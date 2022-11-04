The Walrus Oyster & Ale House Walrus - National Harbor
152 WATERFRONT STREET
National Harbor, MD 20745
Seafood Cocktails
1 Pound Atlantic Whole Lobster
Half Pound Snow Crab Cluster
Jonah's Crab Claws
King Walrus Calf
3 Oysters / 3 Poached Shrimp / 6 Shucked Clams / 2 Jonah Claws / Lump Crab Meat
King Walrus Cow
6 Oysters / 6 Poached Shrimp / 6 Shucked Clams / 3 Jonah Claws / Lump Crab Meat / Snow Crab Cluster / 1/2 Pound Lobster
King Walrus Bull
12 Oysters / 12 Poached Shrimp / 12 Shucked Clams / 6 Jonah Claws / 1/4 LB Lump Crab Meat / 1/2 Pound King Crab Legs / 1 Pound Lobster
Poached Shrimp Cocktail Half Dozen
Poached Shrimp Cocktail Dozen
Alaskan King Crab Cocktail
1 Pound Crab Legs
Local Wild Oyster Tray Half Dozen
Local Wild Oyster Tray Dozen
King Walrus Pup
3 Oysters / 3 Poached Shrimp / 3 Shucked Clams / Lump Crab Meat
King Walrus King
20 Oysters / 20 Poached Shrimp / 20 Shucked Clams / 12 Jonah Claws / 1/4 Lb Lump Crab Meat / 1 LB King Crab / 1/2 LB Snow Crab Legs / 1 Pound Lobster
Shucking
Chef's Dozen
Freshly Selected, Balanced Variety. Served with Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce, house made Oyster Crackers and Lemon
Virginia Clams Half Dozen
Virginia Clams on the Half Shell. Served with Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce, house made Oyster Crackers and Lemon
Virginia Clams Dozen
Virginia Clams on the Half Shell. Served with Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce, house made Oyster Crackers and Lemon
War Shore
Occohannock Creek, VA - clean, lightly salty, buttery texture, natural finish
Sweet Jesus
St. Mary’s County, MD - clean, lightly salty, buttery texture, natural finish