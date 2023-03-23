Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Watering Hole at TexStar

No reviews yet

5505 132nd street

Lubbock, TX 79424

Drinks

Drink

12 oz Soft Drink

$1.99

20 oz Soft Drink

$2.25

32 oz Soft Drink

$2.50

12 oz Iced Tea

$1.99

20 oz Iced Tea

$2.25

32 oz Iced Tea

$2.50

12 oz Arnold Palmer

$1.99

half tea half homemade lemonade

20 oz Arnold Palmer

$2.25

half tea half homemade lemonade

32 oz Arnold Palmer

$2.50

half tea half homemade lemonade

Redbull

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

2% Milk

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.99

Vanilla Rooibos and chamomile cafeine free

Hot Chocolate 12 oz

$3.25

made with milk and topped with whipped cream

Hot Chocolate 16 oz

$3.75

made with milk and topped with whipped cream

French Vanilla 12 oz

$3.25

Caffine Free

French Vanilla 16 oz

$3.75

Caffine Free

Water Bottle

$1.25

Smoothie

Strawberry & Banana Smoothie

$5.99

Strawberries, bananas

Peanut Butter Chocolate Smoothie

$5.99

Peanut butter, banana, and chocolate sauce

The David Lyons Smoothie

$5.99

Spinach, ginger, pinapple, and mango

Mocha Delight Smoothie

$5.99

Coffee, cappachino, and yogurt

Peaches & Cream Smoothie

$5.99

Peaches and yogurt

Caribbean Dream Smoothie

$5.99

Mangos, pineapple, banana, yogurt, and orange juice

Coffee

Black Coffee 12 oz

$2.50

Black Coffee 16 oz

$2.75

Iced Black Coffee 12 oz

$3.75

Iced Black Coffee 20 oz

$3.99

Latte 12 oz

$3.75

Latte 16 oz

$3.99

Iced Latte 12 oz

$3.75

Iced Latte 20 oz

$4.25

Cappuccino 12 oz

$3.99

Cappuccino 16 oz

$4.25

Espresso

$2.50

single shot

Iced Shaken Espresso 12 oz

$3.50

2 shots of espresso and whole milk

Iced Shaken Espresso 20 oz

$3.99

3 shots of espresso and whole milk

Iced Caramel Macchiato 12 oz

$4.50

1 shot of espresso, sugar free vanilla, milk, and caramel drizzle

Iced Caramel Macchiato 20 oz

$5.25

1 shot of espresso, sugar free vanilla, milk, and caramel drizzle

Cafe Americano 12 oz

$3.25

Cafe Americano 16 oz

$3.50

Flat White 12 oz

$4.25

Flat White 16oz

$4.99

Mocha 12 oz

$4.25

Mocha 16 oz

$4.99

Lunch & Dinner

Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine, parmesan, and croutons

Fresh Market Salad

$11.99

Spinach, feta cheese, blueberries, strawberries, and almonds with raspberry vinaigrette

Kelsey Cobb

$11.99

Lettuce, breaded chicken, eggs, bacon, mixed cheese, and tomatoes

TexStar Toss

$11.99

Roamine, Spinach, grilled chicken, black beans, avocado, tortilla strips, candied bacon, tomatoes, and mixed cheese with jalapeno ranch

Wrap

Frito Pie-nini Wrap

$8.99

Texas chili, fritos, and shredded mixed cheese

Oriental Chicken Wrap

Oriental Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Breaded chicken, almonds, oriental slaw with orange sauce

Southwest Chicken Wrap

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Diced Chicken, sour cream, mixed cheese, green chiles, guacamole, romaine lettuce, and tortilla strips

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Breaded Chicken, buffalo sauce, romaine lettuce with ranch

Tessa's Turkey Avocado Wrap

$11.99

Sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, cucumber, tomato, and romaine with avocado ranch

Toasted Taylor Wrap

Toasted Taylor Wrap

$11.99

Breaded chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, and pickles with hot honey

Veggie Wrap

$8.99

Spinach, avocado, cucumber, and tomato with herb cream cheese

Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato

Club Sandwich

$10.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar, swiss, lettuce, and tomato

Cranberry Pecan Sandwich

$10.99

Cranberry pecan chicken salad and lettuce on a croissant

Dawn's Hawaiian Ham Sandwich

Dawn's Hawaiian Ham Sandwich

$9.99

Ham, pineapple cream cheese on recommended raisin bread

Three Cheese Grilled Cheese

$7.99

American, provolone, and muenster

Tumblin' Tuna Sandwich

$9.99

Tuna salad and mixed cheese

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$11.99

Turkey, bacon, cucumber, avocado, and lettuce with herb cream cheese

Paninis

BBQ Chicken Panini

$9.99

Diced chicken, cheddar cheese, and bbq sauce

Margherita Garlic Pesto Panini

Margherita Garlic Pesto Panini

$9.99

Mozzarella, tomato, and pesto on recommended ciabatta

Smoked Ham, Apple, and Gouda Panini

Smoked Ham, Apple, and Gouda Panini

$9.99

Ham, apple, and gouda

Three Cheese Panini

Three Cheese Panini

$9.99

Swiss, cheddar, and gouda cheese

Turkey, Avocado, and Bacon Panini

Turkey, Avocado, and Bacon Panini

$10.99

Turkey, bacon, avocado, and swiss

Pick Two Combo

Pick Two

$9.99

Half any sandwich or wrap and choice of soup of the day, side salad, side caesar salad, pasta salad, or potato salad

Quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled chicken, mixed cheese and buffalo sauce on tortilla

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Mixed cheese on tortilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled chicken and mixed cheese on tortilla

Pizza

Buffalo Bill's Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Bill's Chicken Pizza

$18.99

Shredded Chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce, and ranch

Build Your Own Pizza

$13.99

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$17.99

Grilled Chicken, bacon, green chilies and creamy alfredo sauce

Cowboy Pizza

$19.99

Hamburger, pepperoni, and chicken

Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

Canadian, bacon and pineapple

Personal Cheese Pizza

$9.99

9" cheese

Personal Pepperoni Pizza

$9.99

9" cheese pizza with pepperoni

Personal Veggie Pizza

$14.99

9" cheese pizza with onion, bell pepper, olives, and mushrooms

Supreme Pizza

Supreme Pizza

$17.99

Canadian bacon, sausage, pepperoni, bell pepper, mushrooms, olives, and onion

Three Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Mozzarella and cheddar jack cheese

Veggie Pizza

$18.99

Onion, bell pepper, olives, and mushrooms

Breadsticks

6 Count Cheese Bread Sticks

$7.50

6 count cheese filled bread sticks

6 Count Garlic Bread Sticks

$7.99

6 count breadstick

Wings

6 Piece Boneless

6 Piece Boneless

$8.99
8 Piece Boneless

8 Piece Boneless

$11.99
12 Piece Boneless

12 Piece Boneless

$17.99

6 Piece Bone-In

$11.99

8 Piece Bone-In

$15.99

12 Piece Bone-In

$19.99

Buckaroos

Basket Toss Chicken Nuggets

Basket Toss Chicken Nuggets

$4.99

6 chicken nuggets served with chips and cookie

Cartwheel Corn Dog

$4.99

6 mini corn dogs served with chips and cookie

Cheese Kickin' Quesadilla

$4.99

Cheese quesadilla served with chips and cookie

Cheese Pike Pizza

$4.99

9" cheese pizza served with chips and cookie

Chicken Kickin' Quesadilla

$4.99

Chicken and cheese quesadilla served with chips and cookie

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

American cheese on Texas Toast served with chips and cookie

Handspring Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

Ham and american cheese on Texas Toast served with chips and cookie

PB&J Sandwich

PB&J Sandwich

$4.99

Peanut butt and grap jelly served with chips and cookie

Pepperoni Pike Pizza

$4.99

9" pepperoni and cheese pizza served with chips and cookie

Pizza Kickin' Quesadilla

$4.99

Pepperoni, pizza sauce, and mixed cheese quesadilla served with a chip and cookie

Side

Chips

$1.99

Fruit Cup

$3.25

Mac and Cheese

$2.99

Pasta Salad

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Side Caesar Salad

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Soup

Soup of the Day- Cup

$3.99

Soup of the Day-Bowl

$5.99

Concession

100% Angus Beef Hot Dog

$4.99

Dill Pickle

$1.99
Honey Granola Crunch Wrap

Honey Granola Crunch Wrap

$7.99

Granola, honey, peanut butter on Naan bread

Nachos

$3.99
Savory Soft Pretzel Bites

Savory Soft Pretzel Bites

$4.99

10 pretzel bites served with cheese sauce

Sweet Soft Pretzel Bites

Sweet Soft Pretzel Bites

$4.99

10 pretzel bites served with icing

Dessert

Apple Cinnamon Pecan Muffin

$4.99

Blueberry Muffin

$4.99

Double Chocolate Muffin

$4.99

Lemon Cream Cheese Muffin

$4.99

Candy

$2.50

Cheer-O's

$2.99

Churros served with icing

Chocolate Shake

$4.25

Danish

$2.50

Dem Buns Dough

$5.00
Fresh Baked Cookie

Fresh Baked Cookie

$1.50

Homemade Brownie

$2.50

Lemon Bar

$3.99

Strawberry Shake

$4.25

Vanilla Shake

$4.25

Yogurt Cup

$1.99

strawberry and banana

Mixed Berry Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Vanilla yogurt with strawberries, blueberries, and granola

Apple Cinnamon Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Vanilla yogurt with apples, cinnamon, and granola

Catering

Box Lunches

Traditional

$10.25

Choice of deli meat turkey or ham with american cheese, lettuce, and tomato on texas toast, served with kettle chips, pickle, and chocolate chip cookie

Deluxe

$12.75

Choice of turkey avocado sandwich on wheatberry, tuna salad on texas toast, blt on sourdough, or chicken salad on croissant, served with kettle chips, a pickle, and a chocolate chip cookie

Pizza

16" Cheese Pizza

$13.99
16" Pepperoni Pizza

16" Pepperoni Pizza

$15.50
16" Supreme Pizza

16" Supreme Pizza

$19.99

Trays

Chicken Nugget Tray

$40.00

40-45 nuggets. dipping sauces available (buffalo, ranch, bbq, honey mustard, or oriental) max 6

Sandwich Tray

$95.75

Includes 16 half sandwiches (8 sandwiches total) sandwiches included are blt on sourdough, chicken salad on croissant, tuna salad on texas toast, and turkey avocado on wheatberry

Wrap Tray

$95.75

Includes 16 half wraps (8 wraps total) wraps included are veggie on herb, buffalo on flour, turkey avocado on whole wheat, and oriental on spinach

Dessert

Cookie Tray

$12.75

Includes one dozen assorted cookies. flavores included chocolate chip, sugar, peanut butter, and carnival

Dessert Tray

$21.75

15 piecies of selected desserts. your choice of brownies, lemon bars, churros, apple danish, and respberry danish

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 11:00 pm
