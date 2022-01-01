Buddha's Ritual

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sharables

Bruschetta Board

$17.00

Choice Rustic Sourdough, Artisan multigrain, Gluten free Whipped Burrata, tomato salsa cruda, imported olive oil Nduja, gorgonzola mousse, pickled vegetables Marinated Fennel, lemon ricotta, arugula gremolata Smoked Salmon, dill cream cheese, acidic red onion, bagel crumb Wild mushroom, Calabrian chili, Goat cheese, thyme Fig honey Spread, prosciutto, spiced pine nuts PB &amp; G, raw peanut butter, wine poached grapes, roasted peanut dukkah

Sugo Snacks

$8.00

Garlic-parm fried zeppole, zesty sugo, grana Padano

Meatballs

$13.00

Hand rolled meatballs, zesty sugo, fresh mozzarella, pecorino, basil

Garlic Cheese Ciabatta

$10.00

Garlic herb butter, mozzarella, oregano, grana Padano, artichoke alfredo

Insalata

Tossed Caprese

$14.00

baby heirloom tomato, broken balsamic vinaigrette, mozzarella pearls, basil,

Pasta

Linguine

$13.00

Zesty sugo, basil, pecorino

Casarecce

$14.00

Artichoke alfredo, crispy basil, parmesan

Penne

$13.00

lemon butter scampi, gremolata crumb, pecorino

Wood Fire Pie's

Saucy Sugo

$15.00

zesty red sugo, mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic confit, olive oil poached grape tomato

Bianco Romano

$16.00

mozzarella, ricotta, arugula pesto, garlic confit, pecorino

Sicilian Carnivore

$18.00

zesty red sugo, Sicilian salami, soppressata, Sicilian sausage, garlic crema

Anatra (Duck) Confit

$19.00

white bean puree, Tuscan kale, bing cherry, lemon zest, pecorino

All Ways Sunny In Venice

$18.00

fontina fondue, Sunnyside egg, prosciutto, arugula, tart honey vinaigrette

Desserts

Lemoncello

$9.00

vanilla bean sponge cake, tart lemon curd, sugar crumble

Cannoli's

$10.00

ricotta, mascarpone, frutta fresca, orange zest

Sicilian Doughnut

$9.00

coffee chocolate, lemon raspberry, Italian custard

Artisanal Gelato

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Kids Linguine

$9.00

NA Bevs

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$6.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Root Beer

$3.00

DBL Espresso

$6.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Panna

San Pellegrino

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Happy Food. Happy Drinks.

Location

N 92nd St, 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Directions

