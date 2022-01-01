Main picView gallery

The Waterfront 1007 Lake Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1007 Lake Avenue

Grand Lake, CO 80447

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Plates

Mac N Cheese

$20.00

Cheddar, Gruyère, Smoked Gouda, and Boursin cheese tossed with cellentani pasta, chicken, and bacon. Topped with chipotle Panko.

Poke Bowl

$22.00

Seasoned rice, cucumbers, avocado, edamame, carrots, fresh basil, and ponzu sauce, with your choice of seared tuna, chicken, or steak.

Baked Brie

$17.00Out of stock

Phyllo wrapped brie cheese served with house made Kahlua preserves and crackers.

Duck Drums

$17.00

Fried duck legs cooked in Mambo sauce.

Charcuterie Board for Two

$42.00Out of stock

A selection of Prosciutto, Hot Sopressata, Genoa Salami, Smoked Gouda, Gruyère, and Boursin cheese. Served with mixed olives, roasted garlic, cornichon pickles, dried cherries, honey, Kahlua preserves, and Carr's water crackers.

Salads

Add any protein for $6: Chicken, Ribeye, Sesame Seared Tuna, Duck Confit.

Apple Farro

$16.00

Mixed greens, Granny Smith apples, toasted candied pecans, farro, dried cherries, Gouda, and maple dijon vinaigrette.

Large Garden Salad

$14.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Apple Farro Salad

$7.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Caesar

$15.00

Baby kale, shaved brussels sprouts, croutons, and Parmesan cheese tossed with house made Caesar dressing.

Sandwiches

Duck Confit

$22.00

Duck confit, caramelized onions, port wine and brie cheese on a toasted baguette.

Beef and Cheddar

$21.00

Roasted prime rib, marinated shiitake, and smoked cheddar served on a hoagie roll.

Smoked Turkey

$20.00

Smoked turkey, bacon, apple butter, brie, spring mix, and tomatoes served on seared sourdough.

Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Cheddar, Gouda, Monterey Jack, Gruyère, and Brie served on seared sourdough.

Burger

$21.00

8oz Beef burger, caramelized onions, smoked Gouda, apple wood smoked bacon on a sesame seed bun. Make it a double for $6. Available as a Beyond burger.

Large Plates

Grilled 16oz Ribeye

$38.00

Grilled Ribeye Cap, thinly sliced and served with a croquette, chimichurri and seared brussels sprouts.

Trout Amandine

$34.00

Grilled Rainbow Trout, toasted almonds, and lemon brandy compound butter, served with a sticky rice cake and seared brussles sprouts.

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$10.00Out of stock

Apple Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Belgian Chocolate Torte

$10.00

Bowl of Ice Cream

$10.00

Pumpkin Pie

$10.00

Romanian Turtle Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Served with your choice of chips or fruit bowl.

Kid's Hamburger

$10.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$10.00Out of stock

Dino Nuggets

$10.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kid Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Sides

Side French Fries

$7.00

Side Tater Tots

$7.00Out of stock

Side Pasta Salad

$7.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Apple Farro Salad

$7.00

Side Garden Salad

$5.00

Cup of Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Bag O' Chips

$2.00

Doggie Chicken Thigh

$10.00

Side Asparagus

$7.00

Side Crackers

$1.50

Side Gluten Free Crackers

$1.50

Side Fruit Bowl

$4.00Out of stock

Side Mixed Olives

$7.00

SODA/ JUICE/ MILK

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Boylan's Root Beer

$5.00Out of stock

Hank's Vanilla Cream Soda

$5.00

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$5.00

Can Ginger Beer

$7.00Out of stock

COFFEE/ TEA

Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

KIDS DRINKS

Kid Pepsi

$3.50

Kid Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Kid Sierra Mist

$3.50

Kid Mountain Dew

$3.50

Kid Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Kid Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Kid Ginger Ale

$3.50

Kid Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Kid Club Soda

$3.50

Kid Shirley Temple

$3.50

Kid Roy Rogers

$3.50

Kid OJ

$4.00

Kid Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Kid Grapefruit Juice

$4.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1007 Lake Avenue, Grand Lake, CO 80447

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rockie's - 1000 Grand Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1000 Grand Avenue Grand Lake, CO 80447
View restaurantnext
Grand Pizza
orange star4.4 • 550
1131 Grand Ave Grand Lake, CO 80447
View restaurantnext
The Huntington House Tavern
orange star4.2 • 1,040
15500 US-34 Grand Lake, CO 80447
View restaurantnext
Debbies Drive-In
orange star4.7 • 252
663 W Agate Ave Granby, CO 80446
View restaurantnext
Fitch Ranch Meats & Market Cafe - 903 W Agate Ave
orange starNo Reviews
903 W Agate Ave Granby, CO 80446
View restaurantnext
The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern
orange star4.5 • 2,500
1675 Highway 66 Colorado Estes Park, CO 80517
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grand Lake

The Huntington House Tavern
orange star4.2 • 1,040
15500 US-34 Grand Lake, CO 80447
View restaurantnext
Grand Pizza
orange star4.4 • 550
1131 Grand Ave Grand Lake, CO 80447
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Lake
Estes Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Idaho Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.2 (48 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Silverthorne
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston