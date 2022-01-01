  • Home
  • /
  • Thorp
  • /
  • The Wasted Grain - N1182 State RD. 73
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Wasted Grain N1182 State RD. 73

review star

No reviews yet

N1182 State RD. 73

Thorp, WI 54771

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Pizza

Homemade New York Style Beer Crust Pizza with our own sauce and topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and then finished off with your choice of toppings.

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni

$1.00

Chicken

$1.00

Sausage

$1.00

Peppers

$0.75

Onions

$0.75

Spinach

$0.75

Mushrooms

$0.75

Olives

$0.75

Basil

$0.75

Tomatoes

$0.75

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Bacon

$1.00

Chips

Small Bag NO HAPPY HOUR IF RINGS 1/2 ADD 50 cents

$1.00

12- 16 oz

Blue Moon

$3.00+

BR Vanilla Porter

$4.00+

HB PB Jelly Joe

$4.00+

GunPowder ipa

$4.00+

White choc moo hoo

$4.00+

Bull Falls Crossroads Coffee Lager

$4.00+

D*T*B Brown Ale

$4.00+

Lennie Oct

$4.00+

Schells cream ale

$4.00+

Mango Cart Ale

$4.00+

Samuel Adams Oct

$4.00+

Snappy IPA

$4.00+

Dogfish Pumpkin

$4.00+

Widowmaker Black Ale

$4.00+

Point Milkshake Porter

$4.00+

Nitro Creamsicle

$4.00+

Blueberry Sour

$4.00+

Truly

$3.00+

Busch light

$2.00+

Beer Flights

4 - 4oz

$7.00

Craft

Leine's Light

$3.00

Leine's Original

$3.00

Cider Boys First Press

$3.00

Cider Boys Peach Country

$3.00

Sam Adams

$3.00

Milkshake Porter

$3.00

Lakefront Margarita Beer

$3.00

Lakefront dark

$3.00

Domestic

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Mich Golden

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Miller 64

$3.00

Miller Genuine Draft

$3.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Old Milwaukee

$3.00

PBR

$3.00

Rolling Rock

$3.00

Pabst COFFEE

$3.00

Heinekin

$3.00

Corona Lite

$3.00

Guinness

$3.00

Alaskan

$3.00

DJ bud busch

$2.00

Daily Special 2.50

$2.50

Imported

Corona

$3.00

Labatt Blue

$3.00

Smithwick's

$3.00

Sam adams

$3.00

Guinness Draught

$3.00

Corona Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$3.00

Moose head lager

$3.00

Seltzers

White Claw Black Cherry

$3.00

White Claw Mango

$3.00

Specialty/Seasonal

Jack Daniels Down Home Punch

$3.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$3.00

Smirnoff Ice (Red, White & Berry)

$3.00

Twisted Tea Half and Half

$3.00

Mike Mango

$3.00

Mikes Black Cherry

$3.00

Cider Boys Peach

$3.00

Cider Boys Apple

$3.00

NA Beer

Labatt Blue NA

$3.00

Brandy

Arrow Apricot Brandy

$4.00+

Christian Brothers

$4.00+

J Bavet

$4.00+

Leroux Polish Blackberry Brandy

$4.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$5.00+

Dekuyper Sloe Gin

$4.00+

Taaka (Rail) Green lable Dry Gin

$4.00+

Tanqueray

$5.00+

Indoggo Gin SNOOP

$4.00+

Hendricks

$4.00+

Cordials/Other

Blue Curacao

$3.00

Cointreau

$3.00

Creme De Cocoa Dark

$3.00

Creme De Cocoa WH

$3.00

Creme De Menthe WH

$3.00

DEK butterscotch

$3.00

DEK Peachtree

$3.00

DEK Rootbeer

$3.00

DEK Triple Sec

$3.00

Dr. Mcgil Cherry shot

$3.00

Dr. Mcgil Menthe Shot

$3.00

Dr. Mcgil Vanilla Shot

$3.00

Jagermeister

$4.00

Kaluha

$3.00

Maraschino Liqueur

$3.00

Melon Liquor

$3.00

Romana Sambuca

$4.00

Rumchata

$5.00

Sloe Gin

$3.00

Sour Apple

$3.00

DOUBLE

$3.00

Kailua

$3.00

Mojitos sale

ADM Nelson Coconut

$4.00+

Bacardi Light

$5.00+

Bacardi Limon

$5.00+

Captain Morgan

$4.00+

Castillo Silver

$4.00+

Goslings Black Seal

$5.00+

Malibu

$4.00+

Spiced Rum Admiral Nelson

$4.00+

Rail sale rum

$3.00

Mojitos sale

$5.00

Tequila

Patron Silver

$6.00+

Torada Gold or CLear (Rail)

$4.00+

Jose Cuervo

$5.00+

Jose Cuervo

$5.00+

Mezcal

$6.00+

Butterfly Cannon

$4.00+

Vodka

Absolut

$5.00+

Absolut Citron

$5.00+

Grey Goose

$5.00+

Ketel 1 Cuc. & Mint

$4.00+

Nikolai (Rail)

$4.00+

Smirnoff

$5.00+

Smirnoff Blueberry

$5.00+

Smirnoff Orange

$5.00+

Smirnoff Raspberry

$5.00+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00+

Tito's

$5.00+

Gordens

$4.00+

Whiskey/Bourbon/Scotch

Crown Royal

$5.00+

Crown Royal Apple

$5.00+

Dewar’s Scotch

$5.00+

Fireball

$4.00+

Glenlivet Malt Scotch

$6.00+

Guckenheimer (Rail)

$4.00+

Jack Daniels

$5.00+

Jameson

$5.00+

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Johnny Walker Red

$5.00+

Knob Creek 9yr

$5.00+

Makers Mark

$5.00+

Ole Smokey Salted Caramel

$4.00+

Seagrams 7

$4.00+

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$5.00+

Southern Comfort

$4.00+

Woodford Reserve

$5.00+

Windsor

$4.00+

GoldenSchlager

$5.00+

Screwball peanut But

$5.00+

Old Overholt rye

$5.00+

Canadian Mist

$4.00+

Mount Royal

$5.00+

SHANKY'S SHOT

$4.00

Tullibardine Scotch

$5.00+

Old Overholt

$5.00+

Mount Royal

$5.00+

Revel Stoke

$4.00+

Kessler

$4.00+

Fireball Sale shot

$2.00

Kinkys

Kinkys

$4.00+

Brandy Drinks

After-Dinner Drink

$6.00

Apricot-flavored brandy, triple sec, & lime juice.

American Beauty

$6.00

Orange juice, grenadine, dry vermouth, brandy, white creme de menthe, and a splash of port.

Between The Sheets

$6.00

Brandy, light rum, triple sec, and sweet and sour mix.

Brandy Sour

$6.00

Brandy, lemon juice, powdered sugar, lemon slice, and a cherry.

Frozen Drinks

Baileys Shake

$8.00

Baileys Irish Cream, Milk, vanilla ice cream, and chocolate syrup.

Banana Daiquri

$8.00

Light rum, triple sec, lime juice, powdered sugar, and 1 banana.

Beach Comber

$8.00

Banana, Irish cream, banana liqueur, pina colada mix, light rum, and vanilla ice cream.

Banana Frost

$8.00

Light rum, banana, milk, sugar, and vanilla extract.

Big Chill

$8.00

Dark rum, pineapple juice, cranberry juice, orange juice, and cream of coconut.

Blushing Russian

$8.00

Vodka, Coffee liqueur, strawberries, vanilla ice cream, chocolate syrup, and whipped cream.

Creamy Gin Sour

$8.00

Gin, lemon juice, lime juice, heavy cream, triple sec, and sugar.

Death By Chocolate

$8.00

Irish cream liqueur, vodka, brown creme de curacao, & chocolate ice cream.

Frozen Cappuccino

$8.00

Irish cream, hazelnut liqueur, coffee liqueur, a dash of light cream, 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream, garnished w/ a cinnamon stick.

Frozen Coconut

$8.00

White rum, coconut rum, and coconut ice cream.

Frozen Daiquiri

$8.00

Light rum, triple sec, lime juice, and sugar.

Frozen Mudslide

$8.00

Coffee Liqueur, vanilla ice cream, Irish cream, and vodka.

Irish Dream

$8.00

Hazelnut liqueur, Irish cream, brown creme de curacao, vanilla ice cream, topped w/ chocolate sprinkles.

Maraschino Cherry

$8.00

Rum, amaretto, peach schnapps, pineapple juice, cranberry juice, and grenadine.

Mississippi Mud

$8.00

Southern Comfort, coffee liqueur, and vanilla ice cream.

Pina Colada

$8.00

Light rum, coconut milk, and crushed pineapple.

Pink Panties

$8.00

Whiskey, pink lemonade concentrate, and whipped cream.

Raspberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Cream cheese, white creme de curacao, black raspberry liqueur, and vanilla ice cream.

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Strawberry schnapps, light rum, lime juice, powdered sugar, and strawberries.

Tidal Wave

$8.00

Gin, tequila, vodka, grenadine, orange juice, pineapple juice, dark rum, and light rum.

Gin Drinks

Red Devil

$6.00

Sloe Gin, peach schnapps, peach liqueur, grenadine, triple sec, and orange juice.

Singapore Sling

$5.00

Gin, grenadine, sweet and sour mix, club soda, & cherry brandy.

Tokyo Tea

$7.00

Gin, rum, vodka, tequila, triple sec, and melon lequeur.

Tom Collins

$6.00

Gin, club soda, lemon juice, sugar, orange slice, and a maraschino cherry.

Gin & Tonic

$5.00

Margaritas

Margarita

$6.00

Tequila, triple sec, and lime juice.

Blue Margarita

$7.00

Tequila, blue curacao, lime juice, and a pinch of salt.

Cadillac Margarita

$7.00

Tequila, orange liquor, lime juice.

Frozen Margarita

$7.00

Coarse salt, lime wedge, white tequila, triple sec, and lime juice.

Peach Margarita

$7.00

Tequila, peach schnapps, sweet and sour mix, and a dash of grenadine.

Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Strawberry schnapps, tequila, triple sec, lemon juice, strawberries.

Top Shelf Margarita

$8.00

Cointreau triple sec, Grand Marnier orange liquor, sweet and sour mix, lime juice, and tequila.

Martinis

Alaskan Martini

$8.00

Grey Goose and white creme de menthe.

Apple Martini

$7.00

Vodka, sour apple schnapps, and apple juice.

Aquatini

$8.00

Vanilla vodka, sour raspberry schnapps, and coconut rum.

Blue Martini

$6.00

Vodka, blue curacao, and lemondade

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Vodka, creme de cacao, and orange liqueur.

Chocolate Vodka Martini

$8.00

Vodka, Godiva liqueur, white creme de cacao, and chocolate stick.

Classic Martini

$8.00

Gin and dry vermouth.

Coffee Lovers Martini

$8.00

Coffee flavored vodka, dry vermouth, Frangelico, coffee beans.

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Vodka, triple sec, cranberry juice, and lime juice.

Cowboy Martini

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire gin, sugar syrup, mint leaves, and orange bitters.

Dirty Martini

$8.00

Gin, dry vermouth, olive brine, and cocktail olives.

Dirty Vodka Martini

$8.00

vodka, dry vermouth, olive brine, and cocktail olives.

Espresso Martini

$8.00

Vodka, Kahlua, white creme de cacao, and cold espresso.

French Martini

$8.00

Grey goose, black raspberry liqueur, Martini & Rossi Extra Dry vermouth.

Frostini

$8.00

Coffee liqueur, Cream liqueur, peppermint schnapps, &mint sprig.

Jamaican Martini Recipe

$8.00

Gin, red wine, dark rum, orange bitters, and cherry peppers.

Key Lime Martini

$7.00

vanilla vodka, lime juice, pineapple juice, & milk.

Saketini

$8.00

Gin/Vodka, sake rice wine, and an olive.

South Beach Martini

$8.00

Orange vodka, Citron vodka, orange liqueur, lime juice, and an orange peel.

Punches

Absolute Sexy Lemonade

$8.00

Vodka, triple sec, 7-up, lemon juice, sliced lemon, sweet and sour mix, sugar, and grenadine.

After Party

$8.00

Vodka, Ginger Ale, pineapple juice, cranberry juice, and sugar.

Donkey Punch

$8.00

Light rum, orange juice, ginger ale, pineapple juice, and grenadine.

Flaming Blow Dart

$8.00

Jack Daniel's, Everclear, chocolate milk, and whipped cream.

Hairy Buffalo

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Especial gold tequila, Absolute Vodka, Jack Daniel's, gin, 151-proof rum, fruit punch, and sliced fruit.

Hunch Punch

$8.00

Everclear, fruit punch, sliced fruit.

Jungle Juice

$8.00

151 rum, Everclear, vodka, peach schnapps, apple schnapps, lemon-lime soda, orange juice, triple sec, sour apple schnapps, Boone's Farm Strawberry Hill Wine, orange juice, Hawaiian Punch, Fresh fruit.

Sangria

$8.00

Red wine, lime juice, orange juice, sugar, club soda, lime slices, orange slices.

Whoop Juice

$8.00

Vodka, Everclear, fruit punch, lemonade, limeade, 7-up.

Rum Drinks

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Coffee liqueur, dark rum, coconut liqueur, 151-rum, lemon juice, and pineapple juice.

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00

Light rum, pineapple juice, blue curacao liqueur, cream of coconut, a slice of pineapple, and a cherry.

Blue Motorcycle

$6.00

Tequila, sweet and sour mix, rum, 7-up, vodka, & gin blue curacao liqueur.

Caipirinha

$5.00

Cachaca, sugar, and lime wedges.

Caribbean Pineapple

$5.00

Coconut rum and pineapple juice.

Caribou Lou

$8.00

151-rum, Malibu, and pineapple juice.

Caba Libre

$7.00

Light rum, coke, and lemon/lime wedges.

Flaming Dr. Pepper

$8.00

Amaretto, 151-rum, and a glass of beer.

Gorilla Milk

$8.00

Light rum, coffee liqueur, creme de banane, Irish cream liqueur, and light cream

Grateful Dead

$10.00

Light rum, vodka, tequila, gin, and raspberry liqueur.

Irish Trash Can

$8.00

Gin, light rum, vodka, peach schnapps, blue curacao liqueur, triple sec, and redbull.

Lava Flow

$8.00

Light rum, Malibu, pineapple juice, strawberries, coconut cream, and a banana.

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Rum, vodka, tequila, gin, triple sec, sweet and sour mix, and coke.

Mai Tai

$7.00

Light rum, creme d'amade, triple sec, sweet and sour mix, fresh lime juice, pineapple juice, and dark rum.

Malibu Bay Breeze

$7.00

Malibu, pineapple juice, and cranberry juice.

Malibu Sunrise

$7.00

Malibu, orange juice, and grenadine.

Mojito

$6.00

Light rum, club soda, mint sprigs, sugar, and lime juice.

Painkiller

$7.00

Dark rum, cream of coconut, pineapple juice, and orange juice.

Parrot Bay Breeze

$8.00

Coconut rum, cranberry juice, and pineapple juice.

Rum Cooler

$8.00

Dark rum and lemon-lime soda.

Ruby Relaxer

$8.00

Peach schnapps, vodka, Malibu, pineapple juice, and cranberry juice.

Rum Highball

$7.00

Spiced rum and ginger ale.

Tropical Spiced Tea

$6.00

Spiced rum, iced tea, and lemon juice.

Walk Me Down

$8.00

Vodka, triple sec, rum, gin, tequila, sweet and sour mix, blue curacao liqueur, and sprite.

Zombie

$10.00

Jamacia rum, light rum, 151-rum, apricot brandy, pineapple juice, lime juice, orange juice, and powdered sugar.

Captian & Coke

$5.00+

Tequila Drinks

Mexican Glow Worm

$5.00

amber tequila, melon liquor, & sweet and sour mix.

Mexicana

$6.00

Tequila, lemon juice, a splash of pineapple juice, and a splash of grenadine.

Pacific Sunrise

$7.00

Tequila, blue curacao, sweet and sour mix, a dash of bitters, and a pinch of salt.

Paralyzer

$6.00

Tequila, vodka, Kahlua, light cream, and Coca-Cola.

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tequila, orange juice, grenadine, an orange slice, and a cherry.

Tequila Cosmo

$7.00

Tequila, triple sec, lime juice, cranberry juice.

Tequila Matador

$6.00

Tequila, pineapple juice, and lime juice.

Tequila Screwdrivers

$6.00

Tequila and orange juice.

Matador

$6.00

Tequila not on menue rail

$4.00+

Vodka Drinks

Absolut Lemonade

$8.00

Absolut Citron, amaretto, sweet and sour mix, sprite.

Black Russian

$6.00

Vodka and Coffee liquour.

BLOODY MARY w/ chaser

$10.00

Blue Kamikaze

$6.00

Blue Lagoon

$6.00

Vodka, blue curacao, lemonade, and a cherry.

Boston Gold

$6.00

Vodka, creme de banane, orange juice.

Cape Codder

$6.00

Vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice, and simple syrup.

Caribbean Cruise

$6.00

Vodka, light rum, coconut rum, pineapple juice, and grenadine.

Electric Jam

$6.00

Vodka, blue curacao, sour mix, lemon lime soda.

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, and an orange slice.

Georgia Peach

$6.00

Vodka, peach schnapps, grenadine, and lemonade.

Harvey Wallbanger

$6.00

Vodka, Galliano, and orange juice.

Hurricane

$8.00

Vodka, grenadine, white rum, gin, Bacardi 151 rum, amaretto, triple sec, pineapple juice, and grapefruit juice.

Ice Bomb

$10.00

Blue raspberry vodka, orange vodka, vodka, and sprite.

Kamikaze

$6.00

Mountain Breeze

$7.00

Mudslide

$6.00

Vodka, Kahlua, Baileys Irish Cream.

New Orleans Hand Grenade

$10.00

Purple Passion

$6.00

Red Death

$8.00

Red Snapper

$6.00

Russian Cocktail

$7.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Sex On The Beach

$6.00

Slow Comfortable Screwdriver

$7.00

West Key Screwdriver

$7.00

White Russian

$6.00

BLOODY MARY No chaser Loaded

$8.00

BLOODY MARY VIRGIN

$5.00

APPLE PIE SHOT

$3.00

Bloody Mary No Chaser not loaded

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$5.00

Moscow Mule Upgrade V

$6.00

Blood Mary Virgin Loaded

$6.00

Kentucky Mule

$5.00

Pink Whitney

$4.00

Jameson Mule

$4.00

Banging blue razzberry

$4.00

Moscow mule sale

$5.00

Whiskey Drinks

Absolute Motherhubbard

$8.00

Absolute Royal Kiss

$8.00

Boilmaker

$8.00

California Lemonade

$8.00

Canadian Breeze

$8.00

Whiskey, pineapple juice, maraschino liqueur, and lemon juice.

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Irish coffee

$8.00

Jack & Coke

$4.00+

Long Island Ice Tea

$10.00

Tequila, white rum, whiskey, gin, vodka, coke, orange juice, and simple syrup.

Manhattan

$8.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Paddy Cocktail

$8.00

Royal Flush

$8.00

Crown Royal, peach schnapps , Chambord raspberry liqueur, and cranberry juice.

Rusty Nail

$8.00

Tennesse Tea

$5.00

Texas Tea

$10.00

Washington Apple Cocktail

$8.00

Crown Royal, sour apple schnapps, and cranberry juice.

Whiskey Hot Toddy

$8.00

Old Fashion

$5.00+

Whiskey Sour

$5.00+

Seven & Seven

$4.00+

Shots

Blue Kamikaze

$2.00

Red

Cabernet

$3.00

White

Chardonnay

$3.00

Moscato

$3.00

Regular

7 Up/Sprite

$2.00

Diet 7 Up/Sprite

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Bottle Rootbeer

$2.50

Squirt

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Rootbeer Bottle

$2.50

Red bull

$3.00

Red Bull no sugar

$3.00

Diet

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet 7 Up/Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Beer

Cock N' Bull

$3.00

Barritt's

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Craft beer on tap, cocktails, homemade pizza

Location

N1182 State RD. 73, Thorp, WI 54771

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chester's Chicken/ Withee BP - 212 division st
orange starNo Reviews
212 Division St Withee, WI 54498
View restaurantnext
Paradise Shores 4
orange star4.0 • 19
26364 Co Hwy M Holcombe, WI 54745
View restaurantnext
Teds - 26064 Co. Hwy M
orange starNo Reviews
26064 Co. Hwy M Holcombe, WI 54745
View restaurantnext
Pine Drive Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
27339 250th Street Holcombe, WI 54745
View restaurantnext
Woodland Tap Room - 207 N Central Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
207 N Central Avenue Owen, WI 54460
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Thorp
Eau Claire
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Wausau
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Stevens Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Winona
review star
Avg 5 (12 restaurants)
La Crosse
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Red Wing
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston