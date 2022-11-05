- Home
THE WELL Kitchen and Table
No reviews yet
2 East 15th Street
New York, NY 10003
Mains
All Green Soup
Zucchini, onion, spinach, basil
Bone Broth
Roasted Chicken And Beef Bones, Star Anise, Green Cardamom, Lemon, Thyme
Farmers Market Soup
Daily Selection
Green Salad
Local lettuces, avocado, heirloom cucumbers, green radish, toasted seeds, herb-dijon vinaigrette
The Well Blend
Dark leafy greens, braised chickpeas, heirloom vegetables, brussels sprouts, turmeric-tahini vinaigrette
Roasted Vegetable Frittata
Roasted sweet peppers and onions, dried and fresh herbs, goat cheese
Breakfast Bowl
Two sous vide eggs, avocado, spinach, roasted cherry tomatoes, sweet potato, herbs, salsa verde
Egg Sandwich
Scrambled heirloom eggs, tomato relish, alfalfa sprouts, choice of bread or collard green wrap
Tree Hugger Sandwich
Avocado, cucumber, radish, carrots, sprouts, tomato relish, hummus, choice of bread or collard green wrap
Herbed Chicken Sandwich
Marinated chicken cutlet, smoked mozarella, arugula, salsa verde, choice of bread or collard green wrap herb-dijon
Cauliflower Fried Rice
Maitake and oyster mushrooms, heirloom vegetables, pickles, kimchi, chili oil, cilantro chutney
Nine Goddess Curry
Coconut milk, squash, carrot, cauliflower, sweet potato, pomegranate, toasted nuts and seeds
Chicken Fajita Bowl
Marinated chicken, caramelized onions and sweet peppers, spinach, red quinoa, blue corn tortillas, avocado, cilantro
Autumn Harvest Salad
Roasted squash, shaved and roasted brussels sprouts, red quinoa, arugula, pickled onion, cheddar cheese, maple mustard vinaigrette
Breakfast Tacos
Scrambled eggs, salsa roja, pickled onions, avocado, blue corn tortillas
Buckwheat Pancakes
Fresh fruit, coconut milk, bee pollen, local maple syrup
Smashed Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado, garlic confit, cilantro, toasted seeds, whole-wheat sourdough
Market Scramble
Heirloom eggs, spinach, maitake and oyster mushrooms
Proteins
Sides
Half Avocado
Toasted Seeds
Roasted Sweet Potato
Zaatar
Steamed Baby Spinach
Garlic Confit
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Pickled red onions
Mixed Heirloom Squash
Smoked chili pepitas
Sautéed Wild Mushrooms
Cilantro Chutney
Leafy Greens
Cauliflower Rice
Toast
Small Green Salad
Side corn tortillas
Sauces
Sweets
Light Bites
Juices
Fresh Squeezed Orange
Citrus Soother
Ginger, Cinnamon, Honey, Citrus
Vaeske Watermelon Cherry
Cold-pressed blend of watermelon, pink coconut water, Montmorency tart cherry, and lemon juice.
Vaeske Cucumber Aloe
Cold-pressed blend of cucumber, pink coconut water and aloe vera
Digestive Greens
Cucumber, Celery, Fennel, Romaine Lettuce, Lemon, Green Cabbage, Parsley, Mint, Ginger, Apple Cider Vinegar, Turmeric, Basil
Earthy Nutrition
Orange, Cucumber, Pineapple, Beet, Ginger, Lemon, Purple Cabbage
Carrot Digest
Orange, Carrot, Jicama, Lemon, Ginger
Orange Immunity
Golden Beet Fuel
Jicama, Pineapple, Golden Beet, Lemon, Ginger, Turmeric
Ginger Immunity Shot
Ginger, Lemon, Turmeric, Black Peppercorn, Cayenne Pepper, Apple
Gut Feeling Good Shot
Coconut Water, Apple, Jicama, Apple Cider Vinegar, Ginger, Lemon
Up-Beet Immunity Shot
Lemon, Apple, Pineapple, Ginger, Turmeric, Cayenne Pepper, Black Peppercorn, Beet
Focus Fuel Shot
Fennel, Lemon, lemongrass, Jalapeno, Matcha, Apple
Smoothies
Coffee
Tea
Matcha Latte
Kettl
Ayurvedic Herbal Blend†
lemongrass, rose, ginger, mint
Sencha Mint Iced Tea
English Breakfast
Earl Grey
Chai
Jade Oolong
Mystic Mint†
Caffeine Free
Chamomile Lavender†
Caffeine Free
White Pomegranate
Honeybush Rooibos†
Hibiscus Pomegranate Iced Tea†
Bottled Drinks
Still Water
Sparkling Water
Spindrift Seltzer
Ghia Le Spritz
Non-alcoholic bitter aperitivo