The Waysider Grille 5702 post rd

Popular Items

The Waysider Burger
Fresh Tenders, boneless
Southwest Chicken wrap

Burgers

Beyond Meat Vegan Burger

$13.99

You won't believe it's not real beef ! Plant based burger is gluten and soy free topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles

Big Tex Burger

$14.99

Big Tex Burger- ½ pound burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce,

Farmhouse Burger

$15.99

1/2 Ib Angus burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg and our maple bacon jam

Patty Melt

$14.99

Our eight oz. burger topped with American cheese and caramelized onions on grilled marbled rye.

Smokehouse Burger

$15.99

Eight oz. burger topped with BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese and onion strings.

The Vermonter

$15.99

1/2 lb fresh Angus burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion strings and a maple bacon jam

The Waysider Burger

$13.99

Fresh eight-ounce certified Angus beef burger cooked to perfection served with lettuce and tomato on a grilled brioche bun.

Turkey Burger

$13.99

Fresh grilled turkey burger topped with tomato & lettuce

Smash Burgere

$15.99

Desserts

Ala mode

$1.99

Brownie Sundae

$7.99

Brownie Sunday

Caramel Apple

$7.99

Carrot Cake

$7.99

Carrot Cake

Choc Nachos

$8.99

Chocolate Cake

$7.99

Chocolate Cake

chocolate chip lava

$7.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

Grilled peaches

$7.99Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$7.99Out of stock

Kid ice cream

$1.99

Kids Sundae

$2.99

Lemon Cake

$6.99

Sundae

$4.99

Entrees

4 Cheese Baked Ziti

$17.99

Imported ziti tossed with our house made pink sauce and a blend of cheeses.

Adult fingers & Fries

$12.99

Apple Cider Glazed Chicken

$18.99

Baked Cod

$17.99

Fresh cod topped with cracker crumbs baked with butter and white wine sauce served with rice and broccoli.

Blackened Salmon dinner

$21.99

Bourbon steak Tips

$22.99

Tenderloin tips marinated in our bourbon sauce and served over rice pilaf.

Cedar Plank Salmon

$20.99

Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled on a cedar plank seasoned with a touch of Dijon mustard and brown sugar served with rice and broccoli.

Chicken & Sausage Scarpariello

$18.99Out of stock

Chicken Cacciatore

$17.99Out of stock

Chicken Francaise

$18.99

Tender, fresh chicken, egg battered and pan sautéed with lemon butter wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.

Chicken Marsala

$19.99

Tender, fresh chicken and pan sautéed with mushroom's onions in a marsala wine sauce, served over pasta of your choice.

Chicken Parmesan

$18.99

Fresh hand-breaded chicken cutlet topped with mozzarella cheese and house-made marinara served with your choice of pasta.

Cod Florentine

$18.99

Fresh baked cod, topped with a spinach parmesan cream sauce served with rice and broccoli

Cod Francaise

$18.99

Cod Italiano

$18.99

Eggplant parmesan

$16.99Out of stock

Fettucini Alfredo

$16.99

Imported fettuccine smothered in creamy alfredo sauce.

Fish & Chips

$16.99

A generous portion of our fresh cod deep-fried and served with our hand-cut fries and coleslaw.

Fish and Chip Combo

$19.98

Gorgonzola Steak Tips

$23.99

Tenderloin tips grilled and topped with bacon and onions in a brandy cream sauce then crowned with Gorgonzola cheese served over mashed potatoes.

House Steak Tips

$21.99

House tenderloin tips served over homemade mashed potatoes and gravy.

Keto Salmon

$20.99

Grilled Salmon topped with our Lemon dill Aioli sauce served with cauliflower rice and pan sauteed broccoli Keto option

Keto Steak Tips

$21.99

Grilled sirloin steak tips topped with herbed butter , served with cauliflower mashed potatoes and pan sauteed broccoli

Linguine & Clams

$21.99

Fresh local little necks in a garlic, white wine sauce served over linguine

Lobster Ravioli

$22.99Out of stock

Venda Ravioli's jumbo lobster ravioli with sauteed shrimp in a pink vodka cream sauce

Mac & Cheese

$16.99

Cheddar, smoked mozz and Parmesan cheeses tossed with cavatappi pasta and baked with a bread crumb topping.

Meatloaf

$17.99Out of stock

Mushroom Risotto

$21.99

Pan Seared Salmon

$21.99

Fresh Salmon pan-seared and finished with white wine, garlic, lemon sauce and diced tomatoes served with rice pilaf and broccoli.

Pasta Ala Vodka

$16.99

Pesto Chicken w/ burst tomato

$19.99

Ribeye

$23.99

20 oz boneless rib eye steak grilled to your liking served with two sides

Salsa-di-pomodorini

$17.99

Seafood Pasta

$22.99

Fresh gulf shrimp, calamari and little necks tossed with slow roasted plum tomatoes and basil in a white wine sauce over your choice of pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.99

Topped with our house-made marinara.

Spaghetti with Marinara

$13.99

Stir fry pepper steak

$23.99

Tortellini Toscana

$21.99

Veal Parmesan

$21.99

Fresh hand-breaded veal cutlet topped with mozzarella cheese and house-made marinara served with your choice of pasta.

Waysider Cod & Little necks

$21.99

lightly blacken cod, little necks, chorizo with our house made roma tomatoes

From the Kettle

Bowl Red Chowder

$6.99

bowl Soup of the day

$4.99

Bowl White Chowder

$6.99

Crock Of Chili

$7.99

House made Chili topped with Cheddar jack cheese and served with tortilla chips

Cup Of Manhattean Clam Chowder

$4.99

Manhattan Clam Chowder

Cup of New England Chowder

$4.99

New England Clam chowder

French Onion

$5.99

House made French Onion soup topped with curtons and swiss cheese

Pint Marinara

$4.99

Qt Marinara

$10.99

Quart Chili

$14.50

Quart Red Chowder

$12.99

Quart Soup

$10.99

Quart White Chowder

$12.99

Salmon Corn chowder Bowl

$6.99

Salmon Corn Chowder Cup

$4.99

Soup Of The Day

$3.99

Cup of the Soup of the day

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.99

6" pizza with mozzarella cheese and our house made pizza sauce

Kids pasta

$4.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$6.99

4oz burger grilled, american cheese served with curly fries

kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$5.99

Breaded chicken tenders served with curly fries

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.99

5oz portion of our fried fish served with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Grilled cheese with curly fries

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

4oz burger grilled served with curly fries

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Pasta w/ meatball

$5.99

Kids Mini corn dogs & Curly fries

$6.99

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Grilled chicken with BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, fresh garlic and basil, blend of cheeses atop a white pizza.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Grilled chicken with our buffalo sauce and a blend of cheese, served with a side of Bleu cheese.

Cheese Pizza

$9.99

Cheese pizza

Create Your Own Pizza

$9.99

Start with a cheese pizza.

House White Pizza

$13.99

Mozzarella, feta and cheddar cheeses, oregano, garlic and ripe tomatoes.

Keto Pizza

$14.99

10" Cauliflower crust topped with tomato sauce, oregano, fresh basil, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni

Margarita Pizza

$14.99

Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.99

Topped with meatballs, pepperoni and sausage.

Philly Steak Pizza

$14.99

Shaved steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and a blend of cheese.

Pulled Pork Pizza

$14.99

Pulled pork with BBQ sauce , red onions, mozzarella cheese and drizzled with cool ranch dressing

Veggie Pizza Pizza

$14.99

Broccoli, onions, peppers, olives, tomatoes.

Salads

Baby Cesear

$3.99

Baby Salad

$2.99

Greek Salad

$10.99

Tossed field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives and feta cheese with traditional Greek dressing.

Half oriental Grill Chicken

$10.99

Half southwest

$10.99

Large Caesar Salad

$10.99

Crisp hearts of romaine tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing, fresh grated Parmesan topped with croutons.

Large Garden Salad

$9.99

Tossed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion.

Oriental Salad w/ grilled chicken

$16.99

Garden fresh greens, Grilled Chicken, Chinese noodles, sliced almonds, mandarin orange, onion, shredded carrots and mozzarella cheese served with oriental ginger dressing

Sesame Chicken Salad

$16.99

Pan-seared chicken breast encrusted in black and white sesame seeds on a bed of field greens with sliced almonds, goat cheese and shaved carrots served with our oriental honey ginger dressing.

Sesame Salmon Salad

$19.99

Salmon filet encrusted in black and white sesame seeds on a bed of field greens with sliced almonds, goat cheese and shaved carrots served with our oriental honey ginger dressing.

SM Cesear

$6.99

SM Garden

$5.99

Small Greek

$8.99

Southwest Chicken Salad

$16.99

Fresh field greens topped with grilled blackened chicken breast, crisp corn tortilla strips, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes and Monterey Jack cheese, served with avocado-ranch dressing.

Steak Tip Cesear

$18.77

Sandwichs & Wraps

Adult grill cheese

$8.99

B.L.T.

$10.99

Balsamic Wrap

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Fried Chicken breast coated with bread crumbs and tossed in our house made buffalo sauce topped with blue cheese and mozzarella served on grilled rustic Italian bread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Fresh chicken tenders breaded and fried golden brown tossed in our buffalo sauce with lettuce, with side of ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese served in a grilled wrap.

Buffalo Quesadilla

$13.99

Buffalo Ranch Wrap

$13.99

California Wrap

$14.99

Fresh sliced roasted turkey breast, tomato, lettuce, bacon, guacamole and garlic hummus served on a grilled wrap.

Chicken BLT

$14.99

Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, bacon, fresh mozzarella and mayonnaise served on grilled rustic Italian bread.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, grated Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing served on a grilled wrap.

Chicken Parm sandwich

$14.99

Fresh breaded chicken cutlet deep fried topped with mozzarella cheese and house marinara served on a grilled torpedo roll

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$14.99

Corned beef and Swiss

$13.99

Corned Beef Rueben

$14.99

Our fresh sliced corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled marbled rye.

Fish Rueben

$14.99

Fish Sandwich

$14.99

fried fish topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island on grilled marble rye bread

Meatball Sandwich

$13.99

Fresh meatballs, house marinara and shredded mozzarella cheese served on a toasted Italian roll.

Nashville Heat Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Fried chicken patty topped with nashville hot sauce, coleslaw and pickles

Philly cheese Steak

$14.99

Shaved steak, American cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms served on a traditional hoagie roll.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

We slow-roast our pork, shred it and add BBQ sauce then pile it high on a grilled bun, served with our house coleslaw

Roast Beef Dip

$13.99Out of stock

Salmon burger

$12.99Out of stock

Southwest Chicken wrap

$14.99

Blacken chicken, tortilla strips, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, lettuce, Monterrey jack cheese, chipotle mayo on a grilled wrap

The West Coast

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast, fresh guacamole, roasted red pepper, cheddar cheese and garlic hummus on grilled rustic Italian bread.

Tuna Melt

$12.99

Fresh tuna salad with Swiss cheese on grilled marbled rye.

Turkey club

$14.99

Turkey rueben

$14.99

Our fresh sliced Turkey topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled marbled rye.

Veal Parm Sandwich

$16.99

Fresh breaded veal cutlet deep fried topped with mozzarella cheese and house marinara served on a grilled torpedo roll

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Brussels sprouts

$4.99

Cauliflower Rice

$4.99

Cauliflower Mashed

$4.99

Coleslaw

$1.99

Curley Fries

$5.99

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Green Beans

$3.99

Italian Zucchini

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy

$4.99

Meatball (3)

$8.99

Mixed vegetable

$3.99

Onion Rings

$7.99

Onion Strings

$5.99

Regular Fries

$5.99

Rice

$3.99

Scoop of tuna

$5.99

Sweet Potatoes Fries

$6.99

Zucchini

$3.99

sweet potato & apples

$4.99

Starter

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.99

Jumbo soft pretzel served with a craft beer cheese dipping sauce.

Calamari Italiano

$13.99

Fresh calamari, hand cut lightly fried and tossed with pepperoncini, tomatoes, garlic parmesan cheese and balsamic dressing

Calamari Pepperoncini

$13.99

Fresh calamari, hand cut, lightly fried tossed with pepperoncini peppers, garlic, basi and white wine

Calamari Thai

$13.99

Fresh calanari, hand cut lightly fried tossed with asian chili sauce, green onions and sesame seeds

Chili Fries

$12.99

Hand cut fries topped with our house made chili and chedder jack cheese

Chowder & Cakes

$9.99

Crock of chowder and 3 clam cakes

Clam Cakes 1/2 Dozen

$6.99

6 house made clam cakes

Clam Cakes Dozen

$12.99

12 house made clam cakes

Eggplant Rav

$12.99

Jumbo Eggplant Ravioli topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, pink sauce, fresh parmesan cheese and Basil

Eggplant Rollatini

$10.99

Fresh Tenders, boneless

$11.99

Jumbo boneless wings, fried golden brown and tossed with your choice of sauce served with ranch or bleu cheese.

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Lightly coated pickles, deep-fried served with a chipotle aioli dipping sauce.

Hand Cut Fries

$5.99

Hand cut fries

Hummus Plate

$8.99

classic hummus, cucumbers, Kalamata olives and feta cheese served with warm Greek pita bread.

loaded Waffle tots

$8.99Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.99

Breaded and golden fried served with marinara.

Nachos

$12.99

Fresh corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of style, a blend of melted cheeses, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, salsa, green onions, sliced olives, sliced jalapeno and sour cream.

Onion Rings

$8.99

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$9.99

Our hand cut fries tossed with black truffle oil and Parmesan cheese

Pork Dumplings

$10.99

Asian Style pork filled dumpling served with an asian chili dipping sauce

Potato Skins

$10.99

Five potato skins topped with Monterey Jack, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, green onion and sour cream.

Qt. Chilli

$14.99

Qt. Of Chowder

$12.99

Qt. of chowder

Salmon Cake

$7.99

Texas Mac & Cheese

$14.99

House made mac & cheese layered with pulled pork and topped with onion strings

Waysider clams

$14.99

Fresh Local little necks with slow roasted plum tomatoes, basil, onions, and chorizo served with garlic bread

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.50

Appletini

$8.75

B 52

$8.50

Bay Breeze

$7.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.50

By The Wayside

$10.00

Cape Cod

$7.00

Caramellotini

$8.75

Chocolate Martini

$8.75

Cosmopolitan

$8.75

Cucumber Martini

$8.75

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.50

Drink of the day

$7.50

Expresso Martini

$10.00

Fly me to the Moon

$8.50

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Ghostbuster

$7.50

Gimlet

$8.25

Godiva martini

$10.25

Gold Margarita

$9.00

Grand gold margarita

$10.50

Grateful Dead

$9.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$8.50

Hawaiian Cosmopolitan

$8.50

Horintes Margarita

$10.25

Irish coffe

$7.75

Island Breeze

$8.50

Kamikazee

$7.50

Ketel cosmo

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$8.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.50

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$8.50

Mango Bay Breeze

$7.50

Margarita

$7.75

Mermaid Water

$8.50

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$8.50

Moscow Mule

$7.75

Mudslide