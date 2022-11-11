Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

The Ways Restaurant and Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

11 South Easton Rd

Glenside, PA 19038

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
Brisket Sandwich
Bourbon BBQ Pork Sandwich

Starters

French Fries

$8.50

Greggo’s Nachos

$12.00

House Chicken Wings

$15.00

Smoked Chicken Wings

$15.00

Salads

Beet Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Simple spring

$10.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Extra Side of Dressing

Pub Fare, Sandwiches

Bourbon BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Brisket Sandwich

$17.00

Burger

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Cornflake Chicken Fingers

$14.00

French Dip

$16.00

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Meatball Sliders

$13.00

Tacos

Black Bean Taco

$10.00

Flank Steak Tacos

$16.00

Smoked Beef Brisket Taco

$13.00

Sweet Potato

$10.00

Tinga Chicken Taco

$11.00

Shreaded Pork Taco

$11.00

Veggie plates

Breaded Fried Cauliflower

$9.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Smashed Potatoes

$10.00

Vegi Burger Bites

$13.00

Kids

Backyard Burger

$7.00

Cheese Quesadila

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Plain Noodles with butter

$6.00

Specials

Butternut Squash Soup

$10.00

Pumpkin Fritters

$9.00

Smoked Turkey Leg

$24.00

Orange Beef Bowl

$20.00Out of stock

Thursday Rib Special

$25.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cake Donut

$8.00

House Beer

4 pk Conundrum

$18.00

4 pk Sunset Rodeo

$19.00

4 pk 19038

$17.00Out of stock

4 pk Solid

$16.00Out of stock

4 pk Casey Jones

$17.00Out of stock

4 pk Russian lullaby

$20.00Out of stock

4 pk Transitive

$20.00Out of stock

4 pk 2 Coins

$16.00Out of stock

4 pk Knoll

$17.00

4 pk Octoberfest

$18.00

4 pk oracle

$20.00

Crowler 32 Southern

$15.00

Crowler 32 Two Coins

$12.00

Crowler 32 19038

$12.00

Crowler 32 Bing

$12.00

Crowler 32 Raining Blood

$15.00

Crowler 32 Toast

$13.00

Crowler 32 Transitive

$20.00

Crowler 32 Cara Cara

$12.00

Crowler 32 Sunset Rodeo

$13.00

Crolwer 32 Oktoberfest

$13.00Out of stock

Crowler 32 V3 Gside sour

$15.00Out of stock

Crowler 32 BA Russian

$20.00Out of stock

Crowler 32 Casey

$12.00Out of stock

Crowler 32 LBF

$12.00Out of stock

Crowler 32 Knoll

$12.00Out of stock

Single Can Conundrum

$7.00

Single Can Casey Jones

$7.00Out of stock

Single can Casey Jones

$7.00Out of stock

T-shirts

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00Out of stock

XXL

$20.00Out of stock

Ladies cut T-Shirts

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

Long Sleeve T's

Small

$20.00Out of stock

Medium

$20.00Out of stock

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00Out of stock

XXL

$20.00

Pull over hoodie

Small

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Large

$35.00

XL

$35.00

Zip up Hoodie

Small

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Large

$35.00

XL

$35.00

Fest

$30.00

Hats

Baseball Hat

$20.00

Winter Hat

$25.00

Glasses

Ways Bavarian Mug

$15.00

Ways Can Glass

$12.00

Three Ways Bavarian Mugs

$35.00

Three Ways Can Glasses

$30.00

Fest Barvarian Glass

$7.00

Fest Barvarian Glass full

$12.00

Stickers

Solid Sticker

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

From Scratch Kitchen and Brewery, specializing in Smoked Meats, with a significant selection of Vegetarian options

Website

Location

11 South Easton Rd, Glenside, PA 19038

Directions

Gallery
The Ways Restaurant and Brewery image
The Ways Restaurant and Brewery image

Map
