The Wallow Bar & Grill

BYO Burger

$14.00

Start with your choice of beef, elk, chicken, or veggie patty Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, burger sauce and a house made pickle ...then add what you want! $2-Bacon, Ham or Egg $1-Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Smoked Cheddar, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella $1-Grilled Mushrooms, or Caramelized onions