Seafood

Waterman Fishbar South End

1,217 Reviews

$$

2729 South Blvd. Suite D

Charlotte, NC 28209

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Lobster Roll
Shrimp Taco
NC Trout

Utensils (Included Upon Request)

Utensil Packet

We strive to be sustainable whenever possible. Please note that we do not automatically provide utensil packets with To-Go orders. However, we are happy to provide them upon request.

Raw Bar

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.50

10 Tail on Shrimp, with house made cocktail sauce

Lobster Shrimp Canoes

$19.00

Maine lobster, cooked shrimp, Creole mustard, corn salsa, spiced avocado, wonton crisps, romaine leaves

Dozen Oysters TOGO

Dozen Oysters TOGO

$30.00

12 house oysters on the half shell with house-made cocktail sauce, horseradish, lemon, and white fennel mignonette

Shareables / Appetizers

Crispy Calamari

$15.50

Crispy Calamari served with Aji Verde Saice and Sweet Chili Sauce

Crispy Oysters

Crispy Oysters

$14.00

Creole mustard, cocktail sauce

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$9.00

brown sugar honey butter

Nachos

Nachos

$12.50

white queso, corn salsa, tomatoes, jalapeños, avocado creme, scallions; add braised Springer Mountain chicken or blackened shrimp for an additional charge

Voodoo Shrimp

Voodoo Shrimp

$13.00

fried, spicy glaze, celery, dipping sauce

Waterman Cakes

$18.00

crab, shrimp, and whitefish, creole mustard, corn salsa

Tacos

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$5.25

taco slaw, pickled onion, sweet Sriracha

Oyster Taco

Oyster Taco

$5.50

taco slaw, creole mustard

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$5.25

corn salsa, cotija, sweet Sriracha

Salmon Taco

Salmon Taco

$5.50

grilled pineapple taco slaw, sweet Asian glaze

Entrees

NC Trout

NC Trout

$27.50

blackened, grilled or fried NC trout, dirty rice, roasted corn, Creole crawfish gravy

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$24.00

Adluh Mills stone ground grits, Creole crawfish cream sauce, shrimp

Blackened Seafood Platter

Blackened Seafood Platter

$36.00

Blackened shrimp, scallops, Carolina Classics catfish, rice pilaf, charred broccoli, citrus herb butter

Shrimp Creole

$26.50

blistered cherry tomato cream sauce, Creole trinity, crispy seafood potato cake

Teriyaki Salmon

$26.50

Teriyaki Salmon, roasted potato and vegetable medley, broccoli

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

fried Springer Mountain chicken, two pearled Belgian waffles, chipotle maple syrup

Waterman Platter

Waterman Platter

$29.00

fried Carolina Classic's catfish, crispy oysters, fried shrimp, hushpuppies, house cut fries, cole slaw, tartar, aji verde

Fried Shrimp Platter

Fried Shrimp Platter

$23.00

fried shrimp, house cut fries, cole slaw, tartar, aji verde

Fried Oyster Platter

$23.00

fried oysters, house cut fries, cole slaw, tartar, aji verde

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$24.00

beer-battered cod, house cut fries, cole slaw, tartar

Lobster Mac & Cheese

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$34.00

Cavatappi pasta, house-made cheese sauce, claw & knuckle meat, Parmesan, Old Bay, topped with bread crumbs and a garlic-butter broiled lobster tail.

Maine Sea Scallops

$35.00

Crispy sweet potato tots, brown sugar spice, sauteed duck fat spinach, peppers

Seasonal Daily Catch

$37.00

Pan seared daily catch over a lobster and crab Pilaf, with a parmesan elote cream sauce and shaved brussels

Springer Mountain Chicken Supper

$21.00

Soups/Salads

Chowder

Chowder

$9.25

classic, New England style

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$9.75

fish, shrimp, sausage, dark roux, white rice

Waterman Salad w/ Shrimp

Waterman Salad w/ Shrimp

$18.50

grilled ancho shrimp, romaine, red cabbage, corn salsa, cucumber, cotija, cilantro lime vinaigrette, ancho chili

The "Wedge"

The "Wedge"

$11.50

iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, tomato and bleu cheese dressing

Fried Chicken Caesar

$17.50

Springer Mountain chicken, romaine, brown butter croutons, Parm blend, smoked spices, house Caesar dressing

Spinach Salmon Apple Salad

Spinach Salmon Apple Salad

$18.50

Blackened salmon, spinach, romaine, spiced apples, grape tomatoes, toasted pepitas, goat cheese, maple vinaigrette

Sandwiches/Burgers

"The Sedgefield" Burger

"The Sedgefield" Burger

$13.00

made with 7oz Schweid & Sons “Butcher’s Blend” patty, American cheese, Waterman sauce, lettuce, tomato, house-made pickle, brioche bun

Bayou Burger

Bayou Burger

$17.00

Single 7 oz burger patty, crispy oysters, Swiss, Creole craw-fish gravy, lettuce, tomato, Brioche bun

Bacon Swiss Burger

Bacon Swiss Burger

$15.00

choice of single 7 oz patty or double patty, bacon, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, caramelized, onion, mayo, Brioche bun

Hot Chicken

Hot Chicken

$15.00

fried Springer Mountain chicken, spicy glaze, lettuce, tomato, house-made pickle, mayo, brioche bun

Salmon BLT

Salmon BLT

$16.50

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, Texas toast

Classic Lobster Roll

Classic Lobster Roll

$29.00

Choice of: Maine Style-cold mayo or Connecticut style-warm butter

Fishermans Pick

Fishermans Pick

$15.50

beer-battered cod, house-made pickle, cole slaw, tartar, brioche bun

Shrimp Po Boy

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.50

fried, Waterman sauce, lettuce, tomato, house-made pickle, French bread

Blackened Catfish Sandwich

Blackened Catfish Sandwich

$14.50

Carolina Classics catfish, lettuce tomato, red onion, Creole mustard, brioche bun

Sides

Charred Broccoli

Charred Broccoli

$5.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$4.00
Dirty Rice

Dirty Rice

$6.50
Fries

Fries

$4.00
Grits

Grits

$4.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$6.50
Rice Pilaf

Rice Pilaf

$5.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$6.50

1\2 hushpuppies

$4.00

brown sugar honey butter

Side Boo Fries

Side Boo Fries

$6.50

Fries, Crawfish Creole Gravy, Cotija Cheese, Scallion.

Side Creole Gravy 2oz

$2.00

Side Creole Gravy 4oz

$4.00

Side Cheese Sauce 6oz

$3.00

Sweet Tots

$6.50

crispy sweet potato tots, brown sugar spice, caramel butter

Cajun Fries

$6.00

Desserts

"Southern" Pecan Bar

"Southern" Pecan Bar

$7.00

classic, vanilla ice cream

Chocolate In A Jar

Chocolate In A Jar

$7.00

chocolate cake, layered mousse, salted caramel

Key Lime Tart

Key Lime Tart

$9.50

lime caramel glaze, vanilla whipped cream

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

2 Scoops of Ice Cream

$4.50

vanilla

Kids Menu

Kid Cheeseburger

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.00

7oz patty with American cheese on a potato roll

Kid Shrimp

Kid Shrimp

$8.00

choice of grilled or fried shrimp with side of tartar sauce

Kid Grilled Cheese

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

made with American cheese

Kid Chicken

Kid Chicken

$7.00

fried chicken fingers served with Ranch dip

Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

spiral noodles with house made cheese

Kid Salmon

Kid Salmon

$13.00

Kids Salmon served with broccoli or fries

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Waterman Fish Bar is a seafood restaurant and neighborhood grill in South End, Charlotte. Our mission is to keep it fresh. We pride ourselves on serving sustainable, domestic products. Enjoy!

Website

Location

2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte, NC 28209

Directions

