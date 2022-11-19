- Home
The Wagon Wheel Bar & Grill Sioux Rapids, IA
605 Highway 71
P.O. BOX 381
Sioux Rapids, IA 50585
Appetizers
Buffalo Shrimp
Premium tail-off shrimp that are breaded and covered in buffalo sauce.
Cheese Lovers Sampler
Full portions of our Mozzarella Sticks, White and Yellow Cheese balls.
Combo Platter
Half portions of our famous Onion Rings, Pickle Fries, Mini Tacos and Jalapeno Bites.
Duck Wontons
Duck bacon blended with sweet corn & cream cheese inside a wonton wrapper
French Fries
Homemade Chips
Poppers
Mild jalapeno pepper halves filled with rich cream cheese coated in a light potato breading.
Loaded Totchos
Tater Tot Nachos piled with bacon, cheese sauce, tomatoes and onions. Add smoked brisket or jalapenos.
Mini Tacos
Chicken and chiles seasoned with traditional Mexican spices folded in a yellow corn tortilla.
Mozzarella Sticks
3-1/4" mozzarella cheese in fine bread crumbs with Italian seasoning.
Onion Rings
A dozen 3/4 inch Gourmet Breaded Onion rings coated with a premium Japanese-style breading for extra crunch.
Pickle Fries
Our pickle fries have an irresistible crispy outer layer and firm, juicy texture inside.
Pretzel Sticks
Four jumbo, deliciously soft & chewy pretzel sticks served with a side of cheese sauce.
TATER TOTS
White Cheeseballs
Creamy Wisconsin white cheddar cheese with a light crispy coating.
Yellow Cheeseballs
Natural cheddar cheese nuggets covered in a tasty light crispy breading.
Burgers
Hamburger
Served on a toasted bun with veggies available upon request.
Cheeseburger
Topped with both American and Swiss cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Layered with crisp bacon and both American & Swiss cheese.
Hickory Burger
Crispy bacon, American and Swiss cheese, BBQ sauce and onion rings top this bad boy! An award winner!
Jalapeno Burger
Sauteed jalapenos and layered with American and Swiss cheese.
Patty Melt
Sauteed onions and Swiss on Texas Toast.
Mushroom & Swiss
Sauteed mushrooms and melted Swiss.
Black & Bleu
A local favorite! Topped with bacon, 2 kinds of cheese and bleu cheese dressing.
Ranch
Southwest Sauce
Bleu Cheese
BBQ Sauce
Salads
Chicken Salad
Tomato, bacon, *hard-boiled egg and shredded cheese on a bed of lettuce. Served with garlic toast. Choice of grilled or crispy chicken.
House Salad
Tomato, bacon, *hard-boiled egg and shredded cheese on a bed of lettuce.
Brisket Salad
Smoked brisket, tomato, *hard-boiled egg and shredded cheese on a bed of lettuce. Served with garlic toast.
Harvest Salad
Tomato, onion, green pepper, *hard-boiled egg and shredded cheese. Served with garlic toast.
Cottage Cheese
Coleslaw
Baskets
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas Toast.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or breaded chicken breast served plain. Vegetable available upon request.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Topped with bacon, shredded cheese and BBQ sauce.
Smothered Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast smothered in grilled onions, mushrooms and cheese on Texas Toast.
Fish Sandwich
Breaded cod fillet and lettuce on Texas Toast with a side of tartar sauce.
Philly Sandwich
Shaved beef with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and cheese, on Texas Toast.
Ribeye Sandwich
6-8 ounce choice ribeye perfectly seasoned and served on Texas Toast.
Shrimp Basket
A generous portion of our buttermilk breaded mini shrimp.
Pork Tenderloin
Served on a toasted bun with vegetables available upon request.
Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Delicious smoked brisket on a toasted hoagie roll.
Chicken Strips
4 Golden breaded chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Chicken breast, pico de gallo, cheese and ranch dressing.
Erma Wrap
Chicken breast, pico de gallo, cheese and southwest sauce.
Philly Wrap
Choice of beef or chicken, with cheese, grilled, onions, peppers, mushrooms and mayo.
Fish Wrap
Breaded Cod, coleslaw, pico de gallo, cheese and southwest sauce.
Bacon Chicken Ranch Wrap
Choice of grilled or crispy chicken, with lettuce, tomato, ranch, cheese and bacon. Make it a buffalo chicken wrap.
Shrimp Wrap
Breaded shrimp, bacon, cheese and ranch. Make it a buffalo shrimp wrap.
Ranch
Entrée
Ribeye Dinner
12 oz USDA Choice ribeye.
Butterflied Shrimp
Six jumbo breaded shrimp deep fried to a golden brown.
Beef Fillet
6 oz USDA Choice. A juicy, tender steak.
Smothered Chicken Dinner
Two boneless, skinless, chicken breast smothered with sauteed mushroom, onions and swiss cheese.
Kids
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Full Service Bar and Grill
605 Highway 71, P.O. BOX 381, Sioux Rapids, IA 50585