The Waffle Bus Montrose
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Everyday I’m Wafflin’! We’ve provided the Houston streets with award-winning waffle creations of all kinds for the last 10 years. From Food Truck to Brick and Mortar, The Heights is now the Home of Sweet and Savory Waffle Sandwiches! Voted 2014 Houston’s Favorite Food Truck by My Table Magazine Culinary Awards. Come see what everyone is talking about! Our Restaurant is NOW OPEN!
Location
1540 W Alabama St, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Southern Yankee - Crafthouse on W. Alabama
No Reviews
1312 W. Alabama Houston, TX 77006
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant