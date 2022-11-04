The Walrus Oyster & Ale House Walrus - National Harbor

  • Home
152 WATERFRONT STREET

National Harbor, MD 20745

Popular Items

The Lobster Roll (Best in Maryland)
Clam Chowder
Double Fried Walrus Wings

Seafood Cocktails

1 Pound Atlantic Whole Lobster

$32.00

Half Pound Snow Crab Cluster

$29.00

Jonah's Crab Claws

$24.00

King Walrus Calf

$35.00

3 Oysters / 3 Poached Shrimp / 6 Shucked Clams / 2 Jonah Claws / Lump Crab Meat

King Walrus Cow

$55.00

6 Oysters / 6 Poached Shrimp / 6 Shucked Clams / 3 Jonah Claws / Lump Crab Meat / Snow Crab Cluster / 1/2 Pound Lobster

King Walrus Bull

$119.00

12 Oysters / 12 Poached Shrimp / 12 Shucked Clams / 6 Jonah Claws / 1/4 LB Lump Crab Meat / 1/2 Pound King Crab Legs / 1 Pound Lobster

Poached Shrimp Cocktail Half Dozen

$16.00

Poached Shrimp Cocktail Dozen

$28.00

Alaskan King Crab Cocktail

$80.00

1 Pound Crab Legs

Local Wild Oyster Tray Half Dozen

$14.00

Local Wild Oyster Tray Dozen

$28.00

King Walrus Pup

$28.00

3 Oysters / 3 Poached Shrimp / 3 Shucked Clams / Lump Crab Meat

King Walrus King

$195.00Out of stock

20 Oysters / 20 Poached Shrimp / 20 Shucked Clams / 12 Jonah Claws / 1/4 Lb Lump Crab Meat / 1 LB King Crab / 1/2 LB Snow Crab Legs / 1 Pound Lobster

Shucking

Chef's Dozen

$36.00

Freshly Selected, Balanced Variety. Served with Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce, house made Oyster Crackers and Lemon

Virginia Clams Half Dozen

$8.00

Virginia Clams on the Half Shell. Served with Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce, house made Oyster Crackers and Lemon

Virginia Clams Dozen

$15.00

Virginia Clams on the Half Shell. Served with Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce, house made Oyster Crackers and Lemon

War Shore

$3.00

Occohannock Creek, VA - clean, lightly salty, buttery texture, natural finish

Sweet Jesus

$3.00

St. Mary’s County, MD - clean, lightly salty, buttery texture, natural finish

Smokeshows

$3.00

Choptank Sweets

$3.00