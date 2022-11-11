- Home
The Waysider Grille 5702 post rd
1,218 Reviews
$$
5702 post rd
east greenwich, RI 02818
Burgers
Beyond Meat Vegan Burger
You won't believe it's not real beef ! Plant based burger is gluten and soy free topped with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
Big Tex Burger
Big Tex Burger- ½ pound burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce,
Farmhouse Burger
1/2 Ib Angus burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg and our maple bacon jam
Patty Melt
Our eight oz. burger topped with American cheese and caramelized onions on grilled marbled rye.
Smokehouse Burger
Eight oz. burger topped with BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese and onion strings.
The Vermonter
1/2 lb fresh Angus burger topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, onion strings and a maple bacon jam
The Waysider Burger
Fresh eight-ounce certified Angus beef burger cooked to perfection served with lettuce and tomato on a grilled brioche bun.
Turkey Burger
Fresh grilled turkey burger topped with tomato & lettuce
Smash Burgere
Desserts
Ala mode
Brownie Sundae
Caramel Apple
Carrot Cake
Choc Nachos
Chocolate Cake
chocolate chip lava
Chocolate Lava Cake
Grilled peaches
Key Lime Pie
Kid ice cream
Kids Sundae
Lemon Cake
Sundae
Entrees
4 Cheese Baked Ziti
Imported ziti tossed with our house made pink sauce and a blend of cheeses.
Adult fingers & Fries
Apple Cider Glazed Chicken
Baked Cod
Fresh cod topped with cracker crumbs baked with butter and white wine sauce served with rice and broccoli.
Blackened Salmon dinner
Bourbon steak Tips
Tenderloin tips marinated in our bourbon sauce and served over rice pilaf.
Cedar Plank Salmon
Fresh Atlantic salmon grilled on a cedar plank seasoned with a touch of Dijon mustard and brown sugar served with rice and broccoli.
Chicken & Sausage Scarpariello
Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken Francaise
Tender, fresh chicken, egg battered and pan sautéed with lemon butter wine sauce, served over your choice of pasta.
Chicken Marsala
Tender, fresh chicken and pan sautéed with mushroom's onions in a marsala wine sauce, served over pasta of your choice.
Chicken Parmesan
Fresh hand-breaded chicken cutlet topped with mozzarella cheese and house-made marinara served with your choice of pasta.
Cod Florentine
Fresh baked cod, topped with a spinach parmesan cream sauce served with rice and broccoli
Cod Francaise
Cod Italiano
Eggplant parmesan
Fettucini Alfredo
Imported fettuccine smothered in creamy alfredo sauce.
Fish & Chips
A generous portion of our fresh cod deep-fried and served with our hand-cut fries and coleslaw.
Fish and Chip Combo
Gorgonzola Steak Tips
Tenderloin tips grilled and topped with bacon and onions in a brandy cream sauce then crowned with Gorgonzola cheese served over mashed potatoes.
House Steak Tips
House tenderloin tips served over homemade mashed potatoes and gravy.
Keto Salmon
Grilled Salmon topped with our Lemon dill Aioli sauce served with cauliflower rice and pan sauteed broccoli Keto option
Keto Steak Tips
Grilled sirloin steak tips topped with herbed butter , served with cauliflower mashed potatoes and pan sauteed broccoli
Linguine & Clams
Fresh local little necks in a garlic, white wine sauce served over linguine
Lobster Ravioli
Venda Ravioli's jumbo lobster ravioli with sauteed shrimp in a pink vodka cream sauce
Mac & Cheese
Cheddar, smoked mozz and Parmesan cheeses tossed with cavatappi pasta and baked with a bread crumb topping.
Meatloaf
Mushroom Risotto
Pan Seared Salmon
Fresh Salmon pan-seared and finished with white wine, garlic, lemon sauce and diced tomatoes served with rice pilaf and broccoli.
Pasta Ala Vodka
Pesto Chicken w/ burst tomato
Ribeye
20 oz boneless rib eye steak grilled to your liking served with two sides
Salsa-di-pomodorini
Seafood Pasta
Fresh gulf shrimp, calamari and little necks tossed with slow roasted plum tomatoes and basil in a white wine sauce over your choice of pasta
Shrimp Scampi
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Topped with our house-made marinara.
Spaghetti with Marinara
Stir fry pepper steak
Tortellini Toscana
Veal Parmesan
Fresh hand-breaded veal cutlet topped with mozzarella cheese and house-made marinara served with your choice of pasta.
Waysider Cod & Little necks
lightly blacken cod, little necks, chorizo with our house made roma tomatoes
From the Kettle
Bowl Red Chowder
bowl Soup of the day
Bowl White Chowder
Crock Of Chili
House made Chili topped with Cheddar jack cheese and served with tortilla chips
Cup Of Manhattean Clam Chowder
Manhattan Clam Chowder
Cup of New England Chowder
New England Clam chowder
French Onion
House made French Onion soup topped with curtons and swiss cheese
Pint Marinara
Qt Marinara
Quart Chili
Quart Red Chowder
Quart Soup
Quart White Chowder
Salmon Corn chowder Bowl
Salmon Corn Chowder Cup
Soup Of The Day
Cup of the Soup of the day
Kids Menu
Kids Cheese Pizza
6" pizza with mozzarella cheese and our house made pizza sauce
Kids pasta
Kids Cheese Burger
4oz burger grilled, american cheese served with curly fries
kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
Breaded chicken tenders served with curly fries
Kids Fish & Chips
5oz portion of our fried fish served with fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Grilled cheese with curly fries
Kids Hamburger
4oz burger grilled served with curly fries
Kids Hot Dog
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kids Pasta w/ meatball
Kids Mini corn dogs & Curly fries
Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken with BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, fresh garlic and basil, blend of cheeses atop a white pizza.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Grilled chicken with our buffalo sauce and a blend of cheese, served with a side of Bleu cheese.
Cheese Pizza
Create Your Own Pizza
Start with a cheese pizza.
House White Pizza
Mozzarella, feta and cheddar cheeses, oregano, garlic and ripe tomatoes.
Keto Pizza
10" Cauliflower crust topped with tomato sauce, oregano, fresh basil, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni
Margarita Pizza
Meat Lovers Pizza
Topped with meatballs, pepperoni and sausage.
Philly Steak Pizza
Shaved steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms, and a blend of cheese.
Pulled Pork Pizza
Pulled pork with BBQ sauce , red onions, mozzarella cheese and drizzled with cool ranch dressing
Veggie Pizza Pizza
Broccoli, onions, peppers, olives, tomatoes.
Salads
Baby Cesear
Baby Salad
Greek Salad
Tossed field greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives and feta cheese with traditional Greek dressing.
Half oriental Grill Chicken
Half southwest
Large Caesar Salad
Crisp hearts of romaine tossed with a creamy Caesar dressing, fresh grated Parmesan topped with croutons.
Large Garden Salad
Tossed greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion.
Oriental Salad w/ grilled chicken
Garden fresh greens, Grilled Chicken, Chinese noodles, sliced almonds, mandarin orange, onion, shredded carrots and mozzarella cheese served with oriental ginger dressing
Sesame Chicken Salad
Pan-seared chicken breast encrusted in black and white sesame seeds on a bed of field greens with sliced almonds, goat cheese and shaved carrots served with our oriental honey ginger dressing.
Sesame Salmon Salad
Salmon filet encrusted in black and white sesame seeds on a bed of field greens with sliced almonds, goat cheese and shaved carrots served with our oriental honey ginger dressing.
Small Greek
Southwest Chicken Salad
Fresh field greens topped with grilled blackened chicken breast, crisp corn tortilla strips, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes and Monterey Jack cheese, served with avocado-ranch dressing.
Steak Tip Cesear
Sandwichs & Wraps
Adult grill cheese
B.L.T.
Balsamic Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese
Fried Chicken breast coated with bread crumbs and tossed in our house made buffalo sauce topped with blue cheese and mozzarella served on grilled rustic Italian bread
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fresh chicken tenders breaded and fried golden brown tossed in our buffalo sauce with lettuce, with side of ranch dressing, and mozzarella cheese served in a grilled wrap.
Buffalo Quesadilla
Buffalo Ranch Wrap
California Wrap
Fresh sliced roasted turkey breast, tomato, lettuce, bacon, guacamole and garlic hummus served on a grilled wrap.
Chicken BLT
Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, bacon, fresh mozzarella and mayonnaise served on grilled rustic Italian bread.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, Romaine lettuce, grated Parmesan cheese and creamy Caesar dressing served on a grilled wrap.
Chicken Parm sandwich
Fresh breaded chicken cutlet deep fried topped with mozzarella cheese and house marinara served on a grilled torpedo roll
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Corned beef and Swiss
Corned Beef Rueben
Our fresh sliced corned beef topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled marbled rye.
Fish Rueben
Fish Sandwich
fried fish topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island on grilled marble rye bread
Meatball Sandwich
Fresh meatballs, house marinara and shredded mozzarella cheese served on a toasted Italian roll.
Nashville Heat Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken patty topped with nashville hot sauce, coleslaw and pickles
Philly cheese Steak
Shaved steak, American cheese, sautéed onions and mushrooms served on a traditional hoagie roll.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
We slow-roast our pork, shred it and add BBQ sauce then pile it high on a grilled bun, served with our house coleslaw
Roast Beef Dip
Salmon burger
Southwest Chicken wrap
Blacken chicken, tortilla strips, black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, lettuce, Monterrey jack cheese, chipotle mayo on a grilled wrap
The West Coast
Grilled chicken breast, fresh guacamole, roasted red pepper, cheddar cheese and garlic hummus on grilled rustic Italian bread.
Tuna Melt
Fresh tuna salad with Swiss cheese on grilled marbled rye.
Turkey club
Turkey rueben
Our fresh sliced Turkey topped with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on grilled marbled rye.
Veal Parm Sandwich
Fresh breaded veal cutlet deep fried topped with mozzarella cheese and house marinara served on a grilled torpedo roll
Sides
Baked Potato
Broccoli
Brussels sprouts
Cauliflower Rice
Cauliflower Mashed
Coleslaw
Curley Fries
Garlic Bread
Green Beans
Italian Zucchini
Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy
Meatball (3)
Mixed vegetable
Onion Rings
Onion Strings
Regular Fries
Rice
Scoop of tuna
Sweet Potatoes Fries
Zucchini
sweet potato & apples
Starter
Bavarian Pretzel
Jumbo soft pretzel served with a craft beer cheese dipping sauce.
Calamari Italiano
Fresh calamari, hand cut lightly fried and tossed with pepperoncini, tomatoes, garlic parmesan cheese and balsamic dressing
Calamari Pepperoncini
Fresh calamari, hand cut, lightly fried tossed with pepperoncini peppers, garlic, basi and white wine
Calamari Thai
Fresh calanari, hand cut lightly fried tossed with asian chili sauce, green onions and sesame seeds
Chili Fries
Hand cut fries topped with our house made chili and chedder jack cheese
Chowder & Cakes
Crock of chowder and 3 clam cakes
Clam Cakes 1/2 Dozen
6 house made clam cakes
Clam Cakes Dozen
12 house made clam cakes
Eggplant Rav
Jumbo Eggplant Ravioli topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, pink sauce, fresh parmesan cheese and Basil
Eggplant Rollatini
Fresh Tenders, boneless
Jumbo boneless wings, fried golden brown and tossed with your choice of sauce served with ranch or bleu cheese.
Fried Pickles
Lightly coated pickles, deep-fried served with a chipotle aioli dipping sauce.
Hand Cut Fries
Hand cut fries
Hummus Plate
classic hummus, cucumbers, Kalamata olives and feta cheese served with warm Greek pita bread.
loaded Waffle tots
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded and golden fried served with marinara.
Nachos
Fresh corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of style, a blend of melted cheeses, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, salsa, green onions, sliced olives, sliced jalapeno and sour cream.
Onion Rings
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Our hand cut fries tossed with black truffle oil and Parmesan cheese
Pork Dumplings
Asian Style pork filled dumpling served with an asian chili dipping sauce
Potato Skins
Five potato skins topped with Monterey Jack, cheddar cheese, bacon bits, green onion and sour cream.
Qt. Chilli
Qt. Of Chowder
Salmon Cake
Texas Mac & Cheese
House made mac & cheese layered with pulled pork and topped with onion strings
Waysider clams
Fresh Local little necks with slow roasted plum tomatoes, basil, onions, and chorizo served with garlic bread