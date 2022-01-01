A map showing the location of The Waterfront Bar 205 Ocoee StreetView gallery

The Waterfront Bar 205 Ocoee Street

review star

No reviews yet

205 Ocoee Street

Copperhill, TN 37317

Order Again

Appetizers

Sauteed Shrimp App

$9.00

Seafood Turnover

$10.00

Toasted Ravioli (App)

$8.00

Warm Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Food

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Whole romaine leaves covered in our signature Caesar dressing with bacon slivers or anchovies, Gourmet Parmesan Cheese Crisps grated Romano cheese.

Chicken

$18.00

Pan-fried Sicilian hormone-free chicken with our Aspra-style marinara sauce over your choice of pan sautéed polenta or savory seasoned pan-seared shredded potatoes, garnished with EVOO and Modena balsamic drizzled arugula

Chicken (Philly) Sandwich

$14.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.00

Cowboy/BBQ

$22.00

Flank Steak

$23.00

Sicilian-style meatloaf covered in our perfectly paired gravy over a bed of savory seasoned pan-seared shredded potatoes garnished with EVOO and Modena balsamic drizzled arugula

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Gator Sliders - Three

$12.00

Pasta Special

$18.00

Pork Special

$18.00

Ravioli

$16.00

Vegetarian mozzarella and spinach ravioli in our Aspra-style marinara sauce garnished with EVOO and Modena balsamic drizzled arugula.

Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Shrimp

$22.00

Wild Caught North Carolina Shrimp over pan sautéed polenta drizzled with our house-made signature cream sauce, garnished with EVOO and Modena balsamic drizzled arugula

Shrimp Po'boy

$14.00

Side of Pasta

$6.00

Side of Potatoes

$5.00

Small Side Salad

$4.00

Steak (Philly) Sandwich

$16.00

Italian Dinner

Italian Dinner - 4 people

$54.00

Italian Dinner - 2 people

$27.00

Italian Dinner - 1 person

$14.00

Italian Dinner - 6 people

$81.00

Domestic Beer

Bold Rock Hard Cider

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Zero

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Busch Apple

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Highland AVL

$6.00

Iced Tea Seltzer

$5.00

Lagunitas

$5.00

Lime-A-Rita

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Odouls

$4.00

Oktoberfest

$5.00

PBR

$3.00

Rising Haze IPA

$6.00

ShockTop

$5.00

Smirnoff Ice

$4.00

Sweetwater 420

$6.00

Tecate

$4.00

Ultra Gold

$5.00

White Claw Seltzer

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Imported Beer

Corona

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Peroni

$5.00

Labatt Blue

$4.00

Wine By The Bottle

(B) imagery cab

$20.00

(B) imagery chard

$20.00

(B) imagery pinot

$20.00

(B) imagery sauv

$20.00

(B) Malbec

$16.00

(B) Santa Julia Sparkling Rose

$25.00

(B) Zonin

$20.00

[B] Bonterra Cab

$30.00

[B] Bonterra Chard

$27.00

[B] Bonterra Merlot

$30.00

[B] Bonterra Sauv Blanc

$27.00

[B] Conundrum Red

$27.00

[B] Conundrum White

$30.00

[B] Primo Amore Moscato

$28.00

Gary Farrell (B)

$50.00

Gnarly Head Cab (B)

$18.00

Pinot Grigio (B)

$18.00

Veuve Cliquot

$78.00

Chianti (B)

$18.00

Wine By The Glass

Bonterra Cab

$10.00

Bonterra Chard

$9.00

Bonterra Merlot

$10.00

Bonterra Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Conundrum Red

$9.00

Conundrum White

$10.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Primo Amore Moscato

$8.00

Prosecco

$6.00

Chianti

$7.00

Non-Alc Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

No Ice

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Red Bull

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Appetizers

Spicy Sicilian Sausage

$8.00

Stuffed Shell Crab

$8.00

Dessert

Flan no Rum

$5.00

Flan with Rum

$9.00

German Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Key Lime

$5.00

Drinks

Jack Apple & Cranberry

$5.00

Jack Fire

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Waterfront is a fun bar with great food.

Location

205 Ocoee Street, Copperhill, TN 37317

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
