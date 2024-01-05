Restaurant info

Welcome to Billy's, where the untamed spirit of the West meets the classic diner feel. You may know us as the place serving giant burgers, but we've got so much more in store for you. As you peruse our counter service menu, you'll find those famous half-pound burgers and classic sandwiches, along with original waffle fries and soft serve ice cream that will leave you feeling like a kid again. And don't be surprised if you discover something new - we like to keep things wild around here. At Billy's, we're all about celebrating the past while embracing the future, and we're thrilled to share our journey with you. So come on in, grab a seat, and experience the magic of Billy's. It's more than just a meal - it's an adventure.