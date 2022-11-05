Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

THE WELL Kitchen and Table

review star

No reviews yet

2 East 15th Street

New York, NY 10003

Order Again

Popular Items

Autumn Harvest Salad
Chicken Fajita Bowl
Cauliflower Fried Rice

Mains

All Green Soup

$10.00

Zucchini, onion, spinach, basil

Bone Broth

$10.00

Roasted Chicken And Beef Bones, Star Anise, Green Cardamom, Lemon, Thyme

Farmers Market Soup

$11.00

Daily Selection

Green Salad

$15.00

Local lettuces, avocado, heirloom cucumbers, green radish, toasted seeds, herb-dijon vinaigrette

The Well Blend

$16.00

Dark leafy greens, braised chickpeas, heirloom vegetables, brussels sprouts, turmeric-tahini vinaigrette

Roasted Vegetable Frittata

$17.00

Roasted sweet peppers and onions, dried and fresh herbs, goat cheese

Breakfast Bowl

$20.00

Two sous vide eggs, avocado, spinach, roasted cherry tomatoes, sweet potato, herbs, salsa verde

Egg Sandwich

$15.00

Scrambled heirloom eggs, tomato relish, alfalfa sprouts, choice of bread or collard green wrap

Tree Hugger Sandwich

$17.00

Avocado, cucumber, radish, carrots, sprouts, tomato relish, hummus, choice of bread or collard green wrap

Herbed Chicken Sandwich

$22.00

Marinated chicken cutlet, smoked mozarella, arugula, salsa verde, choice of bread or collard green wrap herb-dijon

Cauliflower Fried Rice

$19.00

Maitake and oyster mushrooms, heirloom vegetables, pickles, kimchi, chili oil, cilantro chutney

Nine Goddess Curry

$20.00

Coconut milk, squash, carrot, cauliflower, sweet potato, pomegranate, toasted nuts and seeds

Chicken Fajita Bowl

$22.00

Marinated chicken, caramelized onions and sweet peppers, spinach, red quinoa, blue corn tortillas, avocado, cilantro

Autumn Harvest Salad

$17.00

Roasted squash, shaved and roasted brussels sprouts, red quinoa, arugula, pickled onion, cheddar cheese, maple mustard vinaigrette

Breakfast Tacos

$15.00

Scrambled eggs, salsa roja, pickled onions, avocado, blue corn tortillas

Buckwheat Pancakes

$15.00

Fresh fruit, coconut milk, bee pollen, local maple syrup

Smashed Avocado Toast

$14.00

Smashed avocado, garlic confit, cilantro, toasted seeds, whole-wheat sourdough

Market Scramble

$17.00

Heirloom eggs, spinach, maitake and oyster mushrooms

Proteins

Braised Chickpeas With Herbs

$6.00
Achiote Shrimp Skewer

$13.00
Wild Atlantic Cod

$16.00
Chicken Cutlet

$13.00
Sirloin Cap Steak

$15.00
Heirloom Eggs

$4.00+
Berkshire Bacon

$5.00

Sides

Half Avocado

$7.00

Toasted Seeds

Roasted Sweet Potato

$8.00

Zaatar

Steamed Baby Spinach

$8.00

Garlic Confit

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Pickled red onions

Mixed Heirloom Squash

$9.00

Smoked chili pepitas

Sautéed Wild Mushrooms

$14.00

Cilantro Chutney

Leafy Greens

$6.00

Cauliflower Rice

$5.00
Toast

$4.00
Small Green Salad

$6.00

Side corn tortillas

$3.00

Sauces

Salsa Verde

$1.50
Cilantro Chutney

$1.50
Turmeric Tahini

$1.50
Fermented Hot Sauce

$1.50
Chili Oil

$1.50
Herb Dijon

$1.50

Maple Mustard

$1.50

Sweets

Granola and Berries

$13.00

Yogurt (whole or coconut), nuts, seeds

Market Fruit Plate

$13.00

Coconut yogurt, seasonal selections

Chocolate Pudding

$12.00

Avocado, shaved chocolate, goji berry

Sorbet and Gelato

One or two scoops, nasturtium

Light Bites

Garam Masala Popcorn

$4.00
Chili Cashews

$6.00
Crunchy Vegetables With Hummus

$7.00

Castelvetrano olives, cheddar cheese and caperberry

$8.00
Whipped Goat Cheese with Everything Crackers

$7.00

Juices

Fresh Squeezed Orange

$8.00

Citrus Soother

$7.00

Ginger, Cinnamon, Honey, Citrus

Vaeske Watermelon Cherry

$7.00Out of stock

Cold-pressed blend of watermelon, pink coconut water, Montmorency tart cherry, and lemon juice.

Vaeske Cucumber Aloe

$7.00Out of stock

Cold-pressed blend of cucumber, pink coconut water and aloe vera

Digestive Greens

$11.00

Cucumber, Celery, Fennel, Romaine Lettuce, Lemon, Green Cabbage, Parsley, Mint, Ginger, Apple Cider Vinegar, Turmeric, Basil

Earthy Nutrition

$11.00

Orange, Cucumber, Pineapple, Beet, Ginger, Lemon, Purple Cabbage

Carrot Digest

$11.00

Orange, Carrot, Jicama, Lemon, Ginger

Orange Immunity

$11.00

Golden Beet Fuel

$11.00

Jicama, Pineapple, Golden Beet, Lemon, Ginger, Turmeric

Ginger Immunity Shot

$5.00

Ginger, Lemon, Turmeric, Black Peppercorn, Cayenne Pepper, Apple

Gut Feeling Good Shot

$5.00

Coconut Water, Apple, Jicama, Apple Cider Vinegar, Ginger, Lemon

Up-Beet Immunity Shot

$5.00

Lemon, Apple, Pineapple, Ginger, Turmeric, Cayenne Pepper, Black Peppercorn, Beet

Focus Fuel Shot

$5.00

Fennel, Lemon, lemongrass, Jalapeno, Matcha, Apple

Smoothies

Revive

$12.00

Spinach, kale, green apple, cucumber, ginger, lemon

Radiant

$10.00

Banana, cocoa, almond butter, Vital Proteins collagen, almond milk

Ripe

$14.00

Strawberry, blueberry, orange slices, goji berry, yogurt

Rise

$10.00

Dates, banana, coconut milk, cold brew

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$3.75

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Flat White

$4.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Espresso Refresher

$6.00

double shot, lemon rind, sparkling tonic water

Tea

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Kettl

Ayurvedic Herbal Blend†

$4.50

lemongrass, rose, ginger, mint

Sencha Mint Iced Tea

$5.00

English Breakfast

$4.00

Earl Grey

$4.00

Chai

$4.00

Jade Oolong

$4.00

Mystic Mint†

$4.00

Caffeine Free

Chamomile Lavender†

$4.00

Caffeine Free

White Pomegranate

$4.00

Honeybush Rooibos†

$4.00

Hibiscus Pomegranate Iced Tea†

$5.00

Bottled Drinks

Still Water

$2.50+

Sparkling Water

$2.50+
Vaeske Watermelon Cherry

$7.00Out of stock

Cold-pressed blend of watermelon, pink coconut water, Montmorency tart cherry, and lemon juice.

Vaeske Cucumber Aloe

$7.00Out of stock

Cold-pressed blend of cucumber, pink coconut water and aloe vera

Spindrift Seltzer

$3.00
Ghia Le Spritz

$8.00

Non-alcoholic bitter aperitivo