American
Bars & Lounges

THE WAREHOUSE GRILLE & DRINKERY - Bennington

review star

No reviews yet

15835 Center West Hadan Dr

Bennington, NE 68007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPS & NACHOS

Tortilla Chips

Baskets

Crab Rangoon

$7.50

Loaded Nachos

BBQ Pig Nachos

SALADS & SOUP

Dinner Salad-Servers Provide

$4.50

Chef Salad

$11.95

Chicken Salad

$12.75

Taco Salad

$12.75

Tiffany Salad

$9.95

WINGS

BONE-IN Wings (6)

$9.30

BONE-IN Wings (12)

$18.60

BONE-IN Wings (24)

$37.20

NO BONES Wings (6)

$8.95

NO BONES Wings (12)

$14.95

NO BONES Wings (24)

$26.95

SANDS~WRAPS & STRIPS

Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Buffalo Chix Popper Sandwich

$12.50

Pork Tenderloin

$12.25

Open Face Turkey

$11.75

Philly

$12.25

DnD Pig Sandwich

$11.25

Chicken Cordon Sandwich

$12.95

Reuben

$12.25

The "Rachel"

$11.25

Chicken STRIPS

$12.75

Chicken WRAPS

$12.95

JuJu's Steak Bomb-NO SUBS

$16.95

BURGERS

Plain Burger

$12.50

Cheezy Burger

$12.95

Cheezy Piggy

$13.75

Swiss & Shrooms Burger

$13.25

Warehouse Melt

$13.75

Portobello Angus Burger

$14.50

Surf & Turf Burger

$14.95

Black & Blue Burger

$13.95

Bacon Ched-Que Burger

$13.95

D-N-D Burger

$14.25

Blazing Belt Buster

$15.50

BURRITOS & MEXICAN

House Burrito

$12.25

Steak & Shrimp Burrito

$12.95

DnD Pig Burrito

$12.25

Breakfast All Day Burrito

$12.25

Chimichanga

$13.95

Chicken Enchilada

$12.95

Drunk CHICKEN Burrito

$12.95

Drunk SHRIMP Burrito

$12.95

Drunk STEAK Burrito

$12.95

Quesadilla - BEEF

$12.75

Quesadilla - CHICKEN

$12.75

Quesadilla - CHEEZY

$11.75

Jumbo Tacos (two)

$12.25

PIZZA

7" Pizza

$9.95

14" Pizza

$15.45

14" THIN CRUST Pizza

$15.45

Cauliflower Crust 10" Pizza

$15.45

PIZZA - SPECIALTY

14" Pizza Specialty

14" THIN CRUST Specialty

Cauliflower Crust 10"

DINNERS or SPECIALS

Chicky-Chicky

$15.95

Signature Chicken

$14.95

Silky Chicken

$15.95

Country Fried Chicken

$15.95

Panko Butterfly Shrimp (6x)

$15.95

Chubby Hubby-Beef N Noodles

$16.95

Gobble Gobble Turkey Dinner

$15.95

STEAKS & PRIME RIB

10 oz NY Strip

$22.95

14 oz NY Strip

$27.95

12 oz Ribeye

$27.95

16 oz Ribeye

$31.95

12 oz Prime Rib

$28.95

16 oz Prime Rib

$32.95

KIDS MEALS

Mac-N-Cheese

$6.75

Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Badger Chix (2 strips)

$8.50

ADD ON ITEMS

Fries/SIDE $$

$2.25

Tots/SIDE $$

$2.75

Sweet Tots/SIDE $$

$3.00

Onion Rings/SIDE $$

$3.00

Baked Potato $$

$3.00

Loaded Baked Potato $$

$3.75

Garlic Smashed $$

$3.00

Twice Baked Potato $$

$3.00

Bacon Strips (2x) $$

$3.75

Steamed Broccoli $$

$3.25

Sauteed Veggies $$

$3.25

Mac-N-Cheese $$

$3.50

Garlic Parm Roll $$

$1.50

Breadstick $$

$1.50

Brioche Burger Bun $$

$1.50

Coleslaw side/6 oz $$

$1.25

Fried Egg - ONE $$

$1.50

Hard Boiled Egg - ONE $$

$1.50

Grilled Chix Breast Only $$

$5.00

Breaded Chix Breast Only $$

$5.50

Burger Patty Only $$

$5.95

Grilled Shrimp/ 5 oz $$

$5.95

Panko Shrimp (6x) $$

$6.50

Add Chix Strip 1x $$

$4.00

Side Beef Taco Meat/ 5 oz $$

$3.95

Beef Taco Only / ONE $$

$6.15

Chicken Taco Only / ONE $$

$6.15

Roasted Pork/5 oz $$

$4.95

EXTRA Seasoning $$

$0.50

Ranch Dressing/ 2.5 oz $$

$0.75

Blue Chz Dressing/ 2.5 oz $$

$0.75

1000 Island/ 2.5 oz $$

$0.75

D-N-D Sauce/ 2.5 oz $$

$0.75

Teriyaki Sauce/ 2.5 oz $$

$0.75

Buffalo Sauce/ 2.5 oz $$

$0.75

BBQ Sauce/ 2.5 oz $$

$0.75

Honey Mustard/ 2.5 oz $$

$0.75

Bleu Cheese Crumbles/3.25 oz $$

$1.25

Dorothy Lynch/ 2.5 oz $$

$0.75

Sriracha Aioli Sauce / 2.5 oz $$

$0.75

Thai Peanut Sauce/ 3.25 oz $$

$0.95

Sweet Chili Sauce/ 3.25 oz $$

$0.95

Garlic Parm Sauce 3.25 oz $$

$0.95

Mango Habanero / 3.25 oz $$

$0.95

Artichoke Jalapeno Dip/3.25 oz $$

$1.75

Cream Cheese Cup $$

$0.75

Add Cheese Slice $$

$0.75

Shredded Cheese/3.25 oz $$

$1.25

Sour Cream Packet/ $$

$0.30

Salsa/Small 2.5 oz $$

$0.50

Salsa/Big 5 oz $$

$1.25

Dill Pickle Slices 3.25 oz $$

$0.75

Add Leaf Lettuce $$

$0.50

Add Tomato Slice $$

$0.50

Add Tomatoes/DICED $$

$0.75

Add Diced Roast Red Pepper 3.25 oz $$

$0.85

Add Red Onion Slices $$

$0.75

Diced Onions 3.25 oz $$

$0.75

Grilled Onions 3.25 oz $$

$0.75

Grilled Mushrooms 3.25 oz $$

$0.85

Nacho Jalapenos 3.25 oz $$

$0.75

Grilled Jalapenos 3.25 oz $$

$0.75

Grilled Banana Peppers 3.25 oz $$

$0.75

Black Beans (warm) 3.25 oz $$

$1.50

Poblano Sauce/ 5 oz $$

$2.25

Nacho Cheese Sauce/ 5 oz $$

$1.50

5-Cheese Queso/ 5 oz $$

$2.25

Rice/ 3.5 oz $$

$1.75

Add Gravy/ 5 oz $$

$1.75

Sausage Gravy/ 5 oz $$

$2.00

Au Jus/Avail SAT ONLY/ 5 oz $$

$1.25

Marinara/ 3.25 oz $$

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned full service Restaurant and Bar serving and supporting the Bennington, Nebraska community since 2011.

Website

Location

15835 Center West Hadan Dr, Bennington, NE 68007

Directions

Gallery
THE WAREHOUSE GRILLE & DRINKERY image
THE WAREHOUSE GRILLE & DRINKERY image
THE WAREHOUSE GRILLE & DRINKERY image

Map
