Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Latin American

The VSPOT - Park Slope

review star

No reviews yet

156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene

ground floor eatery

Brooklyn, NY 11217

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Molida Burrito
4 Empanada Deal
Nachos Supreme

Crispy Wheat Empanadas

4 Empanada Deal

4 Empanada Deal

$19.99
Philly Mushroom & Cheese

Philly Mushroom & Cheese

$5.75

Sauteed mushrooms, onions, peppers, vegan cheese and seasoned seitan; served with our zesty mayo

Rice & Beans Empanada

Rice & Beans Empanada

$5.75

Mexican rice & Cuban black beans in a crispy empanada shell; served w/ spicy salsa verde

Mashed Potato Empanada w/ mushroom gravy

Mashed Potato Empanada w/ mushroom gravy

$5.75Out of stock

Mashed potatoes stuffed in a crispy empanada shell; served w/ gravy

Colombian seasoned Potato

Colombian seasoned Potato

$5.75

Colombian seasoned potato, onion, corn, & plant based seitan; served w/ red sauce

Appetizers

Breaded Avocado FRIES w/ lime & salsa rosada

Breaded Avocado FRIES w/ lime & salsa rosada

$10.00

Panko breaded seasoned avocado slices w/ a lime wedge & salsa rosada

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$13.00

Crispy & unique tri-flavor tortilla chips topped with our fresh guacamole, Colombian red beans, vegan cheddar, pico de gallo, sour cream and our salsa roja

Guacamole with Tricolor Chips

Guacamole with Tricolor Chips

$10.00

Crispy & unique tri-flavor tortilla chips topped with our fresh guacamole

VSPOT Chips and House-made Salsa

VSPOT Chips and House-made Salsa

$7.00

Unique & crispy tri-flavor tortillas served with your choice of VSPOT salsa roja or spicy salsa verde; replace tortillas with regular Mexican-style corn chips to make it gluten-free.

*Crispy* Arepa Carabaño

*Crispy* Arepa Carabaño

$15.00

Handmade crispy arepa topped with chicharron, maduro (plantain), avocado, white vegan cheese (mixed w/ the dough), refried beans & salsa.

Spicy & Crispy Breakfast Arepa *GF*

Spicy & Crispy Breakfast Arepa *GF*

$15.00

*GLUTEN-FREE BUT NOT PREPARED ON SEPARATE FRYER* Colombian plant based egg scramble, white cheese & spicy salsa verde on a crispy Colombian flat corn arepa

*Crispy* Arepa con Todo

*Crispy* Arepa con Todo

$13.00

A handmade crispy Colombian corn patty premixed w/ vegan cheese(mixed w the dough), Colombian black beans, ground seitan carne molida, guacamole and salsa roja.

Sweet Plantain Maduro Supreme

Sweet Plantain Maduro Supreme

$13.00

One whole sweet plantain split open & covered with refried beans. ground seitan carne molida, plant based sour cream, vspot salsa, & pico de gallo.

Chicharron with Lime

Chicharron with Lime

$11.00

Our delicious homemade seitan chicharrones tossed with our Latin sazon seasonings; served w/ salsa & lime

VSPOT Appetizer Sampler

VSPOT Appetizer Sampler

$22.00

Your choice of 1 empanada, nachos supreme + crispy chk strips

Hot Soup

Colombian Style Lentil Soup w/ avocado

Colombian Style Lentil Soup w/ avocado

$7.50

Colombian style lentil soup with potatoes and added garden veggies

Whole Wheat Quesadillas

Quesadilla Supreme

Quesadilla Supreme

$17.00

Melted cheddar & mozz, chipotle refried beans, sweet plantains, scallions; served w/ sour cream, salsa roja and spicy salsa verde.

Burritos & Semolina Heroes

Carne Molida Burrito

Carne Molida Burrito

$14.50

Seasoned ground carne molida, yellow Mexican rice, vegan cheddar, Cuban black beans, sour cream, salsa roja, pico de gallo in a toasted whole wheat wrap.

Breaded Chk'n Burrito

Breaded Chk'n Burrito

$18.00

Plant based delicious chk'n, Mexican rice, Cuban black beans, fresh pico de gallo, vegan crema, cheese & salsa roja plus a side of VSPOT tri-color chips

Chicharron Burrito

Chicharron Burrito

$17.00

Crispy seasoned VSPOT seitan chicharrones, Latin rice, black beans, pico de gallo, cheddar, cream & salsa all in a toasted whole wheat tortilla wrap

Garlicky Kale Burrito

Garlicky Kale Burrito

$16.00

Garlicky kale, yellow rice, beans, pico de gallo, cream, cheddar & salsa in a whole wheat toasted wrap

Garlic Cauliflower Burrito

Garlic Cauliflower Burrito

$16.00

Grilled garlic cauliflower with black beans, Mexican yellow rice, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo & guacamole in a toasted whole wheat burrito

Spicy Scrambled Egg Burrito

Spicy Scrambled Egg Burrito

$16.00

Scrambled plant based egg, Mexican yellow rice, Cuban blacks beans, pico de gallo, cream & SPICY salsa verde stuffed in a toasted whole wheat wrap

Avocado BLT Wrap

Avocado BLT Wrap

$15.00

Smoked tempeh bacon, house-made breaded onions, avocado chunks, lettuce, tomato & creamy vegan mayo in a whole wheat wrap.

Chkn Parm Kale WRAP

Chkn Parm Kale WRAP

$17.00

Breaded Italian seasoned cutlets chopped with garlicky kale, marinara sauce & melted dairy-free mozz in a whole wheat grilled wrap

NYC Breakfast Hero

NYC Breakfast Hero

$18.00

Colombian style "huevos pericos" scrambled w/ tomato, scallion, & garlic topped w/ cheddar, organic tempeh bacon, mayo & pure maple syrup in a toasted semolina hero.

Philly Cheese & Pepper Hero

Philly Cheese & Pepper Hero

$18.00

Sauteed seasoned seitan & mushrooms, green peppers, onion, mozzarella, cheddar and mayo; Available gluten free.

Chk'n Parm Semolina Hero

Chk'n Parm Semolina Hero

$18.00

Breaded Italian seasoned chk'n covered with melted mozzarella & homemade marinara in a toasted semolina hero

Chk'n Cutlet Semolina Hero

Chk'n Cutlet Semolina Hero

$18.00

Breaded plant based Chicken, cheese, creamy vegan mayo with lettuce, tomato & onion in a toasted semolina hero.

2 Carne Molida Tacos

2 Carne Molida Tacos

$13.00

2 grilled corn tortillas filled with refried chipotle spiced beans, pico de gallo, salsa, a slice of avocado plus our house-made ground seitan carne molida. On Tuesdays, order from our Taco Tuesday menu & they're $4 each. Garlic Kale flavor available too.

2 Garlicky Kale Tacos (GF)

2 Garlicky Kale Tacos (GF)

$13.00

2 grilled corn tortillas filled with refried chipotle spiced beans, pico de gallo, salsa, a slice of avocado plus our delicious garlicky kale. On Tuesdays, order from our Taco Tuesday menu & they're $4 each. Ground beef seitan molida flavor available too.

Salads

Chk'n Caesar Salad (contains almond)

Chk'n Caesar Salad (contains almond)

$16.00

Made with creamy white wine ALMOND Caesar dressing, breaded chk'n, romaine, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, avocado, & housemade croutons

Entrees

“Bandeja Paisa” Colombian Variety Plate

“Bandeja Paisa” Colombian Variety Plate

$25.00

A traditional Colombian variety plate with crispy seitan chicharron, ground carne "molida," Colombian style egg scramble + Latin yellow rice, (CUBAN) black beans, avocado slices, sweet plantain & a white corn arepa topped with vegan cheese. Available gluten free.

Plato Casado

Plato Casado

$20.00

A Latin plate with ground seitan carne "molida," yellow rice, (CUBAN) black beans, avocado slices, sweet plantain & sauteed kale (available gluten free with side salad instead of molida)

Lasagna w/ Ceasar Salad

Lasagna w/ Ceasar Salad

$22.00

Our famous lasagna layered with authentic marinara, seasoned seitan ground "beef," & basil ricotta; served with a side Caesar salad (contains almond)

Breaded Chk Parm Pasta

Breaded Chk Parm Pasta

$23.00

Breaded vegan chicken covered in mozzarella and homemade marinara served with a side of pasta

Spaghetti Bolagnese

Spaghetti Bolagnese

$20.00

Our homemade authentic marinara, grilled tomato, seasoned seitan ground "beef" bolagnese, & melted vegan mozzarella

Combo Deals

Avocado BLT wrap + Agave Lemonade

Avocado BLT wrap + Agave Lemonade

$16.00

Smoked tempeh bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato & sauteed onions in a toasted whole wheat wrap & served w/ am agave Lemonade

Yummy Sides & Sauces

seasoned ground vspot seitan "beef"
French Fries w/ ketchup

French Fries w/ ketchup

$7.00

NOT COOKED IN A SEPARATE FRYER but gluten-free & served w/ ketchup

Side Grilled Sazon Garlic Cauliflower (GF)

Side Grilled Sazon Garlic Cauliflower (GF)

$9.00

Fresh grilled cauliflower seasoned with garlic & Latin sazon seasonings

Side Garlicky Kale (GF)

Side Garlicky Kale (GF)

$8.00

Fresh kale sauteed with olive oil, sea salt & fresh chopped garlic

Side of corn chips w/ salsa roja (GF)

Side of corn chips w/ salsa roja (GF)

$7.00
Sweet Plantains (Platano Maduro) *GF*

Sweet Plantains (Platano Maduro) *GF*

$7.00

Sweet and soft plantains. Gluten free, soy free.

Mexican Rice & Cuban black beans *GF*

Mexican Rice & Cuban black beans *GF*

$7.00

Mexican rice with garden veggies alongside our Cuban black beans. Gluten free. Soy free.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00
Italian Garlic Bread w/ marinara

Italian Garlic Bread w/ marinara

$7.00
Mexican Yellow Rice (GF)

Mexican Yellow Rice (GF)

$4.00

Yellow rice with garden veggies. Gluten free. Soy free.

Cuban black beans (GF)

Cuban black beans (GF)

$4.00

Cuban black beans. Gluten free. Soy free.

Fried Jalapeno (GF)

Fried Jalapeno (GF)

$3.00
Side Carne Molida Ground Beef

Side Carne Molida Ground Beef

$4.50

ground seitan seasoned carne molida "beef"

BOTTLE Salsa Roja (GF & mild spiced)

BOTTLE Salsa Roja (GF & mild spiced)

$8.00

Our famous mild salsa made fresh in house. Gluten free.

Hot & Cold Beverages

Sweet Agave Lemonade

Sweet Agave Lemonade

$5.00

Lemons, water, agave

Sodas

Sodas

$3.00
Bottle Of Water

Bottle Of Water

$2.00

Vegan Cakes or GF Brownie

Triple Chocolate Brownie (GF)

Triple Chocolate Brownie (GF)

$7.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.00
Raspberry Cheesecake

Raspberry Cheesecake