviews
365 Fifth Ave. S Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
La Trattoria
orange starNo Reviews
878 5th Avenue South Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Bistro 821
orange starNo Reviews
821 5th Avenue Naples, FL 34112
View restaurantnext
Alberto’s on fifth - 868 5th Ave S
orange starNo Reviews
868 5th Ave S Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext
Nosh on Naples Bay - 1490 5th Ave South Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
1490 5th Ave South Suite 101 Naples, FL 34102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Naples

Skillets - Bonita Springs
orange star4.6 • 2,434
9174 Bonita Beach Rd SE Bonita Springs, FL 34135
View restaurantnext
Chartreuse Craft Cocktail Lounge - 27313 Old 41 Road Units 1 and 2
orange star5.0 • 27
27313 Old 41 Road Units 1 and 2 Bonita Springs, FL 34135
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Naples
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Immokalee
review star
No reviews yet
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Marco Island
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston