The Walnut Room

review star

No reviews yet

3131 Walnut St

Denver, CO 80205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Small The Greek

$10.75

Tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, cucumbers, and pepperoncinis

6 Chicken Wings

$10.95

Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ, honey-jalapeño sriracha, sweet Thai chili, Carolina gold BBQ, teriyaki. Nashville hot chicken or Ryan's garlic Parmesan

18" Margheritaville

$25.75

Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, and fresh basil

Food Menu

Appetizers

Pizza Rolls

$10.95

Rolled pizza dough filled with marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, and bacon. Served with a side of marinara and ranch

6 Chicken Wings

$10.95

Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ, honey-jalapeño sriracha, sweet Thai chili, Carolina gold BBQ, teriyaki. Nashville hot chicken or Ryan's garlic Parmesan

12 Chicken Wings

$19.75

Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ, honey-jalapeño sriracha, sweet Thai chili, Carolina gold BBQ, teriyaki. Nashville hot chicken or Ryan's garlic Parmesan

Cauliflower Wings

$10.95

Battered and oven baked cauliflower florets tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ, honey-jalapeño sriracha, sweet Thai chili, Carolina gold BBQ, teriyaki. Nashville hot chicken or Ryan's garlic Parmesan

Hummus

$12.95

House-made, topped with kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, and olive oil. Served with fresh baked focaccia bread, celery, and carrots

Cup for Soup

$7.00

Bowl for Soup

$9.25

SpinArt Dip

$12.95

Walnut room exclusive blend, served with fresh-baked focaccia bread, celery, and carrots

Chicken Bites

$10.95

Plain or tossed in buffalo, BBQ, honey-jalapeño sriracha, sweet Thai chili, Carolina gold BBQ, teriyaki. Nashville hot chicken or Ryan's garlic Parmesan

Arugula Flatbread

$13.25

House-made flatbread, garlic olive oil, mozzarella, crisp arugula, prosciutto, shaved Parmesan cheese and lemon vinaigrette

Caprese Flatbread

$13.25

House-made flatbread, garlic olive oil, fresh whole milk mozzarella, oven roasted tomato, fresh basil, and balsamic vinaigrette

Cheese Bread

$9.75

House-made French baguette, garlic butter, Parmesan, mozzarella, and marinara

Garlic Bread

$8.50

House-made French baguette, garlic butter, and marinara

Pesto Bread

$10.25

Pub Chips

$7.95

Pickle Flatbread

$13.25

Specialty Sandwiches

Create Your Own Sandwich

$11.50

Choice of bread, one meat, one cheese, veggies, and choice of dressings

Ruby's Caprese Sandwich

$13.95

Basil-pesto, spinach, tomatoes, whole milk mozzarella, drizzled with balsamic reduction and olive oil

Western Slope

$14.50

Turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, and ranch dressing

Southwestern Slope

$14.50

Turkey, candied bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh jalapeño, chipotle ranch

The Highland

$14.50

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mayo, dijon mustard, and vinaigrette dressing

Memphis BBQ Hoagie

$14.50

Roast beef, red onions, jalapeños, provolone cheese, and our house-made BBQ sauce

Cow Town

$13.95

Thinly-sliced roast beef simmered in au jus. With provolone cheese and a side of au jus for dippin'

Baker

$14.25

Sliced meatballs, mozzarella cheese, green peppers, provolone cheese, and marinara

Classic Reuben

$14.50

Served on marble rye bread. With Russian dressing and Swiss cheese

Garden of Eatin'

$13.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, avocados, black olives, provolone cheese, and vinaigrette dressing

Chicken Cordon Blue

$14.50

Oven-baked chicken bites, ham, Swiss cheese, blue cheese crumbles, and honey mustard dressing

Gyro

$14.50

Gyro meat, lettuce, onion, tomato, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce served on fresh-baked focaccia bread

More Cowbell

$14.50

Roast beef, Cheddar, red onions, horseradish sauce, and au jus for dippin'

Fat Bastard

$14.95

The name says it all! Pepperoni, salami, roast beef, turkey, smoked ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, mustard, and vinaigrette dressing

California Rueben

$14.50

Specialty Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Oven-baked chicken bites tossed in our house-made hot sauce with lettuce, tomato, blue cheese dressing, and blue cheese crumbles. You may substitute grilled chicken

Western Slope Wrap

$14.50

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, fresh avocado, and house-made ranch dressing

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Grilled chicken with corn, black bean and southwest spice mixture with lettuce, tomato and house-made chipotle ranch dressing

Veggie Wrap

$14.50

Mushrooms, red onions, green peppers, spinach, feta cheese, house-made hummus, roma tomato, artichoke hearts, and avocado with vinaigrette dressing

Salads

Small Cranberry Walnut Salad

$9.75

Tomatoes, red onions, cranberries, toasted walnuts, and blue cheese crumbles

Large Cranberry Walnut Salad

$13.95

Tomatoes, red onions, cranberries, toasted walnuts, and blue cheese crumbles

Small Antipasto Salad

$10.75

Tomatoes, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, ham, salami, provolone, and croutons

Large Antipasto Salad

$15.25

Tomatoes, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, ham, salami, provolone, and croutons

Small Farmhouse Salad

$9.75

Goat cheese, tomatoes, candied bacon, and toasted walnuts. Apple cider vinaigrette recommended

Large Farmhouse Salad

$13.95

Goat cheese, tomatoes, candied bacon, and toasted walnuts. Apple cider vinaigrette recommended

Small Caesar Salad

$7.95

Chopped romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese, and croutons

Large Caesar Salad

$11.25

Chopped romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, shredded Parmesan cheese, and croutons

Small Avocado & Walnut Salad

$9.75

Avocado, toasted walnuts, tomatoes, red onions, and croutons

Large Avocado & Walnut Salad

$13.95

Avocado, toasted walnuts, tomatoes, red onions, and croutons

Small Walnut Room House Salad

$7.95

Tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and croutons

Large Walnut Room House Salad

$11.25

Tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, and croutons

Small The Greek

$10.75

Tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, cucumbers, and pepperoncinis

Large The Greek

$15.25

Tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, cucumbers, and pepperoncinis

Desserts

Mini Cannolis

$2.50

Flourless Chocolate Torte with Raspberry Sauce

$7.50

Lemoncello Mascarpone Cake with Raspberry Sauce

$7.50

Pizza Menu

10" Pizza

10" Mile High

$16.95

Pepperoni, sausage, smoked ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, pineapples, jalapeños, onions, and fresh garlic

10" Mediterranean

$15.75

Garlic olive oil, feta cheese, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and mozzarella

10" The JB

$13.50

Tomato-pesto, pepperoni, and fresh garlic

10" Pizza Florentine

$14.95

Fresh spinach, ricotta, and fresh garlic

10" BBQ Blues

$15.95

House-made BBQ sauce, smoked ham, green peppers, onions, jalapeños, and pineapples

10" Half Stack

$15.95

Green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and black olives

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.95

House-made buffalo ranch sauce, chicken bites, onions, and blue cheese crumbles

10" Margheritaville

$14.25

Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, and fresh basil

10" Cameo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$15.95

House-made ranch dressing, grilled chicken, mozzarella, fresh tomato, bacon and onions. Drizzled with ranch dressing or chipotle ranch dressing

10" Iron Maiden

$14.95

Pepperoni, sausage, and smoked ham

10" Walnut Room Special

$15.95

Tomato-pesto sauce, walnuts, roma tomatoes, green olives, onions, and fresh garlic

10" Pizza Bianca

$14.95

Creamy garlic-alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, mushrooms, and Italian sausage

10" Spicy Hirsch

$14.25

Sausage and spicy giardiniera peppers

10" Marshall Stack

$16.25

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions

10" Don Ho

$13.95

Smoked ham, pineapples, Tabasco, and fresh garlic

10" Jalapeño Popper Pizza

$15.95

House-made buffalo ranch sauce, bacon, fresh jalapeños, and cream cheese

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.95

House-made BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onions, and goat cheese

14" Pizza

14" Mile High

$28.50

Pepperoni, sausage, smoked ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, pineapples, jalapeños, onions, and fresh garlic

14" Mediterranean

$25.95

Garlic olive oil, feta cheese, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and mozzarella

14" The JB

$21.25

Tomato-pesto, pepperoni, and fresh garlic

14" Pizza Florentine

$22.50

Fresh spinach, ricotta, and fresh garlic

14" BBQ Blues

$26.25

House-made BBQ sauce, smoked ham, green peppers, onions, jalapeños, and pineapples

14" Half Stack

$23.75

Green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and black olives

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$26.25

House-made buffalo ranch sauce, chicken bites, onions, and blue cheese crumbles

14" Margheritaville

$22.25

Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, and fresh basil

14" Cameo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$26.25

House-made ranch dressing, grilled chicken, mozzarella, fresh tomato, bacon and onions. Drizzled with ranch dressing or chipotle ranch dressing

14" Iron Maiden

$22.75

Pepperoni, sausage, and smoked ham

14" Walnut Room Special

$26.25

Tomato-pesto sauce, walnuts, roma tomatoes, green olives, onions, and fresh garlic

14" Pizza Bianca

$22.50

Creamy garlic-alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, mushrooms, and Italian sausage

14" Spicy Hirsch

$22.25

Sausage and spicy giardiniera peppers

14" Marshall Stack

$26.25

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions

14" Don Ho

$21.25

Smoked ham, pineapples, Tabasco, and fresh garlic

14" Jalapeño Popper Pizza

$26.25

House-made buffalo ranch sauce, bacon, fresh jalapeños, and cream cheese

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$26.25

House-made BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onions, and goat cheese

18" Pizza

18" Mile High

$34.95

Pepperoni, sausage, smoked ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, green olives, pineapples, jalapeños, onions, and fresh garlic

18" Mediterranean

$32.95

Garlic olive oil, feta cheese, fresh spinach, artichoke hearts, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, and mozzarella

18" The JB

$25.95

Tomato-pesto, pepperoni, and fresh garlic

18" Pizza Florentine

$28.50

Fresh spinach, ricotta, and fresh garlic

18" BBQ Blues

$32.95

House-made BBQ sauce, smoked ham, green peppers, onions, jalapeños, and pineapples

18" Half Stack

$29.95

Green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and black olives

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$32.95

House-made buffalo ranch sauce, chicken bites, onions, and blue cheese crumbles

18" Margheritaville

$25.75

Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, and fresh basil

18" Cameo Chicken Ranch Pizza

$32.95

House-made ranch dressing, grilled chicken, mozzarella, fresh tomato, bacon and onions. Drizzled with ranch dressing or chipotle ranch dressing

18" Iron Maiden

$28.50

Pepperoni, sausage, and smoked ham

18" Walnut Room Special

$32.95

Tomato-pesto sauce, walnuts, roma tomatoes, green olives, onions, and fresh garlic

18" Pizza Bianca

$28.50

Creamy garlic-alfredo sauce, fresh spinach, mushrooms, and Italian sausage

18" Spicy Hirsch

$25.75

Sausage and spicy giardiniera peppers

18" Marshall Stack

$32.95

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, and onions

18" Don Ho

$27.25

Smoked ham, pineapples, Tabasco, and fresh garlic

18" Jalapeño Popper Pizza

$32.95

House-made buffalo ranch sauce, bacon, fresh jalapeños, and cream cheese

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$32.95

House-made BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onions, and goat cheese

CYO Pizza

10" Create Your Own Cheese Pizza

$9.00

Personal

14" Create Your Own Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Serves 2 to 3

18" Create Your Own Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Serves 4 to 5

Single Slice

Single Slice Cheese Pizza

$4.25

Red sauce & mozzarella

Single Slice One Topping Pizza

$5.25

Red sauce & mozzarella

1/2 & 1/2 Speciality Pizza

10" Specialty 1/2 & 1/2

14" Specialty 1/2 & 1/2

18" Specialty 1/2 & 1/2

N/A Drinks

Non Alcoholic

Brooklyn Special Effects N/A Amber

$6.00

Brooklyn Special Effects N/A IPA

$6.00

Athletic N/A Hazy IPA

$6.00

Athletic N/A Blonde

$6.00

Guinness 0 Pub Draught N/A Stout 14.9 Oz

$6.00

Untitled Art Italian Pilsner N/A 12 Oz

$6.00

Untitled Art Juicy IPA N/A Stout 12 Oz

$6.00

Gruvi Bubbly Rosé Wine 9.3 Oz

$7.00

Side Dressings

Ranch SML

$0.50

Ranch LRG

$0.75

Apple Cider SML

$0.50

Apple Cider LRG

$0.75

Blue Cheese SML

$0.50

Blue Cheese LRG

$0.75

Caesar SML

$0.50

Caesar LRG

$0.75

Honey Mustard SML

$0.50

Honey Mustard LRG

$0.75

Red Wine Vinnie SML

$0.50

Red Wine Vinnie LRG

$0.75

Russian SML

$0.50

Russian SML

$0.75

Sides

Pasta Salad

$1.50

Coleslaw

$1.50

Chips

$1.00

Potato Salad

$1.50

Bread

$1.00

Pickle

$1.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$2.50

Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie

$7.50

Chocolate Torte

$7.50

Limoncello Cake

$7.50

Tiramisu

$6.50

Kids

Kids Meals

Chocolate Milk

$1.00

Pizza

$5.00

Chic Bites

$4.50

Mac'n'Cheese

$4.00

Mini Burger

$5.00

Soda Fountain / Canned

Canned Soda

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Cherry Coke

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Fanta

$1.50

Fountain

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Fanta

$2.00

Ice tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

RiNo original restaurant and bar, featuring Chicago thin style pizza, specialty sandwiches, wings and more (Virtual Golf)

Location

3131 Walnut St, Denver, CO 80205

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

