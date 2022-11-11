Seafood
Waterman Fishbar South End
1,217 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Waterman Fish Bar is a seafood restaurant and neighborhood grill in South End, Charlotte. Our mission is to keep it fresh. We pride ourselves on serving sustainable, domestic products. Enjoy!
Location
2729 South Blvd. Suite D, Charlotte, NC 28209
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Woodys Seafood Saloon
No Reviews
11318 North Community House Road Suite 200 Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurant