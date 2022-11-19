Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Wagon Wheel Bar & Grill Sioux Rapids, IA

review star

No reviews yet

605 Highway 71

P.O. BOX 381

Sioux Rapids, IA 50585

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap
Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.99

Premium tail-off shrimp that are breaded and covered in buffalo sauce.

Cheese Lovers Sampler

$19.99

Full portions of our Mozzarella Sticks, White and Yellow Cheese balls.

Combo Platter

$16.99

Half portions of our famous Onion Rings, Pickle Fries, Mini Tacos and Jalapeno Bites.

Duck Wontons

$12.99

Duck bacon blended with sweet corn & cream cheese inside a wonton wrapper

French Fries

$1.99

Homemade Chips

$1.99

Poppers

$8.99

Mild jalapeno pepper halves filled with rich cream cheese coated in a light potato breading.

Loaded Totchos

$10.99

Tater Tot Nachos piled with bacon, cheese sauce, tomatoes and onions. Add smoked brisket or jalapenos.

Mini Tacos

$6.99

Chicken and chiles seasoned with traditional Mexican spices folded in a yellow corn tortilla.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

3-1/4" mozzarella cheese in fine bread crumbs with Italian seasoning.

Onion Rings

$7.99+

A dozen 3/4 inch Gourmet Breaded Onion rings coated with a premium Japanese-style breading for extra crunch.

Pickle Fries

$7.99

Our pickle fries have an irresistible crispy outer layer and firm, juicy texture inside.

Pretzel Sticks

$9.99

Four jumbo, deliciously soft & chewy pretzel sticks served with a side of cheese sauce.

TATER TOTS

$1.99
White Cheeseballs

$7.99

Creamy Wisconsin white cheddar cheese with a light crispy coating.

Yellow Cheeseballs

$7.99

Natural cheddar cheese nuggets covered in a tasty light crispy breading.

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.99

Served on a toasted bun with veggies available upon request.

Cheeseburger

$9.69

Topped with both American and Swiss cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

Layered with crisp bacon and both American & Swiss cheese.

Hickory Burger

$12.99

Crispy bacon, American and Swiss cheese, BBQ sauce and onion rings top this bad boy! An award winner!

Jalapeno Burger

$9.99

Sauteed jalapenos and layered with American and Swiss cheese.

Patty Melt

$9.99

Sauteed onions and Swiss on Texas Toast.

Mushroom & Swiss

$9.99

Sauteed mushrooms and melted Swiss.

Black & Bleu

$11.99

A local favorite! Topped with bacon, 2 kinds of cheese and bleu cheese dressing.

Ranch

$0.75

Southwest Sauce

$0.75

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Salads

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Tomato, bacon, *hard-boiled egg and shredded cheese on a bed of lettuce. Served with garlic toast. Choice of grilled or crispy chicken.

House Salad

$5.99

Tomato, bacon, *hard-boiled egg and shredded cheese on a bed of lettuce.

Brisket Salad

$14.99

Smoked brisket, tomato, *hard-boiled egg and shredded cheese on a bed of lettuce. Served with garlic toast.

Harvest Salad

$8.99

Tomato, onion, green pepper, *hard-boiled egg and shredded cheese. Served with garlic toast.

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Baskets

BLT

$7.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas Toast.

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled or breaded chicken breast served plain. Vegetable available upon request.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Topped with bacon, shredded cheese and BBQ sauce.

Smothered Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast smothered in grilled onions, mushrooms and cheese on Texas Toast.

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Breaded cod fillet and lettuce on Texas Toast with a side of tartar sauce.

Philly Sandwich

$9.99

Shaved beef with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and cheese, on Texas Toast.

Ribeye Sandwich

$13.99

6-8 ounce choice ribeye perfectly seasoned and served on Texas Toast.

Shrimp Basket

$11.99

A generous portion of our buttermilk breaded mini shrimp.

Pork Tenderloin

$9.99

Served on a toasted bun with vegetables available upon request.

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Delicious smoked brisket on a toasted hoagie roll.

Chicken Strips

$8.99

4 Golden breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Chicken breast, pico de gallo, cheese and ranch dressing.

Erma Wrap

$7.99

Chicken breast, pico de gallo, cheese and southwest sauce.

Philly Wrap

$9.99

Choice of beef or chicken, with cheese, grilled, onions, peppers, mushrooms and mayo.

Fish Wrap

$9.99

Breaded Cod, coleslaw, pico de gallo, cheese and southwest sauce.

Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap

$8.99

Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, with lettuce, tomato, ranch, cheese and bacon. Make it a buffalo chicken wrap.

Shrimp Wrap

$9.99

Breaded shrimp, bacon, cheese and ranch. Make it a buffalo shrimp wrap.

Ranch

$0.75

Entrée

Ribeye Dinner

$30.99

12 oz USDA Choice ribeye.

Butterflied Shrimp

$13.99

Six jumbo breaded shrimp deep fried to a golden brown.

Beef Fillet

$17.99

6 oz USDA Choice. A juicy, tender steak.

Smothered Chicken Dinner

$12.99

Two boneless, skinless, chicken breast smothered with sauteed mushroom, onions and swiss cheese.

Kids

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.69

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kids' Fish Sticks

$5.99

Steaks

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Full Service Bar and Grill

Website

Location

605 Highway 71, P.O. BOX 381, Sioux Rapids, IA 50585

Directions

Gallery
The Wagon Wheel Bar & Grill image
The Wagon Wheel Bar & Grill image
Map
