Seafood
American
Bars & Lounges

The Walrus Oyster & Ale House Walrus - Columbia

3,086 Reviews

$$

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy

Suite 3030

Columbia, MD 21044

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
THE WALRUS IN COLUMBIA, MD The Patio & Indoor Dining is now open! Sunday-Thursday 11am-9pm Friday & Saturday 11am-10pm First Come, first served. Reservation recommended

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Suite 3030, Columbia, MD 21044

