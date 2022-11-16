  • Home
The Virginia Grill 9700 Mill Pond Run

19 Reviews

$$

9700 Mill Pond Run

Toano, VA 23168

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Cheese Pizza
Club Sandwich

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mr Pibb

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Water

Virgin Shirley Temple

$2.50

Starters

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.00

Served with Mississippi Comeback Sauce

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Served with Spicy Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

Served with Naan Dippers

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

Breaded & Fried Macaroni & Cheese, Served with Ranch

Quesadilla

$7.00

Served with Pico & Sour Cream

Wings

$12.00

Sweet Tai Chili, Buffalo, BBQ or Old Bay Rub

Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.00

Hand breaded and fried shrimp tossed in our signature sauce.

Hummus Platter

$9.00

Served with Naan Dippers, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, and Feta Cheese

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Served with Gastrique Drizzle and Spicy Ranch

Calamari

$11.00

Served with Banana Peppers, and Mississippi Comeback Sauce

Brauhaus Pretzel

$10.00

Served with Beer Cheese

Salads and Soup

Cup French Onion Soup

$4.00

Topped with Swiss Cheese and Croutons

Bowl French Onion Soup

$8.00

Topped with Swiss Cheese and Croutons

Small House Salad

$4.00

Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Carrots.

Large House Salad

$7.00

Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Carrots.

Spinach Salad

$9.00

Spinach, Strawberries, Red Onion, and Feta Cheese, Served with a Poppy Seed Dressing...

Small Caesar

$5.00

Romaine, shaved Parmesan, Croutons, tossed in Caesar Dressing

Large Caesar

$9.00

Romaine, shaved Parmesan, Croutons, tossed in Caesar Dressing

Small Wedge Salad

$6.00

Iceberg, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Croutons, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Blue Cheese Dressing

Large Wedge Salad

$9.00

Iceberg, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Croutons, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Blue Cheese Dressing

Entrees

Salmon

$19.00Out of stock

Pan Seared in Lemon Garlic Butter and Served with Mashed Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts

Shrimp & Grits

$16.00

Low Country Style

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Hand Battered and Fried Cod, Served with Fries, and Tartar Sauce

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Fried Cod, Pickled Cabbage, Texas Caviar

Fried Chicken Entree

$15.00

Hand Breaded Boneless Chicken Breast Fried and drizzled with Honey and Served with Mashed Potatoes and Broccolini

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp, Pickled Cabbage, Texas Caviar

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Linguine, Peppers, and Onions Tossed in Creamy Cajun Sauce Served with Chicken

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

Linguine, Peppers, and Onions Tossed in Creamy Cajun Sauce Served with Shrimp

Filet of Sirloin

$22.00

6oz Filet Cut Sirloin Served with Broccolini and Roasted Potatoes...

Flat Iron

$24.00

8oz Flat Iron Served with Mashed Potatoes and Sautéed Spinach...

Pulled Pork Platter

$13.00

Vinegar Based Pulled BBQ, Coleslaw, Mashed Potatoes

Meatloaf

$14.00

Topped with Gravy, Served with Mashed Potatoes and Sautéed Spinach

Event Food

$2,910.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Sautéed Spinach

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Grilled Bread

$1.50

Side Naan Bread

$1.50

Side Brussels

$3.00Out of stock

Side Broccolini

$3.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$3.00

Lil Chippers

Tossed in butter

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Texas toast, American cheese

Kids Noodles

$5.00

Tossed in butter

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

Add cheese... .50

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Served with honey mustard

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.50

Special

Sunday Prime Rib

$27.00

Bratwurst

$6.00

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$10.00

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Provolone and Mayo on Texas Toast

BLT

$9.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Steak and Cheese

$12.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Provolone, and Mayo

The Reuben

$12.00

Corn Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Served on Rye Bread

Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Fried Cod, Pickled Red Cabbage, and Lemon Garlic Aioli

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Vinegar Based BBQ, House-Made Sauce, Coleslaw

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.00

Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mississippi Comeback Sauce

Mediterranean Wrap

$10.00

Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Green and Red Peppers, Red Onion, hummus, and Feta Cheese

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, American

Macdoogle Burger

$11.00

American cheese, onions, lettuce, pickles, and our signature special sauce

Mushroom & Swiss

$11.00

Roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss, lettuce and tomato

Boss Burger

$12.00

Bacon, fried egg, cheddar, lettuce, and tomato

BBQ Burger

$11.00

Bacon, cheddar, house BBQ Sauce, lettuce and tomato

Event Food

Pulled Pork Platter

$50.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$75.00

Vegetable Tray

$75.00

Grilled Chicken Skewers

$50.00

Spinach Dip

$50.00

Beef Sliders

$70.00

Ice Cream Bar

$200.00

Coleslaw Party

$50.00

Med Wrap Platter

$40.00

Cookie Platter

$300.00

Garlic Mash

$300.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

$820.00

22 Menu

$22.00

19 Menu

$19.00

29 Menu

$29.00

Golf Wraps

$8.00

Buffalo Chix

$70.00

Cake Fee

$30.00

Chix Tenders Platters

$50.00

Pizza Menu

BBQ Pizza

$16.00
Blanco Pizza

Blanco Pizza

$15.00

White Sauce, Olive Oil, Garlic, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Onions, Ranch Swirl, Mozzarella

Carnivore Pizza

Carnivore Pizza

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00
Godfather Pizza

Godfather Pizza

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Mushrooms, Sausage, Mozzarella, Ricotta

Maui Wowie Pizza

Maui Wowie Pizza

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella

Ran Through The Garden Pizza

Ran Through The Garden Pizza

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Red Peppers, Banana Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mozzarella

Spicy Mediterranean Pizza

Spicy Mediterranean Pizza

$17.00

Chicken, White Sauce, Black Olives, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Red Peppers, Basil, Feta

Virginia Supreme Pizza

Virginia Supreme Pizza

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Mozzarella

Whiskey/ Bourbons

Rail Whiskey

$5.00

Bare Knuckle

$7.00

Canadian Club

$6.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Royal Apple

$8.00

Cutty Shark

$7.00

Elijah Craig

$8.00

Elijah Craig Rye Whiskey

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Caiseal VA Whiskey

$7.00

Chivas Regal 12 Yr

$8.00

Copper Fox Single Malt

$8.00

Dewars

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Glenfiddich 12 Yr

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Mcallan Gold

$7.00Out of stock

Cordials/ Cognacs

Baileys Irish Creme

$7.00

Baileys Salted Carmel

$7.00

Di Amore Amaretto

$7.00

Goldschlager

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessey

$10.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Rumpleminze

$8.00Out of stock

Sambucka

$8.00

Specialty Cocktails

Blackberry Bourbon Smash

$10.00

Prickly Pear Margarita

$10.00

Transfusion

$10.00

Pick Your Wood

$10.00

Pama Mama

$10.00

Bacon Bourbon Bloody

$10.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$10.00

Lavender Sour

$10.00

Cucumber Mint Martini

$10.00

Common Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

B52

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$2.00

Cosmo

$3.50

Dark & Stormy

$7.00

Long Island

$10.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Margarita

$2.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Orange Crush

$2.50

Rum Runner

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

WAP

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Vodka/ Gins

Rail Vodka

$5.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Titos

$7.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.00

Rail Gin

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Hendrick"s

$9.00

Rums

Rail Rum

$5.00

Mount Gay Rums

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Myers Dark Rum

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Malibu Passionfruit Rum

$7.00

Tequilas

Rail Tequila

$5.00

Lunazul

$7.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Espolon Resposado

$7.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Shooters

Green Tea Shooter

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shooter

$7.00

Royal Flush Shooter

$7.00

Washington Apple Shooter

$7.00

White Tea Shooter

$8.00

Watermelon Jolly Rancher

$8.00

Green Gummy Bear Shooter

$8.00

Draft Beer

Alewerks Superb IPA Draft

$7.00

Alewerks Weekend Lager Draft

$7.00

Bud Light Draft

$4.50

DB Vienna Lager Draft

$6.00

Mich Ultra Draft

$4.50

Pacifico Draft

$6.00

VA Beer CO Free Verse

$7.00

VA Beer Saving Daylight

$7.00

Coors Light Draft

$2.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$7.00

Oktoberfest Bier

$7.00

Founders All Day IPA Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Allagash White Draft

$7.00

Founders Breakfast Stout Draft

$7.00Out of stock

Sierra Hazy Little Thing Draft

$7.00

Bold Rock Draft

$6.00

Yuengling Chocolate Porter Draft

$7.50

Pivo Pils

$7.00

Midnight Brewery Juicy IPA

$7.00

Bottle/Can Beer

Alewerks Weekend Lager Bottle

$7.00

Alewerks Tavern Ale Bottle

$6.00

Blue Moon Bottle

$5.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Budweiser Bottle

$4.00

Coors Lt Bottle

$4.00

Corona Bottle

$5.00

Guiness Can

$6.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Bold Rock Bottle

$5.00

Yuengling Bottle

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00Out of stock

DBB Grape Crush Can

$6.00

White Claw Can

$6.00

DBB Lemonade

$6.00

Drink Ticket

$4.00

Red Wine Glass

House Red Glass

$6.00

Alamos Malbec Glass

$8.00Out of stock

Virginia Claret Glass

$10.00

Robert Hall Merlot Glass

$9.00Out of stock

19 Crimes Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$7.00

Alamos Malbec Glass

$8.00Out of stock

Contempo Malbec Glass

$8.00

Canyon Road Merlot Glass

$8.00

Simple Life Pinot Noir Glass

$8.00

Cork Fee

$15.00

White Wine/Sparkling Glass

House White Glass

$6.00

Astoria Prosecco Glass

$9.00

Cavaliere D'oro Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Governors White Glass

$9.00Out of stock

Hayes Rose Glass

$9.00

Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$8.00

Maschino Prosecco Glass

$9.00

Saracco Moscato Glass

$9.00

Smoking Loon Chardonnay Glass

$7.00

Wycliff Brut Glass

$8.00

Red Wine Bottle

House Red Bottle

$24.00

Alamos Malbec Bottle

$32.00

Virginia Claret Bottle

$36.00

Robert Hall Merlot Bottle

$36.00

19 Crimes Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$24.00

Contempo Malbec Bottle

$32.00

Turning Leaf Merlot Bottle

$36.00Out of stock

Canyon Road Merlot Bottle

$36.00

Simple Life Pinot Noir Bottle

$32.00

White Wine/Sparkling Bottle

House White Bottle

$24.00

Astoria Prosecco Bottle

$36.00

Cavaliere D'oro Pinot Grigio Bottle

$36.00

Governors White Bottle

$36.00Out of stock

Hayes Rose Bottle

$36.00

Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$32.00

Maschino Prosecco Bottle

$36.00

Sarrco Moscato Bottle

$36.00

Smoking Loon Chardonnay Bottle

$28.00

Wycliff Brut Bottle

$32.00

Drink Ticket

Drink Ticket

$4.00

Bev Cart

hourly

$20.00

Linens

Linens

$75.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9700 Mill Pond Run, Toano, VA 23168

Directions

Gallery
The Virginia Grill image
The Virginia Grill image
The Virginia Grill image

