The Virginia Grill 9700 Mill Pond Run
19 Reviews
$$
9700 Mill Pond Run
Toano, VA 23168
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
N/A Beverages
Starters
Fried Green Tomatoes
Served with Mississippi Comeback Sauce
Fried Pickles
Served with Spicy Ranch
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with Naan Dippers
Mac & Cheese Bites
Breaded & Fried Macaroni & Cheese, Served with Ranch
Quesadilla
Served with Pico & Sour Cream
Wings
Sweet Tai Chili, Buffalo, BBQ or Old Bay Rub
Bang Bang Shrimp
Hand breaded and fried shrimp tossed in our signature sauce.
Hummus Platter
Served with Naan Dippers, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Banana Peppers, and Feta Cheese
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Served with Gastrique Drizzle and Spicy Ranch
Calamari
Served with Banana Peppers, and Mississippi Comeback Sauce
Brauhaus Pretzel
Served with Beer Cheese
Salads and Soup
Cup French Onion Soup
Topped with Swiss Cheese and Croutons
Bowl French Onion Soup
Topped with Swiss Cheese and Croutons
Small House Salad
Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Carrots.
Large House Salad
Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Carrots.
Spinach Salad
Spinach, Strawberries, Red Onion, and Feta Cheese, Served with a Poppy Seed Dressing...
Small Caesar
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, Croutons, tossed in Caesar Dressing
Large Caesar
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, Croutons, tossed in Caesar Dressing
Small Wedge Salad
Iceberg, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Croutons, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Blue Cheese Dressing
Large Wedge Salad
Iceberg, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Croutons, Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Blue Cheese Dressing
Entrees
Salmon
Pan Seared in Lemon Garlic Butter and Served with Mashed Potatoes and Brussels Sprouts
Shrimp & Grits
Low Country Style
Fish and Chips
Hand Battered and Fried Cod, Served with Fries, and Tartar Sauce
Fish Tacos
Fried Cod, Pickled Cabbage, Texas Caviar
Fried Chicken Entree
Hand Breaded Boneless Chicken Breast Fried and drizzled with Honey and Served with Mashed Potatoes and Broccolini
Shrimp Tacos
Grilled Shrimp, Pickled Cabbage, Texas Caviar
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Linguine, Peppers, and Onions Tossed in Creamy Cajun Sauce Served with Chicken
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Linguine, Peppers, and Onions Tossed in Creamy Cajun Sauce Served with Shrimp
Filet of Sirloin
6oz Filet Cut Sirloin Served with Broccolini and Roasted Potatoes...
Flat Iron
8oz Flat Iron Served with Mashed Potatoes and Sautéed Spinach...
Pulled Pork Platter
Vinegar Based Pulled BBQ, Coleslaw, Mashed Potatoes
Meatloaf
Topped with Gravy, Served with Mashed Potatoes and Sautéed Spinach
Event Food
Sides
Lil Chippers
Sandwiches
Club Sandwich
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Provolone and Mayo on Texas Toast
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
Steak and Cheese
Mushrooms, Onions, Provolone, and Mayo
The Reuben
Corn Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Served on Rye Bread
Fish Sandwich
Fried Cod, Pickled Red Cabbage, and Lemon Garlic Aioli
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Vinegar Based BBQ, House-Made Sauce, Coleslaw
Shrimp Po Boy
Fried Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mississippi Comeback Sauce
Mediterranean Wrap
Artichoke Hearts, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Green and Red Peppers, Red Onion, hummus, and Feta Cheese
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Burgers
Classic Burger
Lettuce, tomato, American
Macdoogle Burger
American cheese, onions, lettuce, pickles, and our signature special sauce
Mushroom & Swiss
Roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss, lettuce and tomato
Boss Burger
Bacon, fried egg, cheddar, lettuce, and tomato
BBQ Burger
Bacon, cheddar, house BBQ Sauce, lettuce and tomato
Event Food
Pulled Pork Platter
Shrimp Cocktail
Vegetable Tray
Grilled Chicken Skewers
Spinach Dip
Beef Sliders
Ice Cream Bar
Coleslaw Party
Med Wrap Platter
Cookie Platter
Garlic Mash
Breakfast Sandwiches
22 Menu
19 Menu
29 Menu
Golf Wraps
Buffalo Chix
Cake Fee
Chix Tenders Platters
Pizza Menu
BBQ Pizza
Blanco Pizza
White Sauce, Olive Oil, Garlic, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmesan
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Onions, Ranch Swirl, Mozzarella
Carnivore Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Mozzarella
Cheese Pizza
Godfather Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Mushrooms, Sausage, Mozzarella, Ricotta
Maui Wowie Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple, Mozzarella
Ran Through The Garden Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Mushrooms, Green peppers, Red Peppers, Banana Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Mozzarella
Spicy Mediterranean Pizza
Chicken, White Sauce, Black Olives, Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Red Peppers, Basil, Feta
Virginia Supreme Pizza
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Mozzarella
Whiskey/ Bourbons
Rail Whiskey
Bare Knuckle
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Cutty Shark
Elijah Craig
Elijah Craig Rye Whiskey
Fireball
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Maker's Mark Bourbon
Seagrams 7
Caiseal VA Whiskey
Chivas Regal 12 Yr
Copper Fox Single Malt
Dewars
Southern Comfort
Glenfiddich 12 Yr
Johnnie Walker Black
Mcallan Gold
Cordials/ Cognacs
Specialty Cocktails
Common Cocktails
Vodka/ Gins
Rums
Shooters
Draft Beer
Alewerks Superb IPA Draft
Alewerks Weekend Lager Draft
Bud Light Draft
DB Vienna Lager Draft
Mich Ultra Draft
Pacifico Draft
VA Beer CO Free Verse
VA Beer Saving Daylight
Coors Light Draft
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Oktoberfest Bier
Founders All Day IPA Draft
Allagash White Draft
Founders Breakfast Stout Draft
Sierra Hazy Little Thing Draft
Bold Rock Draft
Yuengling Chocolate Porter Draft
Pivo Pils
Midnight Brewery Juicy IPA
Bottle/Can Beer
Alewerks Weekend Lager Bottle
Alewerks Tavern Ale Bottle
Blue Moon Bottle
Bud Light Bottle
Budweiser Bottle
Coors Lt Bottle
Corona Bottle
Guiness Can
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Bold Rock Bottle
Yuengling Bottle
Miller Lite Bottle
DBB Grape Crush Can
White Claw Can
DBB Lemonade
Drink Ticket
Red Wine Glass
House Red Glass
Alamos Malbec Glass
Virginia Claret Glass
Robert Hall Merlot Glass
19 Crimes Cabernet Sauvignon Glass
Alamos Malbec Glass
Contempo Malbec Glass
Canyon Road Merlot Glass
Simple Life Pinot Noir Glass
Cork Fee
White Wine/Sparkling Glass
Red Wine Bottle
White Wine/Sparkling Bottle
House White Bottle
Astoria Prosecco Bottle
Cavaliere D'oro Pinot Grigio Bottle
Governors White Bottle
Hayes Rose Bottle
Line 39 Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Maschino Prosecco Bottle
Sarrco Moscato Bottle
Smoking Loon Chardonnay Bottle
Wycliff Brut Bottle
Drink Ticket
Bev Cart
Linens
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
9700 Mill Pond Run, Toano, VA 23168