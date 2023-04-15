  • Home
  • /
  • Brooklyn
  • /
  • The Waffle Box (Food Truck) - 275 Flatbush Avenue Extension
A map showing the location of The Waffle Box (Food Truck) 275 Flatbush Avenue ExtensionView gallery

The Waffle Box (Food Truck) 275 Flatbush Avenue Extension

review star

No reviews yet

275 Flatbush Avenue Extension

Brooklyn, NY 11201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Main Menu

All Day Waffle Sandwiches

Scrambled Eggs

$12.00

Banana

$12.00

Strawberry

$12.00

Nutella & Strawberries

$12.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$12.00

Cream Cheese & Jelly

$12.00

Sides

Scrambled Eggs

$5.00

Fruits

$8.00

Bacon

$6.00

Vegan Sausage

$7.00

Waffle Fries

$7.50

Mac N Cheese

$7.50

Whipped Cream

$1.50

Single Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Extra Sauce on Side

$1.50

Specialty Waffles!

Waffle Box Combo #1

$11.00

Waffle with scrambled eggs or 1 scoop ice cream & 2 regular toppings (add scoop $1)

Waffle Box Combo #2

$14.00

Waffle with scrambled eggs & bacon or sausage

Waffle Box Combo #3

$14.00

Waffle with falafel

Waffle Box Combo #4 Crispy Chicken

$15.00

Waffle with chicken crispy

Waffle Box Combo #5 Whiting

$16.00

Waffle with whiting

Waffle Box Combo #5 Fried Shrimp

$16.95

Waffle Box Combo #6 Waffle & Fruit

$11.95

Waffle with fruit

Waffle Cone (Savory) Crispy Chicken

$12.00

Waffle Cone (Savory) Falafel

$12.00

Waffle Cone (Savory) Fried Shrimp

$16.00

Kiddie Combo

Kids Crispy Chicken with Waffle

$12.00

Protein & Waffle Fries

Crispy Chicken & Waffle Fries

$9.95

Whiting & Waffle Fries

$12.00

Shrimp & Waffle Fries

$16.00

Falafel & Waffle Fries

$12.00

Fresh Salad Bowl

Salad

$8.95

Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Lunch/Dinner

Crispy Chicken

$7.95

Whiting

$7.95

Fried Shrimp

$7.95

Grilled Shrimp

$7.95

Beverages/Juices

Hot Beverages

Hot Chocolate (Small)

$3.50

Coffee (Small)

$2.50

Herbal Tea (Small)

$2.50

Fresh Ginger Tea

$5.00

Cold Beverages

Ice Coffee

Vitamin Water

$2.50

Fresh Apple Juice

$10.00

16oz

Fresh Orange Juice

$10.00

16oz

Iced Tea

$5.50

Lemonade

$5.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cola

$3.50

Canned Soda

$1.50

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Faygo

$4.00

Natural Juices

16oz ABC

$10.50

Apple, beet, carrot

16oz Sexy Body

$10.50

Carrot, cucumber, apple, pineapple, ginger, mint

16oz HIgh BP

$10.50

Beet, apple, celery, cucumber, ginger

16oz Headache

$10.50

Celery, kale, apple, cucumber, ginger

16oz Kale Aid

$10.50

Apple, cucumber, kale, lemon, ginger

16oz Citrus Beet

$10.50

Beet, orange, celery, pineapple

16oz See Good

$10.50

All carrot

16oz Mo Flow

$10.50

Orange, pineapple, apple, lemon, strawberry

16oz Your Mix!

$12.00

24oz ABC

$12.50

Apple, beet, carrot

24oz Sexy Body

$12.50

Carrot, cucumber, apple, pineapple, ginger, mint

24oz HIgh BP

$12.50

Beet, apple, celery, cucumber, ginger

24oz Headache

$12.50

Celery, kale, apple, cucumber, ginger

24oz Kale Aid

$12.50

Apple, cucumber, kale, lemon, ginger

24oz Citrus Beet

$12.50

Beet, orange, celery, pineapple

24oz See Good

$12.50

All carrot

24oz Mo Flow

$12.50

Orange, pineapple, apple, lemon, strawberry

24 oz Your Mix!

$16.00

Shakes/Ice Cream

Breakfast Shakes

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$12.00

16oz

Fruity Pebbles

$12.00

16oz

Fruit Loops

$12.00

16oz

Rice Krispies

$12.00

16oz

Lucky Charms

$12.00

16oz

Ice Cream

Kiddie Ice Cream

$5.50

SM Ice Cream

$6.50

LG Ice Cream

$7.50

Signature Shakes

Peanut Butta Love

$14.00

24 oz. peanut butter shake, with caramel sauce, whipped cream & Reese's peanut butter cup

Carmel Cookies N Dreams

$14.00

24 oz. cookies n cream shake, with crushed Oreos, whipped cream, & caramel sauce

Gimme S'more

$14.00

24 oz. vanilla shake with marshmallows, crushed kitkat, whipped cream & chocolate sauce

B-day Cake

$14.00

24 oz. b-day cake shake, with whipped cream, M&M's and cherries on top

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

275 Flatbush Avenue Extension, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Han Dynasty - Brooklyn
orange star4.7 • 6,331
445 Gold St Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Kimoto Rooftop Restaurant & Garden Lounge - 228 Duffield St
orange starNo Reviews
228 Duffield St Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Botte Brooklyn - 327 Gold Street
orange starNo Reviews
327 Gold Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Imani Caribbean Grill
orange starNo Reviews
519 Fulton Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Circa Brewing Co.
orange star4.5 • 1,389
141 Lawrence St Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext
Social Viet Vietnamese Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
306 Gold Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Llama Inn
orange star4.5 • 16,716
50 Withers Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT
orange star4.5 • 14,937
261 Moore St Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Pies 'n' Thighs
orange star4.2 • 10,215
166 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
orange star4.7 • 8,898
172 N 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (2016 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston