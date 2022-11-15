Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Waterhole Tavern

86 Reviews

$$$

1265 NW Lamonta Road

Prineville, OR 97754

Order Again

Popular Items

DA COMBO - Pizza Pie
WHATCHA WANT - Pizza Pie
THE BURGER

STARTS

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

Kennebec Potatoes fresh cut and made-to-order, sprinkled with sea salt.

TATOR TOTS

$5.00

You know.

CORN DOG

$7.00

Hand dipped goodness

HOT DOG

$7.00

100% Beef, skinless Nathan's dog ona Big Ed's fresh baked bun

1/2 TOTS - 1/2 FRIES

$5.00

CHICHARRONS (Freshmade Pork Rinds)

$6.00

Fresh Pork Rinds. Sprinkled with Frank’s “I put that sh$&” on everything” Red Hot Powder.

PICKLED JALEPENOS

$2.00

We pickle em in house!

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts...fried and crispy! Served with Ranch

SAUCY CAULIFLOWER

$7.00

Fried Cauliflower with Red Hot Sauce an crumbled Blue Cheese & Dressing

SLICE

$6.00

Slice O' Pizza Pie...slightly larger than a slice from our whole pie

WEEDS & SOUP

WEDGE

$13.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, heirloom cherry tomatoes, red onion, Crumbled & Housemade blue cheese dressing.

1/2 WEDGE

$10.00

The same, only smaller...

MARKET SALAD

$9.00

Mixed Greens with chopped heirloom cherry tomatoes, red onion, green pepper and mushrooms with lemon vinaigrette.

MIXED GREENS

$5.00

Simple mixed greens with heirloom cherry tomatoes and lemon vinaigrette.

SOUP

$6.00+

Housemade soup...with hunk of sourdough baguette

CHILI

$8.00+

CLAM Chowda

$8.00+

Bev's makin it from scratch, soooo ya know, IT's TASTY! Topped with a lil butter and green onion with a hunk o' sourdough baguette

PIZZA

DA COMBO - Pizza Pie

$26.00

Freshmade dough and marinara, Italian sausage, pepperoni, Painted Hills ham, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, olives and mozzarella.

WHATCHA WANT - Pizza Pie

$16.00

Housemade pie with sauce and mozza cheese….add the rest

TACO PIZZA

$26.00

Available on Tuesday's Only...

MAIN GRUB

ANGRY CHICKEN SANDO

$16.00

Fried Chicken Breast tossed in Frank’s Red Hot sauce, a lil Ranch & Blue Cheese crumbles, Iceberg lettuce an Red Onion ona special sauced bun

BLT

$14.00

Freshmade toasted Sourdough and Center-Cut Bacon, Vine ripened tomatoes, Iceberg lettuce & special sauce... with Fries, Tots or Mixed Greens.

BBQ BEEF SANDO

$14.00

Slow cooked top round roast with touch of BBQ Sass an house pickled red onions...ona bun.

THE BURGER

$16.00

Fresh ½ LB Ground local chuck, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and red onions with special sauce…with Fries, Tots or Mixed Greens.

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK SANDO

$15.00

6oz hand pounded/breaded with mixed greens, sliced tomato & creamy horsey ona special sauced bun.

CHICKEN PARM SANDO

$15.00

Fried Chicken Breast topped with Marinara an Melty Mozza & Parm Cheese...gooey an hot

FRIED CHICKEN SANDO

$15.00

6oz Chicken Breast with mixed Greens, sliced Tomato, Bread & Butter Pickles with lemon vinaigrette ona special sauced bun

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDO

$15.00

6oz Chicken Breast with mixed Greens, sliced Tomato, Bread & Butter Pickles with lemon vinaigrette ona special sauced bun

PATTY MELT

$16.00

Fresh ½ LB Ground local chuck, Tillamook Swiss & grilled onions on Rye… with Fries, Tots or Mixed Greens.

ROAST BEAST DIP

$17.00

Slow cooked top round roast, peppers, onions & shrooms ona roll with melty Tillamook Pepper Jack w/kicked au jus…an fries

SPOT'S REUBEN

$17.00

The classic with house cooked Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Tillamook Swiss on grilled Rye... with Fries, Tots or Mixed Greens.

Chicken Fried STEAK - DINNER

$20.00

6oz hand pounded/breaded served with Yukon Gold Mashed an housemade brown gravy. With mixed greens

CHILI BURGER

$16.00

Housemade Chili and Cornbread as the bun, our 8oz Burger Patty wit Shredded Sharp Cheddar and onions

CHILI DOG

$14.00

Housemade Chili and Cornbread as the bun, 100% Beef Zenner Dog wit Shredded Sharp Cheddar and onions

Fried CHICKEN - DINNER

$19.00

6oz Breast, hand pounded & breaded, with Yukon Gold Mashed an Pepper Country Gravy ana Sautéed Vegi

MEATLOAF BOWL

$18.00

Hunk of housemade meatloaf, cheddar mashed tators and gravy with a vegi

MEATLOAF SANDWICH

$14.00

Hunk of Housemade meatloaf ona burger bun, with red onion, Sriracha catsup and fries. Done. Primanti syle! Grubbbin hot or cold (goin to work or woods?)

ROAST BEAST - BOOOWL

$16.00

Slow Cooked Roast Beast and Beef Gravy over Yukon Gold Mashed Tators...Curl Up Grub!

SIDEs STUFF

BURGER PATTY

$8.00

GRILLED Chicken Breast

$8.00

FRIED Chicken Breast

$8.00

HAM

$8.00

HUNK O MEATLOF

$9.00

BROCOLINNI

$6.00

SUGAR (made by Bev Hudspeth)

APPLE PIE

$7.00

Comfort on a plate. Served warm...

APPLE SPICE CAKE

$7.00Out of stock

Served warm and gooey with a butter cream sauce

BANANA CREAM PIE

$7.00Out of stock

Light and airy with fresh made whipped cream

BANANA NUT CAKE

$7.00Out of stock

BERRY COBBLER

$7.00

if ya know, ya know...it's served warm.

BLUEBERRY PIE

$7.00Out of stock

CARROT CAKE

$7.00Out of stock

Spicy with fresh carrots and that cream cheese frosting! (no raisins)

CHEESE CAKE

$7.00

Fresh baked...creamy an yummy

CHOCOLATE CARMEL BROWNIE

$7.00Out of stock

ALMOND JOY PIE

$7.00Out of stock

Rich and fluffy with housemade whipped cream

COCONUT CREAM PIE

$7.00Out of stock

cooked puddin wiith toasted coconut in handmade crust and hand whipped cream...this aint no pretender!

LEMON MERIGUE PIE

$7.00Out of stock

LEMON CAKE

$7.00Out of stock

OREGON BERRY RHUBARB

$7.00Out of stock

PEACH COBBLER

$7.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cream Pie

$7.00Out of stock

PECAN CHEESECAKE PIE

$7.00Out of stock

PECAN PIE

$7.00

PUMPKIN PIE

$7.00Out of stock

YEAH. ya know!

SOURDOUGH CHOCOLATE CAKE

$7.00

uuuuuugh, YEAH. Served warmed an melty

STRAWBERRY RHUBARB PIE

$7.00Out of stock

Sweet & tart...YEEEAS!

TRIPLE BERRY PIE

$7.00Out of stock

Vanilla ICE CREAM

$2.00

Tillamook Creamery's Finest

WHOLE CHEESECAKE

$39.00

WHOLE PIE

$35.00

Bev will make is special for you! 9" pie served in a pastry box and ready for grubbin or giftin... (pickup on Sat or Sunday only)

$7.00

PEACH PIE

$7.00Out of stock

HATS

RICHARDSON 112 - HAT

$25.00

RICHARDSON 168 - HAT

$25.00

BAG O' ICE

1 BAG

$2.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
A Prineville, Oregon neighborhood joint since 1978

Website

Location

1265 NW Lamonta Road, Prineville, OR 97754

Directions

The Waterhole Tavern image
The Waterhole Tavern image
Main pic

