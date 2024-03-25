The Warbler 4535 North Lincoln Ave.
4535 North Lincoln Ave.
Chicago, IL 60625
Lunch
Start
- Mushroom Soup$8.00
Garlic crème fraîche/crispy shallot/ ginger/roasted mushrooms
- Creamy Buratta$14.00
Roasted squash/frisee/candied pistachio/ cranberry/sherry vinaigrette/sourdough
- Arugula Salad$11.00
Whipped ricotta/pickled fennel/ marinated olives/lemon vinaigrette/ roasted walnuts/herbed crouton
- Tuscan Kale Salad$13.00
Asian pear/dried cranberries/ crispy sunchoke/roasted macadamia nuts/ guava vinaigrette/macadamia nut butter
Share
- Crispy Cauliflower$14.00
Ponzu glaze/roasted cashew/sesame seeds/ cilantro/pickled red onion
- Nachos$15.00
Roasted pork shoulder/tomatillo salsa/ crema/sambal/black beans
- Roasted Baby Carrots$13.00
Brown butter/sweet chili vinaigrette/ celery root purée/crispy onion rings
- Chicken Wings$14.00
Korean style/tamari glaze/sesame seeds
Mains
- Burger$15.00
Double smashed patty/american cheese/arugula/tomato/ mayo/ketchup & pickles on the side
- Short Rib Sandwich$15.00
Braised short rib/fontina/juicy peppers & onions mild giardiniera/italian seasoning/house focaccia. All sandwiches come with fries, chips, or a side salad
- Cubano$15.00
Roasted pork loin & shoulder/emmental/ whole grain mustard/pickles/cuban roll. All sandwiches come with fries, chips, or a side salad
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$15.00
Classic chicken salad/garlic aïoli/crisp cucumber/ sliced tomato/red onion/butter lettuce/brioche bun. All sandwiches come with fries, chips, or a side salad
- BLT$15.00
Heirloom tomato/thick cut peppered bacon/fresh avocado/ bibb lettuce/balsamic aïoli/house Pullman loaf. All sandwiches come with fries, chips, or a side salad
- Grilled Tofu$17.00
Garlic-chili glaze/seared sticky rice/spinach/thai spiced edamame/miso purée/rice chips
- Sweet Potato Falafel$17.00
Roasted garlic hummus/braised kale/sumac onion/crispy spiced chickpeas & pepitas/maple tahini vinaigrette
- Salmon Salad$18.00
Garlic & honey glazed salmon/chopped romaine/ avocado/tajin mango/black beans/spiced tortilla crunch/ cilantro-lime vinaigrette/pickled red onion
Dessert
Sides
Make It A Meal
Dinner
Soup & Salad
- Tuscan Kale$13.00
Asian pear/cranberries/crispy sunchoke/ roasted macadamia nuts/guava vinaigrette/ macadamia nut butter
- Apple Salad$13.00
Shaved granny smith/roasted apple/brussels sprout/blue cheese mousse/pecan/cranberry/ tarragon/thyme vinaigrette
- Arugula$11.00
Whipped ricotta/pickled fennel/ marinated olives/lemon vinaigrette/ roasted walnuts/herbed crouton
- Beet Salad$13.00
Marinated Feta/Pistachio Dukkah/ Tarragon/Dill/Poppy Seed Vinaigrette/ Orange Purée
- Creamy Buratta$14.00
Roasted squash/frisee/candied pistachio/ cranberry/sherry vinaigrette/sourdough
- Mushroom Soup$9.00
Garlic Crème FraÎche/ Crispy Shallot/ Ginger
Appetizers
- Chicken Wings$14.00
Korean style chicken wings/tamari glaze/ fresh lime/cilantro
- Nachos$15.00
Roasted pork shoulder/tomatillo salsa/ lime crema/sambal/black beans
- Steamed Mussels$15.00
Harissa spiced coconut milk/fresh garlic/ grilled sourdough
- Crispy Tempura Ribs$15.00
Plum sauce/tempura crunch/ bibb lettuce/sesame seed/ scallion
- Brandade$13.00
Salt Cod/Slow Roasted Garlic/ Preserved Lemon/Toasted Sourdough
Vegetables
- Crispy Artichoke$14.00
Fennel spiced yogurt/honey brittle/toasted pine nut/za'atar/ fresh mint
- Glazed Baby Carrots$13.00
Brown butter/sweet chili vinaigrette/celery root purée/ crispy onion rings
- Charred Green Beans$13.00
Caper aïoli/fresh lemon zest/ parmigiano/chopped walnut/ garlic chips
- Charred Broccoli$13.00
Broccoli & apricot slaw/crispy rice chips/black bean sauce/ Korean chili flakes
- Crispy Cauliflower$14.00
Ponzu glaze/roasted cashew/ sesame seeds/cilantro/pickled red onion
Flatbreads
- Chicken Sausage Flatbread$16.00
Garlic cream/caramelized onion/ shaved manchego/pickled fennel
- Barbacoa Flatbread$16.00
Slow roasted beef/pickled jalapeño/black beans/fire roasted tomato/cilantro/chihuahua
- Mushroom Flatbread$16.00
Emmental & provolone cheese/roasted shallot/ soubise/truffle
- Hawaiian Flatbread$16.00
Roasted pork loin/grilled pineapple/crispy bacon/tomato BBQ sauce/pecorino & provolone
- Veggie Flatbread$15.00
Roasted cauliflower/grilled eggplant/bell pepper/baba ganoush purée/raita sauce/crispy
Pasta
- Fusilli$18.00
Butter poached shrimp/garlic cream sauce/sauteed spinach/breadcrumbs
- Mushroom Agnolotti$16.00
Brown Butter Cream Sauce/Fresh Garlic/ Feta/Sliced Mushroom
- Whole Wheat Bucatini$16.00
Cacio e pepe/grana padano/pecorino/ black pepper/olive oil
- Spaghetti Alla Chitarra$16.00
Fire roasted corn/ spiced pepita crunch/ roasted poblano/ lime pickled onion/ parmigiano-reggiano/ cilantro
- Mac-N-Cheese$14.00
Parmigiano/fontina/ cheddar/bechamel/ breadcrumbs
- Squash Ravioli$16.00
Brown Butter/Whipped Goat Cheese/ Toasted Hazelnut/Crispy Sage
Entrees
- Burger$15.00
Double smashed patty/american cheese/arugula/tomato/ mayo/ketchup & pickles on the side
- Salmon$24.00
Sweet garlic & honey glaze/ roasted broccoli/fingerling potatoes/garlic-chive cream sauce
- Braised Pork Shoulder$25.00
Mojo Braised Pork/Sofrito Rice/Black Beans/Plantain Purée/Plantain Chips/Citrus Salad
- Grilled Tofu$19.00
Garlic-chili glaze/seared sticky rice/spinach/thai spiced edamame/miso purée/rice chips
- Sweet Potato Falafel$19.00
Roasted garlic hummus/braised kale/sumac onion/crispy chickpeas & pepitas/maple tahini vinaigrette
Dessert
Sides
Kids
Meals
Drinks
Supper Club
- Supper Club Quantity$29.00
- SC Tuscan Kale Salad
- SC Apple Salad
- SC Burrata
- SC Beet Salad
- SC Arugula
- SC Chicken Wings
- SC Nachos
- SC Brandade
- SC Tempura Ribs
- SC Mussels
- SC Artichoke
- SC Baby Carrots
- SC Green Beans
- SC Charred Broccoli
- SC Crispy Cauliflower
- SC Fusilli
- SC Ravioli
- SC Agnolotti
- SC Spaghetti
- SC Bucatini
- SC Mac & Cheese
- SC Chicken Sausage FB
- SC Mushroom FB
- SC Barbacoa FB
- SC Hawaiian FB
- SC Veggie FB
- SC Carrot Cake
- SC Apple Crisp
- SC Skillet Cookie
Transition
Appetizers
- Mushroom Soup$8.00
Garlic crème fraîche/crispy shallot/ ginger/roasted mushrooms
- Creamy Buratta$14.00
Roasted squash/frisee/candied pistachio/ cranberry/sherry vinaigrette/sourdough
- Arugula Salad$10.00
- Tuscan Kale Salad$13.00
Asian pear/dried cranberries/ crispy sunchoke/roasted macadamia nuts/ guava vinaigrette/macadamia nut butter
- Roasted Baby Carrots$13.00
Brown butter/sweet chili vinaigrette/ celery root purée/crispy onion rings
- Nachos$15.00
Roasted pork shoulder/tomatillo salsa/ crema/sambal/black beans
- Chicken Wings$13.00
Korean style chicken wings/tamari glaze/ fresh lime/cilantro
- Crispy Cauliflower$14.00
Ponzu glaze/roasted cashew/sesame seeds/ cilantro/pickled red onion
- Burger$15.00
Double smashed patty/american cheese/arugula/tomato/ mayo/ketchup & pickles on the side
- Grilled Tofu$17.00
Garlic-chili glaze/seared sticky rice/spinach/thai spiced edamame/miso purée/rice chips
- Sweet Potato Falafel$17.00
Roasted garlic hummus/braised kale/sumac onion/crispy spiced chickpeas & pepitas/maple tahini vinaigrette
Flatbreads
- Chicken Sausage Flatbread$16.00
Garlic cream/caramelized onion/ shaved manchego/pickled fennel
- Barbacoa Flatbread$16.00
Slow roasted beef/pickled jalapeño/black beans/fire roasted tomato/cilantro/chihuahua
- Mushroom Flatbread$16.00
Emmental & provolone cheese/roasted shallot/ soubise/truffle
- Hawaiian Flatbread$16.00
Roasted pork loin/grilled pineapple/crispy bacon/tomato BBQ sauce/pecorino & provolone
- Veggie Flatbread$15.00
Roasted cauliflower/grilled eggplant/bell pepper/baba ganoush purée/raita sauce/crispy
Dessert
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Coffee & Tea
NA Beverages
Refreshers
Events
Dinner Packages
- Four Course$53.00
Per person. Choose one Salad, one Appetizer or Vegetable, one Pasta or Main and one Sweet
- Five Course$65.00
Per person. Choose one Salad, one Appetizer or Vegetable, one Flatbread or Pasta, one Main and one Sweet
- Six Course$79.00
Per person. Choose one Salad, one Appetizer or Vegetable, one, Flatbread or Pasta, two Main's and one Sweet
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
4535 North Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL 60625