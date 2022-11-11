- Home
The VSPOT - Park Slope
156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene
ground floor eatery
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Popular Items
Crispy Wheat Empanadas
4 Empanada Deal
Philly Mushroom & Cheese
Sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers, vegan cheese and seasoned seitan; served with our zesty mayo
Rice & Beans Empanada
Mexican rice & Cuban black beans in a crispy empanada shell; served w/ spicy salsa verde
Mashed Potato Empanada w/ mushroom gravy
Mashed potatoes stuffed in a crispy empanada shell; served w/ gravy
Colombian seasoned Potato
Colombian seasoned potato, onion, corn, & plant based seitan; served w/ red sauce
Appetizers
Breaded Avocado FRIES w/ lime & salsa rosada
Panko breaded seasoned avocado slices w/ a lime wedge & salsa rosada
Nachos Supreme
Crispy & unique tri-flavor tortilla chips topped with our fresh guacamole, Colombian red beans, vegan cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream and our salsa roja
Guacamole with Tricolor Chips
Crispy & unique tri-flavor tortilla chips topped with our fresh guacamole
VSPOT Chips and House-made Salsa
Unique & crispy tri-flavor tortillas served with your choice of VSPOT salsa roja or spicy salsa verde; replace tortillas with regular Mexican-style corn chips to make it gluten-free.
*Crispy* Arepa Carabaño
Handmade crispy arepa topped with chicharron, maduro (plantain), avocado, white vegan cheese (mixed w/ the dough), refried beans & salsa.
Spicy & Crispy Breakfast Arepa *GF*
*GLUTEN-FREE BUT NOT PREPARED ON SEPARATE FRYER* Colombian plant based egg scramble, white cheese & spicy salsa verde on a crispy Colombian flat corn arepa
*Crispy* Arepa con Todo
A handmade crispy Colombian corn patty premixed w/ vegan cheese(mixed w the dough), Colombian black beans, ground seitan carne molida, guacamole and salsa roja.
Sweet Plantain Maduro Supreme
One whole sweet plantain split open & covered with refried beans. ground seitan carne molida, plant based sour cream, vspot salsa, & pico de gallo.
Chicharron with Lime
Our delicious homemade seitan chicharrones tossed with our Latin sazon seasonings; served w/ salsa & lime
VSPOT Appetizer Sampler
Your choice of 1 empanada, nachos supreme + crispy chk strips
Hot Soup
Whole Wheat Quesadillas
Burritos & Semolina Heroes
Carne Molida Burrito
Seasoned ground carne molida, yellow Mexican rice, vegan cheddar, Cuban black beans, sour cream, salsa roja, pico de gallo in a toasted whole wheat wrap.
Breaded Chk'n Burrito
Plant based delicious chk'n, Mexican rice, Cuban black beans, fresh pico de gallo, vegan crema, cheese & salsa roja plus a side of VSPOT tri-color chips
Chicharron Burrito
Crispy seasoned VSPOT seitan chicharrones, Latin rice, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar, cream & salsa all in a toasted whole wheat tortilla wrap
Garlicky Kale Burrito
Garlicky kale, yellow rice, beans, pico de gallo, cream, cheddar & salsa in a whole wheat toasted wrap
Garlic Cauliflower Burrito
Grilled garlic cauliflower with black beans, Mexican yellow rice, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo & guacamole in a toasted whole wheat burrito
Spicy Scrambled Egg Burrito
Scrambled plant based egg, Mexican yellow rice, Cuban blacks beans, pico de gallo, cream & SPICY salsa verde stuffed in a toasted whole wheat wrap
Avocado BLT Wrap
Smoked tempeh bacon, house-made breaded onions, avocado chunks, lettuce, tomato & creamy vegan mayo in a whole wheat wrap.
Chkn Parm Kale WRAP
Breaded Italian seasoned cutlets chopped with garlicky kale, marinara sauce & melted dairy-free mozz in a whole wheat grilled wrap
NYC Breakfast Hero
Colombian style "huevos pericos" scrambled w/ tomato, scallion, & garlic topped w/ cheddar, organic tempeh bacon, mayo & pure maple syrup in a toasted semolina hero.
Philly Cheese & Pepper Hero
Sauteed seasoned seitan & mushrooms, green peppers, onion, mozzarella, cheddar and mayo; Available gluten free.
Chk'n Parm Semolina Hero
Breaded Italian seasoned chk'n covered with melted mozzarella & homemade marinara in a toasted semolina hero
Chk'n Cutlet Semolina Hero
Breaded plant based Chicken, cheese, creamy vegan mayo with lettuce, tomato & onion in a toasted semolina hero.
2 Carne Molida Tacos
2 grilled corn tortillas filled with refried chipotle spiced beans, pico de gallo, salsa, a slice of avocado plus our house-made ground seitan carne molida. On Tuesdays, order from our Taco Tuesday menu & they're $4 each. Garlic Kale flavor available too.
2 Garlicky Kale Tacos (GF)
2 grilled corn tortillas filled with refried chipotle spiced beans, pico de gallo, salsa, a slice of avocado plus our delicious garlicky kale. On Tuesdays, order from our Taco Tuesday menu & they're $4 each. Ground beef seitan molida flavor available too.
Salads
Entrees
“Bandeja Paisa” Colombian Variety Plate
A traditional Colombian variety plate with crispy seitan chicharron, ground carne "molida," Colombian style egg scramble + Latin yellow rice, (CUBAN) black beans, avocado slices, sweet plantain & a white corn arepa topped with vegan cheese. Available gluten free.
Plato Casado
A Latin plate with ground seitan carne "molida," yellow rice, (CUBAN) black beans, avocado slices, sweet plantain & sauteed kale (available gluten free with side salad instead of molida)
Lasagna w/ Ceasar Salad
Our famous lasagna layered with authentic marinara, seasoned seitan ground "beef," & basil ricotta; served with a side Caesar salad (contains almond)
Breaded Chk Parm Pasta
Breaded vegan chicken covered in mozzarella and homemade marinara served with a side of pasta
Spaghetti Bolagnese
Our homemade authentic marinara, grilled tomato, seasoned seitan ground "beef" bolagnese, & melted vegan mozzarella
Combo Deals
Yummy Sides & Sauces
French Fries w/ ketchup
NOT COOKED IN A SEPARATE FRYER but gluten-free & served w/ ketchup
Side Grilled Sazon Garlic Cauliflower (GF)
Fresh grilled cauliflower seasoned with garlic & Latin sazon seasonings
Side Garlicky Kale (GF)
Fresh kale sauteed with olive oil, sea salt & fresh chopped garlic
Side of corn chips w/ salsa roja (GF)
Sweet Plantains (Platano Maduro) *GF*
Sweet and soft plantains. Gluten free, soy free.
Mexican Rice & Cuban black beans *GF*
Mexican rice with garden veggies alongside our Cuban black beans. Gluten free. Soy free.
Side Caesar Salad
Italian Garlic Bread w/ marinara
Mexican Yellow Rice (GF)
Yellow rice with garden veggies. Gluten free. Soy free.
Cuban black beans (GF)
Cuban black beans. Gluten free. Soy free.
Fried Jalapeno (GF)
Side Carne Molida Ground Beef
ground seitan seasoned carne molida "beef"
BOTTLE Salsa Roja (GF & mild spiced)
Our famous mild salsa made fresh in house. Gluten free.