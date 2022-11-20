The Waffle Lab imageView gallery

The Waffle Lab Olive Street

review star

No reviews yet

130 West Olive Street

Suite D

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken & Waffles
Breakfast Potatoes
The European

Savory

Big Poppa

Big Poppa

$10.00

Grilled jalapeños and cream cheese layered between two halves of our classic waffle, sealed with melted swiss & cheddar on the outside. LOOK at our add-ons!

BLT Waffle

BLT Waffle

$12.00

Not your classic BLT! Sugar crusted bacon, romaine lettuce, sliced tomatoes and maple aioli sandwiched between one of our sweet liege waffles. Try it with cheese!

Blue Sky Breakfast

$11.00

Over easy cage-free egg, thick-cut bacon, diced tomatoes, avocado, cheddar cheese, sea salt & pepper with a drizzle of olive oil.

Braffle

Braffle

$12.00

Local bratwurst made with Guiness, seared and served with warm sauerkraut & horseradish mustard.

Breakfast Sammie

$9.00

Our classic waffle split in half then filled with two local over easy cage-free eggs with melted swiss and cheddar. LOOK at our add-ons!

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Hand breaded, golden-fried natural chicken tenders served over our classic Liège waffle with homemade rosemary-sage sausage gravy & Vermont maple syrup.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Swiss and cheddar cheeses melted expertly around our classic waffle. LOOK at our add-ons!

TWL Classic

TWL Classic

$6.00

The Waffle that started it all! Our Liège waffles are made from a yeast-levened dough, not a batter. They are finished with real Belgian pearl sugar that melts on the inside and caramelizes on the outside. Dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon.

Waffle & Gravy

Waffle & Gravy

$9.00

Our classic Liege waffle served with a generous side of rosemary-sage sausage gravy.

Waffle Burger

$12.00

Double quarter pounder with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard and ketchup.

Waffle Club

Waffle Club

$12.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese lettuce, tomato, and maple aioli sandwiched between our sweet liege waffles.

Sweet

Foster the Waffle

Foster the Waffle

$10.00

Caramelized bananas topped with house-made whiskey caramel sauce and whipped cream.

I Want S'more

I Want S'more

$8.00

Ghirardelli dark chocolate, graham cracker bits and toasted marshmallow.

Maple-Bacon Bliss

Maple-Bacon Bliss

$10.00

Thick-cut bacon, fresh raspberries & real Vermont maple syrup.

Monkey's Uncle

Monkey's Uncle

$10.00

Peanut butter, bananas and bacon drizzled with chocolate sauce & a hint of real Vermont maple syrup.

The Choc-ffle

The Choc-ffle

$8.00

Melted Ghirardelli dark chocolate, local homemade whipped cream & dark chocolate shavings.

The European

The European

$10.00

Nutella, strawberries, bananas, whipped cream and chocolate sauce.

Pumpkin

$11.00

CYO

CYO Scramble

$11.00

Three local cage-free eggs scrambled with your favorite combination of toppings (three included) and served with rosemary roasted potatoes.

CYO Waffle

$10.00

Our Liege waffle with your choice of 3 toppings.

SIDES

Banana

$1.75

Breakfast Potatoes

$6.00

Made with freshly chopped rosemary, olive oil, salt and pepper - cooked to perfection.

Chicken Tenders & Gravy

$10.00

Our in-house battered, natural chicken tenders, golden-fried and served with a generous side of rosemary-sage sausage gravy for dippin'.

Eggs Any Style

$1.87+

Frites

$6.00

TWL potato fries with your choice of 2 house made dipping sauces - ketchup, horseradish mustard, herbed dill aioli, jamaican jerk, chipolte ketchup, or whiskey cherry aioli.

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Bananas, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries.

Gravy

$3.75

Meat

$3.75+

Side Fries

$2.50

Sweet Potato Hash

$7.00

Sweet potatoes, caramelized onions and green peppers in a savory medly, topped with cheddar cheese and sliced avocado.

Fries & Drink

$2.99

Ice Cream Sammy

$6.00Out of stock

SAUCE

Butter

Chipotle Ketchup

$1.25

Gravy

$3.75

Horseradish Mustard

$1.25Out of stock

Jamaican Jerk

$1.25

Ketchup

$1.25

Maple

$2.00

Maple Aoli

$1.25

Quart Gravy

$15.00

Ranch

$1.25

KIDS

Kids Chicken and Fries

$8.00

Kids Chocffle

$5.00

Kids Classic

$3.00

Kids Combo

$8.00

Kids European

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids PB&J

$5.00
Kids S'more

Kids S'more

$5.00
Kids Smiley Waffle

Kids Smiley Waffle

$5.00

Coffee & Chocolate

Coffee

$2.75

Americano

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.25

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Double Espresso

$3.00

Espresso

$2.25

Latte

$4.00

Mocha

$4.25

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00Out of stock

Other Beverages

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Fountain Drink

$2.79

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

TEA

Green

$3.00

English Breakfast

$3.00

Oolong

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Liège [lee-eyzh]: noun 1. a city in East Belgium on the Meuse River. 2. the best damn waffle you've ever had. "If you want to find a waffle that will ruin it for all others you need to find The Waffle Lab. For the rest of your natural life you will stalk the mobile kitchen like your ex on Facebook." -Rooster Magazine, Jan '15 - 10 Colorado Restaurants to Try Before You Die

Website

Location

130 West Olive Street, Suite D, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Directions

Gallery
The Waffle Lab image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rainbow Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
212 W Laurel Street Fort Collins, CO 80521
View restaurantnext
Dae Gee #5 - Fort Collins
orange starNo Reviews
120 West Olive Street Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Avogadro's Number
orange star4.5 • 775
605 S Mason St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Fort Collins
orange star4.5 • 16,567
706 S College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Tap and Handle
orange starNo Reviews
307 S College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
The Mayor of Old Town - Fort Collins
orange starNo Reviews
632 S Mason St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Collins

Fat Shack - Fort Collins
orange star4.5 • 16,567
706 S College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Comet Chicken - Fort Collins
orange star4.6 • 2,892
126 W. Mountain Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Illegal Pete's - FOCO
orange star4.5 • 1,890
320 Walnut St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Nick's Italian - Fort Collins
orange star4.4 • 1,742
1100 South College Ave Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Blind Pig Pub - 214 Linden St
orange star4.3 • 1,510
214 Linden St Fort Collins, CO 80524
View restaurantnext
Moot House
orange star4.4 • 1,417
2626 S. College Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80525
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Collins
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (49 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Estes Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston