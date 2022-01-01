The Vine Room 465 5th Ave. S.
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
The Vine Room is an intimate speakeasy located in the heart of downtown Naples. We specialize in tapas style dishes and themed cocktails, but often like to venture into the world of fine wines and cheeses. We do hope you'll stop by, whether for a light bite or an epic occasion! Your any wish is our mission. Cheers!
465 5th Ave. S., Naples, FL 34135
