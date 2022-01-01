The Wasted Grain N1182 State RD. 73
Pizza
12- 16 oz
Blue Moon
BR Vanilla Porter
HB PB Jelly Joe
GunPowder ipa
White choc moo hoo
Bull Falls Crossroads Coffee Lager
D*T*B Brown Ale
Lennie Oct
Schells cream ale
Mango Cart Ale
Samuel Adams Oct
Snappy IPA
Dogfish Pumpkin
Widowmaker Black Ale
Point Milkshake Porter
Nitro Creamsicle
Blueberry Sour
Truly
Busch light
Beer Flights
Craft
Domestic
Bud Light
Budweiser
Busch Light
Coors Light
Mich Golden
Mich Ultra
Miller 64
Miller Genuine Draft
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
Old Milwaukee
PBR
Rolling Rock
Pabst COFFEE
Heinekin
Corona Lite
Guinness
Alaskan
DJ bud busch
Daily Special 2.50
Imported
Specialty/Seasonal
NA Beer
Brandy
Gin
Cordials/Other
Blue Curacao
Cointreau
Creme De Cocoa Dark
Creme De Cocoa WH
Creme De Menthe WH
DEK butterscotch
DEK Peachtree
DEK Rootbeer
DEK Triple Sec
Dr. Mcgil Cherry shot
Dr. Mcgil Menthe Shot
Dr. Mcgil Vanilla Shot
Jagermeister
Kaluha
Maraschino Liqueur
Melon Liquor
Romana Sambuca
Rumchata
Sloe Gin
Sour Apple
DOUBLE
Kailua
Mojitos sale
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey/Bourbon/Scotch
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Dewar’s Scotch
Fireball
Glenlivet Malt Scotch
Guckenheimer (Rail)
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Johnny Walker Red
Knob Creek 9yr
Makers Mark
Ole Smokey Salted Caramel
Seagrams 7
Skrewball Peanut Butter
Southern Comfort
Woodford Reserve
Windsor
GoldenSchlager
Screwball peanut But
Old Overholt rye
Canadian Mist
Mount Royal
SHANKY'S SHOT
Tullibardine Scotch
Old Overholt
Mount Royal
Revel Stoke
Kessler
Fireball Sale shot
Kinkys
Brandy Drinks
After-Dinner Drink
Apricot-flavored brandy, triple sec, & lime juice.
American Beauty
Orange juice, grenadine, dry vermouth, brandy, white creme de menthe, and a splash of port.
Between The Sheets
Brandy, light rum, triple sec, and sweet and sour mix.
Brandy Sour
Brandy, lemon juice, powdered sugar, lemon slice, and a cherry.
Frozen Drinks
Baileys Shake
Baileys Irish Cream, Milk, vanilla ice cream, and chocolate syrup.
Banana Daiquri
Light rum, triple sec, lime juice, powdered sugar, and 1 banana.
Beach Comber
Banana, Irish cream, banana liqueur, pina colada mix, light rum, and vanilla ice cream.
Banana Frost
Light rum, banana, milk, sugar, and vanilla extract.
Big Chill
Dark rum, pineapple juice, cranberry juice, orange juice, and cream of coconut.
Blushing Russian
Vodka, Coffee liqueur, strawberries, vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream.
Creamy Gin Sour
Gin, lemon juice, lime juice, heavy cream, triple sec, and sugar.
Death By Chocolate
Irish cream liqueur, vodka, brown creme de curacao, & chocolate ice cream.
Frozen Cappuccino
Irish cream, hazelnut liqueur, coffee liqueur, a dash of light cream, 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, garnished w/ a cinnamon stick.
Frozen Coconut
White rum, coconut rum, and coconut ice cream.
Frozen Daiquiri
Light rum, triple sec, lime juice, and sugar.
Frozen Mudslide
Coffee Liqueur, vanilla ice cream, Irish cream, and vodka.
Irish Dream
Hazelnut liqueur, Irish cream, brown creme de curacao, vanilla ice cream, topped w/ chocolate sprinkles.
Maraschino Cherry
Rum, amaretto, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, cranberry juice, and grenadine.
Mississippi Mud
Southern Comfort, coffee liqueur, and vanilla ice cream.
Pina Colada
Light rum, coconut milk, and crushed pineapple.
Pink Panties
Whiskey, pink lemonade concentrate, and whipped cream.
Raspberry Cheesecake
Cream cheese, white creme de curacao, black raspberry liqueur, and vanilla ice cream.
Strawberry Daiquiri
Strawberry schnapps, light rum, lime juice, powdered sugar, and strawberries.
Tidal Wave
Gin, tequila, vodka, grenadine, orange juice, pineapple juice, dark rum, and light rum.
Gin Drinks
Red Devil
Sloe Gin, peach schnapps, peach liqueur, grenadine, triple sec, and orange juice.
Singapore Sling
Gin, grenadine, sweet and sour mix, club soda, & cherry brandy.
Tokyo Tea
Gin, rum, vodka, tequila, triple sec, and melon lequeur.
Tom Collins
Gin, club soda, lemon juice, sugar, orange slice, and a maraschino cherry.
Gin & Tonic
Margaritas
Margarita
Tequila, triple sec, and lime juice.
Blue Margarita
Tequila, blue curacao, lime juice, and a pinch of salt.
Cadillac Margarita
Tequila, orange liquor, lime juice.
Frozen Margarita
Coarse salt, lime wedge, white tequila, triple sec, and lime juice.
Peach Margarita
Tequila, peach schnapps, sweet and sour mix, and a dash of grenadine.
Strawberry Margarita
Strawberry schnapps, tequila, triple sec, lemon juice, strawberries.
Top Shelf Margarita
Cointreau triple sec, Grand Marnier orange liquor, sweet and sour mix, lime juice, and tequila.
Martinis
Alaskan Martini
Grey Goose and white creme de menthe.
Apple Martini
Vodka, sour apple schnapps, and apple juice.
Aquatini
Vanilla vodka, sour raspberry schnapps, and coconut rum.
Blue Martini
Vodka, blue curacao, and lemondade
Chocolate Martini
Vodka, creme de cacao, and orange liqueur.
Chocolate Vodka Martini
Vodka, Godiva liqueur, white creme de cacao, and chocolate stick.
Classic Martini
Gin and dry vermouth.
Coffee Lovers Martini
Coffee flavored vodka, dry vermouth, Frangelico, coffee beans.
Cosmopolitan
Vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and lime juice.
Cowboy Martini
Bombay Sapphire gin, sugar syrup, mint leaves, and orange bitters.
Dirty Martini
Gin, dry vermouth, olive brine, and cocktail olives.
Dirty Vodka Martini
vodka, dry vermouth, olive brine, and cocktail olives.
Espresso Martini
Vodka, Kahlua, white creme de cacao, and cold espresso.
French Martini
Grey goose, black raspberry liqueur, Martini & Rossi Extra Dry vermouth.
Frostini
Coffee liqueur, Cream liqueur, peppermint schnapps, &mint sprig.
Jamaican Martini Recipe
Gin, red wine, dark rum, orange bitters, and cherry peppers.
Key Lime Martini
vanilla vodka, lime juice, pineapple juice, & milk.
Saketini
Gin/Vodka, sake rice wine, and an olive.
South Beach Martini
Orange vodka, Citron vodka, orange liqueur, lime juice, and an orange peel.
Punches
Absolute Sexy Lemonade
Vodka, triple sec, 7-up, lemon juice, sliced lemon, sweet and sour mix, sugar, and grenadine.
After Party
Vodka, Ginger Ale, pineapple juice, cranberry juice, and sugar.
Donkey Punch
Light rum, orange juice, ginger ale, pineapple juice, and grenadine.
Flaming Blow Dart
Jack Daniel's, Everclear, chocolate milk, and whipped cream.
Hairy Buffalo
Jose Cuervo Especial gold tequila, Absolute Vodka, Jack Daniel's, gin, 151-proof rum, fruit punch, and sliced fruit.
Hunch Punch
Everclear, fruit punch, sliced fruit.
Jungle Juice
151 rum, Everclear, vodka, peach schnapps, apple schnapps, lemon-lime soda, orange juice, triple sec, sour apple schnapps, Boone's Farm Strawberry Hill Wine, orange juice, Hawaiian Punch, Fresh fruit.
Sangria
Red wine, lime juice, orange juice, sugar, club soda, lime slices, orange slices.
Whoop Juice
Vodka, Everclear, fruit punch, lemonade, limeade, 7-up.
Rum Drinks
Bahama Mama
Coffee liqueur, dark rum, coconut liqueur, 151-rum, lemon juice, and pineapple juice.
Blue Hawaiian
Light rum, pineapple juice, blue curacao liqueur, cream of coconut, a slice of pineapple, and a cherry.
Blue Motorcycle
Tequila, sweet and sour mix, rum, 7-up, vodka, & gin blue curacao liqueur.
Caipirinha
Cachaca, sugar, and lime wedges.
Caribbean Pineapple
Coconut rum and pineapple juice.
Caribou Lou
151-rum, Malibu, and pineapple juice.
Caba Libre
Light rum, coke, and lemon/lime wedges.
Flaming Dr. Pepper
Amaretto, 151-rum, and a glass of beer.
Gorilla Milk
Light rum, coffee liqueur, creme de banane, Irish cream liqueur, and light cream
Grateful Dead
Light rum, vodka, tequila, gin, and raspberry liqueur.
Irish Trash Can
Gin, light rum, vodka, peach schnapps, blue curacao liqueur, triple sec, and redbull.
Lava Flow
Light rum, Malibu, pineapple juice, strawberries, coconut cream, and a banana.
Long Island Iced Tea
Rum, vodka, tequila, gin, triple sec, sweet and sour mix, and coke.
Mai Tai
Light rum, creme d'amade, triple sec, sweet and sour mix, fresh lime juice, pineapple juice, and dark rum.
Malibu Bay Breeze
Malibu, pineapple juice, and cranberry juice.
Malibu Sunrise
Malibu, orange juice, and grenadine.
Mojito
Light rum, club soda, mint sprigs, sugar, and lime juice.
Painkiller
Dark rum, cream of coconut, pineapple juice, and orange juice.
Parrot Bay Breeze
Coconut rum, cranberry juice, and pineapple juice.
Rum Cooler
Dark rum and lemon-lime soda.
Ruby Relaxer
Peach schnapps, vodka, Malibu, pineapple juice, and cranberry juice.
Rum Highball
Spiced rum and ginger ale.
Tropical Spiced Tea
Spiced rum, iced tea, and lemon juice.
Walk Me Down
Vodka, triple sec, rum, gin, tequila, sweet and sour mix, blue curacao liqueur, and sprite.
Zombie
Jamacia rum, light rum, 151-rum, apricot brandy, pineapple juice, lime juice, orange juice, and powdered sugar.
Captian & Coke
Tequila Drinks
Mexican Glow Worm
amber tequila, melon liquor, & sweet and sour mix.
Mexicana
Tequila, lemon juice, a splash of pineapple juice, and a splash of grenadine.
Pacific Sunrise
Tequila, blue curacao, sweet and sour mix, a dash of bitters, and a pinch of salt.
Paralyzer
Tequila, vodka, Kahlua, light cream, and Coca-Cola.
Tequila Sunrise
Tequila, orange juice, grenadine, an orange slice, and a cherry.
Tequila Cosmo
Tequila, triple sec, lime juice, cranberry juice.
Tequila Matador
Tequila, pineapple juice, and lime juice.
Tequila Screwdrivers
Tequila and orange juice.
Matador
Tequila not on menue rail
Vodka Drinks
Absolut Lemonade
Absolut Citron, amaretto, sweet and sour mix, sprite.
Black Russian
Vodka and Coffee liquour.
BLOODY MARY w/ chaser
Blue Kamikaze
Blue Lagoon
Vodka, blue curacao, lemonade, and a cherry.
Boston Gold
Vodka, creme de banane, orange juice.
Cape Codder
Vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice, and simple syrup.
Caribbean Cruise
Vodka, light rum, coconut rum, pineapple juice, and grenadine.
Electric Jam
Vodka, blue curacao, sour mix, lemon lime soda.
Fuzzy Navel
Vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, and an orange slice.
Georgia Peach
Vodka, peach schnapps, grenadine, and lemonade.
Harvey Wallbanger
Vodka, Galliano, and orange juice.
Hurricane
Vodka, grenadine, white rum, gin, Bacardi 151 rum, amaretto, triple sec, pineapple juice, and grapefruit juice.
Ice Bomb
Blue raspberry vodka, orange vodka, vodka, and sprite.
Kamikaze
Mountain Breeze
Mudslide
Vodka, Kahlua, Baileys Irish Cream.
New Orleans Hand Grenade
Purple Passion
Red Death
Red Snapper
Russian Cocktail
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex On The Beach
Slow Comfortable Screwdriver
West Key Screwdriver
White Russian
BLOODY MARY No chaser Loaded
BLOODY MARY VIRGIN
APPLE PIE SHOT
Bloody Mary No Chaser not loaded
Moscow Mule
Moscow Mule Upgrade V
Blood Mary Virgin Loaded
Kentucky Mule
Pink Whitney
Jameson Mule
Banging blue razzberry
Moscow mule sale
Whiskey Drinks
Absolute Motherhubbard
Absolute Royal Kiss
Boilmaker
California Lemonade
Canadian Breeze
Whiskey, pineapple juice, maraschino liqueur, and lemon juice.
Irish Car Bomb
Irish coffee
Jack & Coke
Long Island Ice Tea
Tequila, white rum, whiskey, gin, vodka, coke, orange juice, and simple syrup.
Manhattan
Mint Julep
Paddy Cocktail
Royal Flush
Crown Royal, peach schnapps , Chambord raspberry liqueur, and cranberry juice.
Rusty Nail
Tennesse Tea
Texas Tea
Washington Apple Cocktail
Crown Royal, sour apple schnapps, and cranberry juice.
Whiskey Hot Toddy
Old Fashion
Whiskey Sour
Seven & Seven
Shots
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Craft beer on tap, cocktails, homemade pizza
