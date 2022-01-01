The Waterfront Taphouse

Main picView gallery

APPETIZERS

Buffalo Shrimp

$16.00

Fried Asparagus

$11.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Hand Breaded Onion Rings

$10.00

Parmesan Zucchini Fries

$10.00

Street Corn Ribs

$10.00

Stuffed Jalapenos

$11.00

Wings

$15.00

BOARDS

Meat & Cheese Board

$18.00

Pub Board

$17.00

Veggie & Hummus Board

$15.00

BRUSCHETTA

Bruschetta (Choose any 3)

$17.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Torte

$12.00

Apple Pie

$11.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Rhubarb Crisp

$10.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

S'mores

$10.00Out of stock

Beer Float

$8.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Lemon Bars

$10.00

HAND-HELDS

served with sidewinder fries

Beyond Burger

$18.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$16.00

Crispy Honey Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Fish Tacos

$18.00

French Dip

$17.00

Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Grilled Pastrami Sandwich

$17.00

Waterfront Jalapeno Burger

$18.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$18.00

Taphouse Burger

$18.00

Fig Burger

$18.00

Braised Beef Sliders

$18.00

West Coast

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

KIDS Burger

$10.00

KIDS Peperoni pizza

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Pretzels

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

NACHOS

Vegetarian Street Corn Nachos

$16.00

PIZZA BOARDS

Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Roasted Mushroom Pizza

$15.00

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Chopped Salad

$13.00

Harvest Salad

$13.00

Kale Salad

$12.00

Southwest Salad

$14.00

SIDE SALADS

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Chopped Salad

$6.00

Side Harvest Salad

$6.00

Side Kale Salad

$6.00

Side Southwest Salad

$6.00

Side Mixed Green Salad

$6.00

Sides

Glazed Tri-Colored Carrots

$8.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Side of French Fries

$10.00

Mashed Potato

$8.00

SOUP

Cup Beer Cheese Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Bowl Beer Cheese Soup

$9.00Out of stock

Cup Soup of the Day

$5.00

Bowl Soup of the Day

$7.00

Entrees

Risotto

$19.00

Fish & Chips

$21.00

Half Roasted Chicken

$26.00

Halibut

$36.00

Stuffed Steelhead

$35.00

Seared Mahi Mahi

$33.00

Oregon Berry Ribs

$27.00

Porkchop

$35.00

Steak Frites

$29.00

Surf and Turf

$38.00

14oz Ribeye

$49.00

Roasted Sturgeon

$36.00

Draft Beer

1: Cabin Fever Nitro (Boundary Bay)

$8.00+

2. Sawtooth to Hell Ipa (E9)

$8.00+

3. Keller Whale Fresh Hop Pilsner (Sasquatch)

$8.00+

4. Killer Green IPA (Double Mountain)

$8.00+

5. Influenzer Hazy Ipa (Lowit)

$8.00+

6. The Wolf Who Cried Boy (Oregon City)

$10.00

7. Pure Chaos IPA (Gigantic)

$8.00+

8. Amarillo Slim Fresh Hop IPA (Brothers Cascadia)

$8.00+

9. Porch Beer WC Pale (Trap Door)

$8.00+

10. Bevarian Hefe (Brothers Cascadia)

$8.00+

11. Lager (Ninkasi)

$8.00+

12. Buzz On Blackberry Wheat (Whipsaw)

$8.00+

13. Vienna Lager (Brothers Cascadia)

$8.00+

14. Ill Tempered Gnome Winter Ale (Oakshire)

$8.00+

15. Cavatica Stout (Ft. George)

$8.00+

16. Journey To The Red Planet (Sasquatch)

$8.00+

17. Pecan Pie Porter ( Backwoods)

$8.00+

18. Mrs Voorhees Peanut Butter Stout (Triceratops)

$8.00+

19. Kolsch (Thunder Island)

$8.00+

20. Jiro Jappanese Lager (Double Mountain)

$8.00+

21. Unkle Fest'r Marzon (Freebridge)

$8.00+

22. Matter of Seconds Sour (E9)

$8.00+

23.Beare's Orange Haze Cider

$8.00+

24. Harvest Spice Cider (Portland Cider Co)

$8.00+

25. Yuzu Seltzer (Swift)

$8.00+

Ghost Fish Gluten Free Kickstart IPA

$8.00+

GF Ghostfish Grapefruit Ipa

$8.00+Out of stock

Tasters

1: TST Cabin Fever (Boundary Bay)

2. TST Sawtooth to Hell Ipa (E9)

3. TST Keller Whale Freshhop Pilsner

4. TST Fresh Hop IGA (Breakside)

5. TST Influencer Hazy Ipa Lowit

6. TST The Wolf Who Cried Boy (Oregon City)

7. TST Pure Chaos IPA (Gigantic)

8. TST Amarillo Slim Fresh Hop IPA (Brothers Cascadia)

9.TST Porch Beer WC Pale (Trap Door)

10. TST. Brothers Cascadia Hefe

11. TST Lager (Ninkasi)

12. TST Buzz On Blackberry Wheat (Whipsaw)

13. Tst Vienna Lager

14. TST Ill Tempered Gnome Winter Ale (Oakshire)

15. TST Cavatica Stout (Ft George)

16. TST Red Planet

17. TST Pecan Pie Porter ( Backwoods)

18. TST Peanutbutter Stout(triceratops)

19. TST Kolsch (Thunder Island)

20. TST Jiro Japanese Lager (Double Mountain)

21. TST Unkle Fest'r Marzon (Freebridge)

22. TST Matter of Seconds (E9)

23: TST .Beare's Orange Haze Cider (Incline)

24. TST Havest Cider (Portland Cider)

25. TST Yuzu Seltzer Swift

Non Alcoholic Beer

WellBeing Intentional IPA

$7.00

WellBeing Wandering Islands Tropical Pale Ale

$7.00

WellBeing Victory Citrus Wheat + Electrolytes

$7.00

Well Being Dark Amber

$6.00

Ration Ale Mexican Lager

$6.00

Sampler Boards

Sample Board (Choose 4)

$12.00

NA Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Iced T

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Virgil's Root Beer by the Bottle

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Limeade

$4.00

Roy Rodgers

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

NItro Coffee Can

$6.00

Perrier Water 23.5oz

$8.00

Kids Beverages

Kids Coke

Kids Diet

Kids Dr. Pepper

Kids Ginger Ale

Kids Sprite

Kids Lemonade

Kids Iced T

$ Kids Apple Juice

$1.00

$ Kids Cranberry Juice

$1.00

$ Kids Limeade

$1.00

$ Kids Milk

$1.00

$ Kids Orange Juice

$1.00

$ Kids Pineapple

$1.00

$ Kids Roy Rogers

$1.00

$ Kids Shirley Temple

$1.00

Refills

Arnold Palmer Refill

Coffee Refill

Coke Refill

Diet Refill

Dr. Pepper Refill

Ginger Ale Refill

Hot Tea Refill

Iced T Refill

Lemonade Refill

Limeade Refill

Roy Rogers Refill

Shirley Temple Refill

Soda Water

Sprite Refill

Kids Refills

Kids Arnold Palmer Refill

Kids Coke Refill

Kids Diet Refill

Kids Dr. Pepper Refill

Kids Ginger Ale Refill

Kids Hot Tea Refill

Kids Iced T Refill

Kids Lemonade Refill

Kids Limeade Refill

Kids Roy Rogers Refill

Kids Shirley Temple Refill

Kids Soda Water

Kids Sprite Refill

Red by the Glass

House - Waterbrook Red Blend

$9.00

Browne - Heritage - Pino Noir

$11.00Out of stock

High Heaven Vintners - Sea Of Tranquility - Merlot

$11.00

Canoe Ridge - Expedition Red Mountain - Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Browne - forest prodject - Red Blend

$12.00

Erath - Resplendent - Pino Nior

$12.00

Red by the Bottle

BTL Col Solare - Red Mountain - Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

BTL Browne - Heritage - Pino Noir

$42.00

BTL High Heaven Vintners - Sea Of Tranquility - Merlot

$42.00

BTL Canoe Ridge - Expedition Red Mountain - Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

BTL Domaine Serene - Yamhill Cuvee - Pinot Noir

$95.00

BTL Browne - Forest Project - Red Blend

$44.00

BTL Erath - Resplendent - Pino Nior

$42.00

White by the Bottle

Willakenzie - Estate Cuvee - Chardonay BTL

$65.00

Chateau Ste Michelle - Reisling BTL

$38.00

Columbia Valley - Boomtown - Pinot Gris BTL

$46.00

High Heaven Vintners - Cloud Mountain - Chardonay BTL

$42.00

Sokol Blosser - Dundee Hills Estate Rose Of Pinot Noir- Rose BTL

$46.00

Btl Oysterbay Sauve Blanc

$42.00

Willamette Valley-whole Cluster - Rose Of Pino Nior

$10.00

Sparkling Wine

Silver Gate- Sparkling Wine - Champange

$8.00+

Underwood Cellars - Oregon Rose - Sparkling Rose

$10.00+

White by the Glass

House - Waterbrook - Chardonay Glass

$9.00

Chateau Ste Michelle - Reisling Glass

$9.50

Columbia Valley - Boomtown - Pinot Gris Glass

$12.00

Oyster Bay - Marlborough - Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$11.00

High Heaven Vintners - Cloud Mountain - Chardonay Glass

$11.00

Sokol Blosser - Dundee Hills Estate Rose Of Pinot Noir- Rose Glass

$12.00

Willamette Valley - Whole Cluster - Rose

$10.00

Logo Sweatshirt

Black Sweatshirt

$38.00

White Sweatshirt

$38.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Upscale Casual Dining on the Columbia River!

Website

Location

801 Waterfront Way, 203, Vancouver, WA 98660

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

