The Warehouse 923 6th St

review star

No reviews yet

923 6th St

San Diego, CA 92101

Liquor

Belvedere

$16.00

Ciroc

$15.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Ketel One

$16.00

Titos

$15.00

Broken Shed Vodka

$18.00

Bombay Dry

$15.00

Bombay Saphire

$17.00

Botanist

$15.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Monkey 47

$18.00

Plantation

$12.00

Ron Zacapa

$27.00

Sailor Jerry

$14.00

Bati Dark Rum

$18.00

Bati White Rum

$18.00

Ratu Spiced Rum

$25.00

Ratu Dark Rum

$25.00

7 Leguas Reposado

$18.00

7 Leguas Silver

$16.00

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Clase Azul Anejo

$100.00

Clase Azul Extra Anejo

$200.00

Clase Azul Gold

$175.00

Clase Azul Plata

$26.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$40.00

Don Julio 1942

$40.00

Don Julio 70

$25.00

Don Julio Anejo

$19.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Dos Reposado

$16.00

Gran Centenario Leyenda Extra Anejo

$40.00

Herradura Legend Anejo

$39.00

Herradura Selection Supreme Extra Anejo

$75.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva De La Familia Extra Anejo

$65.00

Lalo Blanco

$18.00

San Matias Gran Reserva Extra Anejo

$45.00

Tears of Llorona

$70.00

Tres Anejo

$17.00

Uno Blanco

$16.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva De La Familia Reposado

$25.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado

$20.00

El Luchador

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$16.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$15.00

High West Double Rye

$16.00

Jameson

$15.00

Knob Creek

$16.00

Makers Mark

$16.00

EH Taylor

$30.00

Blantons

$30.00

Woodford Reserve

$21.00

Templeton Rye

$21.00

Buchanans 12

$18.00

Buchannas 18

$40.00

Classic Laddie

$16.00

JW Black

$14.00

JW Blue

$55.00

Port Charlotte

$19.00

Oban 14

$25.00

Crown Vanilla

$13.00

Lagavulin 16

$30.00

Macallan 12

$35.00

Macallan 18

$80.00

Jw Blue Baby

$150.00

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Chambord

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Cynar

$12.00

Fernet

$12.00

Grand Marnier

$13.00

Jagermeister

$13.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Licor 43

$12.00

Luxardo

$12.00

Midori

$12.00

Mr. Black

$12.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Grand Marnier Cuvee

$40.00

Creme de Violette

$12.00

Fireball

$12.00

Louis XIII 1oz

$200.00

Hennessy X.O.

$45.00

Hennessy V.S.O.P

$16.00

Laird's Applejack

Louis X111 2oz

$400.00

Union Espadin/Tobala

$18.00

Pierde Almas Tepezate

$26.00

Pierde Almas Tobasiche

$24.00

Siete Misterios Cuishe

$18.00

Siete Misterios Coyote

$27.00

Siete Misterios Pechuga

$45.00

Siete Misterios Tobala

$43.00

Siete Misterios Espadin

$17.00

Siete Misterios Espadin Tobala

$20.00

Siete Misterios Cuishe Tepezate

$20.00

Siete Misterios Tepezate

$17.00

Siete Misterios Mexicano

$17.00

Siete Misterios Doba-Yej

$19.00

Open Bottle 3

$350.00

Montelobos Mezcal

$20.00

Illegal

$18.00

Signature Cocktails

Hibiscus Heat

$19.00

Maria Felix

$24.00

Mr. Serrano Margarita

$28.00

Bad Bunny

$19.00

The Weeknd

$19.00

Daddy's Cadi

$48.00

Joe Jack's Mojito

$19.00

The Sinking Ship

$19.00

Jaime's Cua Cua

$16.00

Mayahuel

$19.00

Oaxacan Sin

$19.00

Caribbean Queen

$19.00

Violet Love

$19.00

The Ritz Hotel In Paris

$45.00

You're A Peach

$19.00

Hot Damn

$21.00

How Many Licks?

$25.00

Gasolinazo

$29.00

Cruise Thru Zipolite

$95.00

Come Fly First Class With Me

$95.00

Classic Cocktails

Manhattan

$18.00

Mai Tai

$18.00

Moscow Mule

$18.00

Old Fashioned

$18.00

Lemon Drop

$18.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$18.00

Screwdriver

$18.00

Sidecar

$18.00

Tequila Sunrise

$18.00

Tom Collins

$18.00

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

$20.00

White Russian

$18.00

Gimlet

$18.00

Classic Margarita

$15.00

Draft Beer

Corona Premier

$10.00

Grapefruit Sculpin

$12.00

San Diego State Ale

$12.00

Voodoo Ranger Hazy IPA

$12.00

NA Beverages

Agua Fresca

$6.00

Aqcua Pana

$8.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.50

Pina

$6.00

Red Bull

$6.00

San Pellegrino

$12.00

Sprite

$5.00

Squirt

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$6.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauv

$18.00

Red Blend

$16.00

White Wine

Albarino

$16.00

Chardonnay

$18.00

Antica Chardonnay

$20.00

Champagne

Moet and Chandon Brut

$65.00+

Veuve Cliquot 500ml

$80.00

Gerard Bertrand Cremant De Limoux Sparkling Rose

$16.00

Bottle Service 3.5

$350.00

Bottle Service 4.5

$450.00

Bottle Service 5.0

$500.00

Bottle Service 6.0

$600.00

Bottle Service 7.0

$700.00

Bottle Service 8.0

$800.00

Bottle Service 9.0

$900.00

Bottle Service 1k

$1,000.00

Tapas

Guac W/ Chips And Salsa

$20.00

Mahi Mahi Ceviche Tostada

$21.00

Ahi Tuna Bowl Tostada

$21.00

Fried Shrimp Tacos Lett Wrapped

$18.00

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$18.00

Salmon Tacos

$19.00

Ribeye Volcanoes

$20.00

Serranos Burrito

$25.00

Churros Ala Mode

$14.00

Chips /salsa/beans

$12.00

Asada Fries

$21.00

Pastor Fries

$21.00

Meat Burrito

$18.00

Veggie Burrito

$18.00

Meat Taco

$7.00

Veggie Taco

$7.00

Meat Mulita

$9.00

Veggie Mulita

$9.00

Flour Quesadilla

$9.00

Supreme Quesadilla

$19.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
923 6th St, San Diego, CA 92101

