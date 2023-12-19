The Virginian Lodge Midtown Liquor
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
If you’re looking for the ultimate spot to stock up on provisions before heading out to explore the wilds of Jackson Hole, look no further than Midtown Liquor. Located at the beloved Virginian Lodge, our walk-in & drive-thru liquor store is redefining the way you grab your favorite beverages. As Jackson’s only drive-through liquor store, we make it easy to stock up on a unique selection of wines, beers, sloshies & libations. Starting every morning at 7am, we have grab & go breakfast burritos ready to fuel your day & coffee from local roaster Alpine Air.
Location
750 West Broadway, Jackson, WY 83001
