The Well Jamaican Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

55 Mazzeo Drive

Randolph, MA 02368

Popular Items

Rasta pasta
Patty w/coco Bread
Oxtail

Appetizers

Bammy served with fried haddock, dressed with The Well cold slaw.

Patty

$2.50

Patty w/coco Bread

$4.25

Fritters (3)

$4.50

Crispy fritter filled with traditional Jamaican spices, add conch or veg or flaked saltfish

Fried Dumpling (Each)

$0.75

Fried Dumpling (4)

$3.00

Festival (Each)

$1.00Out of stock

Festival (4)

$4.00Out of stock

Slightly sweet and very moist fried dumplings, called festival, from Jamaica, these are traditionally served with jerk meats or seafood

Pepper Shrimp

$6.99

Finger-licking shrimp with a spicy kick and packed with tons of flavor

Plantain cup (4)

$5.99

Stuffed Plantain Cups are cute little cups of scrumptiousness filled with your choice of jerk chicken, shrimp, ackee & saltfish or vegetables.

Chicken wings

$12.99

Escovitch chicken strip

$7.99

Battered chicken fried with a peppery vinegar-based dressing made colourful with bell peppers, carrots and onions.

Escovitch haddock strip

$9.99

Battered haddock fried with a peppery vinegar-based dressing made colourful with bell peppers, carrots and onions.

Coconut Chicken Strips

$8.99

Jerk Chicken tenders

$7.99

Fried Chicken tenders

$7.99

Chicken breast battered and fried til golden brown

Shrimp

$9.99

Solomon Grundy & Crackers

$6.00Out of stock

A pickled fish made from smoked red herring. It is usually served with crackers as an appetizer

Spring rolls

$4.50+

Roti skin

$5.99

Coco bread

$1.75

Bammy bite (1 per serving)

$4.00

Bammy served with fried haddock topped with The Well's coleslaw.

Breadfruit raft (2 per serving)

$6.00+

Pressed fried breadfruit served with callaloo or saltfish or ackee & saltfish

Flatbread

$7.00+

Jerk Wings

$8.00+

Jamaican Cheese

$1.50

Soups & Salad

Soups

$6.99+

Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green peppers topped with boneless jerk chicken or Shrimp

Vegetarian

Ackee & Saltfish Meal

$14.50

It’s a savory dish with lots of salty flavors and is so versatile, you can eat it for breakfast lunch or dinner

Callaloo Meal

$9.50

Run Dung Meal

$13.50

Vegetables cooked in cocunut milk, f

Vegetarian Plate

$7.99

Choice of rice with steamed cabbage and plantains

Roti

Roti

$13.99+

Dhalpuri is a Trini flat bread that is filled with ground and well seasoned split peas and served with delightful curries or stews

Chicken

Stew chicken

$10.99

Intensely marinated in a variety of spices then braised and slowly cooked in a savory sauce

Curry Chicken

$10.99

Seasoned with curry and other herbs and spices, cooked low and slow to get all the amazing flavors infused in the chicken

Sweet & Spicy Chicken

$11.99

Lightly battered chicken fried then cooked in sweet spicy sauce

Jerk Chicken

$10.99

Jerk marinate, grilled over coal for a rich smokey flavor

Fried Chicken

$10.99Out of stock

Lightly battered then fried till golden brown

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$11.99

Lightly battered chicken fried then cooked in Jamaican style sweet & sour sauce

Sweet Chili Chicken

$11.99

Lightly battered chicken fried then cooked in Jamaican style sweet & chili sauce

Chicken Platta

$34.99

Any 3 chicken choices, served with rice & peas/white rice, plantains or steamed cabbage

Boneless Jerk Chicken

$13.99

Honey Garlic Chicken

$11.99

BBQ Jerk Chicken

$11.99

Seafood

Snapper

$17.99+

Large Snapper

$31.99Out of stock

Parrot Fish

$20.99Out of stock

Haddock

$17.99

Fish cutlet lightly battered and fried

Cod

$17.99Out of stock

Salmon

$20.99

Pan seared or grilled drizzled with sweet chili sauce, topped with sweet peppers and onions.

King fish

$16.99

Shrimp

$17.99

8 shrimp per serving. Different culinary options available

Hellshire Platta

$44.99

Any 3 choices: Crab legs, snapper fish, mussels, shrimp and scallops

Whole Lobster

$40.00Out of stock

Saltfish meal

$11.00

Curry Crab Meal

$25.00

Meats

Jerk Pork

$13.99

Marinated with native herbs and spices. Smoked on the grill

Oxtail

$18.50

Browned and slowly cooked until the meat is ready to fall off the bone.

Curry goat

$15.50

Peppered Steak

$18.50

Jerk BBQ Pork

$14.99

Pasta

Rasta pasta

$13.99

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Sides

Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Plantain

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Steam vegetables

$4.50

Callaloo

$5.50

Chicken Sides

$6.50+

Other Meat Sides

$7.50+

Raw Vegetables

$2.99

Steamed cabbage

$2.99

Rice & Peas

$4.00

White Rice

$3.50

Seafood

$9.00+

Bammy

$4.00

Ackee n saltfish

$10.00

Mashed potatoes

$2.99

Saltfish

$8.00

Kids Meal

Fish N Chips

$7.99

Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Wings n chips

$6.99

Kids mac & cheese

$2.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.99

Rasta pasta - Kids

$8.50+

Kids Curry Chicken Meal

$7.50

Kids Stew Chicken Meal

$7.50

Dessert

Banana Bread

$3.00

Banana Chocolate Swirl

$5.50Out of stock

Bread pudding

$3.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$4.99

Carrot cake contains carrots mixed into the batter white cream cheese frosting and walnuts

Coconut drops

$3.50Out of stock

Gizzada

$5.00

Red Velvet

$4.00

A rich cocoa-flavored cake with a distinctive reddish color, typically prepared as a layer cake with buttercream or cream cheese icing.

Rum Cake

$4.99

Black cake or rum cake is rich, dense, moist, with tons of flavor, essence and rum

Snicker Peanut Butter Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pudding

$3.99

This is traditional Jamaican dessert that is rich, amazingly spiced, moist and delectable. Made with sweet potatoes, coconut milk, cornmeal and spices

Tres Leche

$3.99

Coconut pound cake

$3.50

Brownies

$2.00

Toto

$3.50

Corn Meal Pudding

$3.00

Specials

Lobster Tail

$25.00Out of stock

Stuffed chicken breast

$25.00Out of stock

Steak tips

$18.99Out of stock

Sorrel Shrimp

$20.00Out of stock

Ticky Ticky Tuesday

$12.00Out of stock

Ital Stew with dumplings (Tuesdays only)

$12.00Out of stock

Pig tail Stew peas (Thursdays only)

$13.99

Unda di sea

$19.99Out of stock

Shrimp, mussels, and clams cooked in pumpkin wine sauce

4 Meat Stew Peas

$18.50Out of stock

Beef, pig tail, turkey neck and chicken

Jerk Burger & Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Bread & Chips

Large Easter Bun

$25.00Out of stock

Easter Honey Bun

$14.00Out of stock

Medium Easter Bun - Golden Crust

$18.00Out of stock

Big foot

$1.00

Ti-gaz

$1.00

Cheese trex/curls

$1.00

Police button

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

55 Mazzeo Drive, Randolph, MA 02368

Directions

