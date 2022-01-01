Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Wallow Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

17363 Spring River Rd

Sunriver, OR 97707

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO Burger
Wings
French Dip

Apps

Nachos

Nachos

$16.00

House smoked BBQ pork, green onions, crispy jalapenos & onions, served with fresh sour cream & salsa

1/2 Nacho

$9.00

BBQ PULLED PORK OR BACON BLUE CHEESE NACHOS Both are served over corn tortilla chips with green onions, poblano cheese sauce, fried jalapeños and crispy onions or substitute with crispy french fries instead! 15

Sesame Crusted Ahi

$16.00

Rare seared tuna served with pickled Asian vegetables, wasabi, jasmine rice & wonton chips

Spinach Dip

$13.00

Fresh spinach, poblano peppers and artichokes in a three cheese flavor loaded dip with house made tortilla chips

Wings

5 wings $7- 10 wings $13- 15 wings $20 Tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing, carrots and celery. Sauces listed from mild to hot: Asian Glaze, Chipotle BBQ, House Buffalo, Garlic Habenero, XXX Orange Habenero

HH Poutine

$13.00

HH Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

HH Beef Sliders

$8.00

Salad

Small House Salad

$6.00

HOUSE SALAD Mixed greens topped with pickled red onion, grape tomatoes and house made croutons Add: Grilled shrimp +2 per shrimp, salmon or seared tuna (rare)* +8, Marinated chicken or bacon +3 Grilled vegetables +2

Large House Salad

$12.00

HOUSE SALAD Mixed greens topped with pickled red onion, grape tomatoes and house made croutons Add: Grilled shrimp +2 per shrimp, salmon or seared tuna (rare)* +8, Marinated chicken or bacon +3 Grilled vegetables +2

Small Caesar

$6.00

CAESAR SALAD House made dressing and croutons, tossed with parmesan cheese and garnished with cranberries and tomatoes Add: Grilled shrimp +2 per shrimp, salmon or seared tuna (rare)* +8, Marinated chicken or bacon +3 Grilled vegetables +2

Large Caesar

$12.00

CAESAR SALAD House made dressing and croutons, tossed with parmesan cheese and garnished with cranberries and tomatoes Add: Grilled shrimp +2 per shrimp, salmon or seared tuna (rare)* +8, Marinated chicken or bacon +3 Grilled vegetables +2

Cobb Salad

$16.00

House greens topped with bacon, marinated chicken, blue cheese, hard boiled egg, black olives and tomatoes with your choice of dressing

1/2 Cobb

$9.00

Thai Chicken Salad

$16.00

THAI CHICKEN SALAD Marinated sesame chicken, mandarin oranges, pickled carrots, pickled jalapeños, fresh cilantro and crisp wontons all served on a bed of spinach and cabbage with Thai dressing

1/2 Thai Chicken

$9.00

Sandwiches

Adult Grill Cheese

$16.00

ADULT GRILLED CHEESE Triple stacked with three cheeses, ham and bacon served with our poblano cheese dipping sauce

BBQ Pulled Pork

$16.00

BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH House smoked shredded pork with our (not spicy) chipotle blackberry BBQ sauce, topped with smoked cheddar cheese and crispy onions

BLT

BLT

$15.00

A Classic BLT on Sour Dough with your choice of side

French Dip

$17.00

FRENCH DIP SANDWICH* Roasted prime rib of beef shaved and topped with Swiss cheese, served with house made au jus on a hoagie roll

Ruben

$17.00

CORNED BEEF REUBEN House braised thick sliced corned beef brisket with thousand island, Swiss cheese & sauerkraut served on grilled rye

Salmon BLT

$18.00

WILD CAUGHT SALMON BLT* Grilled salmon and bacon with tartar sauce, sweet onions, tomatoes and lettuce, served on ciabatta bread

Spicy Chicken

$17.00

SPICY CHICKEN SANDWICH Fried chicken dipped in honey maple hot sauce, served with sriracha mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickles on a hoagie roll

Burgers

BYO Burger

$14.00

Start with your choice of beef, elk, chicken, or veggie patty Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, burger sauce and a house made pickle ...then add what you want! $2-Bacon, Ham or Egg $1-Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Smoked Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella $1-Grilled Mushrooms, or Caramelized onions

Blue Cheese Bacon Burger

$17.00

BLUE CHEESE BACON BURGER* Grilled beef patty topped with blue cheese, crispy bacon and onion strings

Elk Burger

$18.00

ELK BURGER* Grilled and topped with crispy bacon, caramelized onions, grilled mushrooms and mozzarella

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Black beans, corn, rice and three cheeses make up this awesome burger

Dinner

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Beer battered cod served with house made coleslaw, your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce and crispy french fries

Dinner Tacos

$17.00

FISH OR SHRIMP TACOS Your Choice of Grilled or Battered Fish or Shrimp served on flour tortillas with Mexican style coleslaw, chipotle sauce and fresh cilantro. Comes with a side of chips & salsa

Mac N Cheese

$15.00

It starts with our 4 cheese mild chili sauce, topped with extra cheese and breadcrumbs. 12.50 Add as much as you want! Add: chicken, ham, or bacon +3 shrimp* +2 each or salmon* +9

Noodle Bowl

$18.00

Chef’s selection of protein tossed with yakisoba noodles and fresh vegetables in a garlic, ginger teriyaki sauce, topped with sesame seeds and cilantro

Shrimp & Fries

$19.00

Shrimp and Fries Six tiger prawns battered and deep fired with fries, house made coleslaw and your choice of house made cocktail or tartar sauce.

NY Strip Steak

$25.00

12 oz. NY STRIP STEAK* Rubbed with our house made smoked salt and herb seasoning served with sour cream, horseradish mashed red potatoes and seasonal vegetables, topped with garlic butter and onion rings

Rib Eye Steak

$29.00

12 OZ. CHOICE RIBEYE* Hand cut ribeye seasoned and grilled served over sour cream horseradish mashed red potatoes with seasonal vegetables, topped with grilled mushrooms and onions

Specials

App Special 2

$8.50

Prime Rib

$27.00

Burger Special

$17.00

Desert Special

$14.00

Sides

Au Jus

$1.00

Beans

$2.00

Cheese

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Chip Refill

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Dressings

$0.50

Extra Sauce Choices

Extra Dinner Taco

$5.00

Extra Fish

$3.00

Extra Slider

$3.00

Fries

$2.00

Fry Sauce

$0.50

Grilled Veggies

$2.00

Horseradish

$0.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Mashed Potatos

$2.00

Mayonnaise

$0.50

Onion Rings

$2.00

Onions

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Shrimp

$2.00

Sour Cream

$0.75

Spicy mayo

$0.50

Tartar sauce

$0.50

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Steamed Vegetables

$2.00

Side Celery & Carrots

$2.00

Side pickles

$1.00

Quart pickles

$8.00

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Kid's Burger

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kids Classic

$8.00

Kids B & G

$8.00

Kids Waffle

$8.00

Kids French Toast

$8.00

Dessert

Ultimate Bread Pudding

$12.00

Double Fudge Brownie

$11.00

Marionberry Cobbler

$12.00

Sundae

$6.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Rootbeer Float

$8.00

N/A Bev

Pepsi

$3.00+

Diet Pepsi

$3.00+

Dr. Pepper

$3.00+

Mt. Dew

$3.00+

Rootbeer

$3.00+

Sierra Mist

$3.00+

Ice Tea

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00+

Shirley Temple

$3.00+

Roy Rogers

$3.00+

Soda Water

$1.00+

Tonic

$3.00

Red Bull

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Apple Cider

$3.50+

Apple Juice

$3.00+

Cranberry Juice

$4.50+

Tomato Juice

$3.00+

Fresh OJ

$5.00+

Fresh Grapefruit

$5.00+

Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Virgin Cocktails

$5.00

Hats

Beanie

$15.00

Ball Cap

$25.00

Shirts

T-shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve

$25.00

Womans V-neck

$25.00

Womans- Golf

$25.00

Worker

$35.00

Hoodies

Hoodies

$45.00

Swag

Coozie

$3.00

Flask

$20.00

Key Chain

$2.00

Sticker

$1.00

Pint Glass

$3.00

Coffee Mug

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Where the locals go!

Location

17363 Spring River Rd, Sunriver, OR 97707

Directions

The Wallow Bar & Grill image
The Wallow Bar & Grill image

