The Waffle Lab Olive Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Liège [lee-eyzh]: noun 1. a city in East Belgium on the Meuse River. 2. the best damn waffle you've ever had. "If you want to find a waffle that will ruin it for all others you need to find The Waffle Lab. For the rest of your natural life you will stalk the mobile kitchen like your ex on Facebook." -Rooster Magazine, Jan '15 - 10 Colorado Restaurants to Try Before You Die
Location
130 West Olive Street, Suite D, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Fort Collins
Nick's Italian - Fort Collins
4.4 • 1,742
1100 South College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurant
More near Fort Collins