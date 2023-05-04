Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Well - Studio 3 S3

review star

No reviews yet

501 Brazos Street

150

Austin, TX 78701

Popular Items

Recover

Recover

$14.00

banana, organic almond butter, cacao, cauliflower, chaga, MCT oil, grass-fed whey protein, housemade cashew milk

Vitality

Vitality

$14.00

vanilla, organic almond butter, housemade cold brew, medjool date, banana, cauliflower, flax, maca, cordyceps, mucuna, ceylon cinnamon, housemade cashew milk

Refresh

Refresh

$13.00

organic spinach, mango, lime, ginger, zucchini, avocado, orange, local honey, chia seed, cilantro, coconut water

ALL DAY

Grab & Go

Chia Pudding

Chia Pudding

$10.00

oat milk, coconut cream, chia seeds, ceylon cinnamon, monk fruit, vanilla topped with fresh berries, pears, housemade granola, & local honey

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$10.00

gluten-free organic oats, chia seed, flax, hemp, monk fruit, oat milk, coconut cream, maple, cinnamon and topped with housemade organic granola

Avocado Mousse

Avocado Mousse

$8.00

avocado, cacao, coconut butter, housemade cold brew coffee, monk fruit, maple, maca, reishi, cinnamon, vanilla, topped with cacao, coconut and pistachio

Pesto Chicken Pasta Salad

Pesto Chicken Pasta Salad

$9.00

chickpea rotini, organic pasture-raised chicken breast, pickled pepper, pecan pesto, olive oil, sun-dried tomato, red onion, lemon zest, sea salt

Bacon & Egg Pasta Salad

Bacon & Egg Pasta Salad

$9.50

chickpea rotini, garlic, nitrate-free bacon, pasture-raised egg, green onion, green pea, organic celery, mustard, housemade aioli

Pecan Chicken Salad

$10.00Out of stock

organic pasture-raised chicken, pickled pepper, organic celery, organic pecan, pickled red onion, tarragon, herb aioli, black pepper, sea salt

Vegan Caesar Salad

Vegan Caesar Salad

$14.00

VEGAN -- little gem lettuce, cherry tomato, broccoli, green bean, crispy chickpeas, vegan caesar dressing

Mediterranean Quinoa

Mediterranean Quinoa

$8.50Out of stock

organic quinoa, garbanzo bean, pickled red onion, cucumber, olive, organic red bell pepper, parsley, olive oil, oregano, lemon zest, arugula, feta, lemon vinaigrette

Chicken Grain Bowl

Chicken Grain Bowl

$14.00

organic quinoa, organic brown rice, forbidden rice, organic pasture-raised chicken, marinated tomato, cucumber, chickpea, red beet, seasonal pickle, organic kale, lemon herb dressing

Cobb Grain Bowl

Cobb Grain Bowl

$14.00

organic quinoa, organic brown rice, forbidden rice, organic pasture-raised chicken, organic kale, nitrate-free bacon, scallion, marinated tomato, pickled onion, chickpea, housemade dairy-free ranch

Vegan Veggie Bowl

Vegan Veggie Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

organic quinoa, organic brown rice, forbidden rice, roasted zucchini, pickled pepper, green bean, crispy chickpea, oyster mushroom, gigante bean, marinated tomato, alfalfa sprout, organic kale, red bell pepper coulis dressing

Housemade Organic Granola

Housemade Organic Granola

$10.00

cashews, almonds, pecans, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, GF organic oats, coconut, hemp hearts, tahini, maple syrup, coconut oil, sea salt, cinnamon

Organic Happy Milk

Organic Happy Milk

$12.00

cold pressed housemade cashew milk, blue spirulina, one farm organic cbd

Housemade Organic Cashew Milk

Housemade Organic Cashew Milk

$10.00

cold pressed cashew, vanilla, date, ceylon cinnamon, sea salt

DelighTeas Bites

DelighTeas Bites

$4.00

Vegan, Gluten free, Ayurvedic mini cookies

Toodaloo Trail Mix

Toodaloo Trail Mix

$10.00

functional trail mix infused with adaptogenic herbs

The Well Cap

The Well Cap

$18.00
The Well Canvas Tote

The Well Canvas Tote

$5.00
HU Chocolate Covered Hunks- Sour Goldenberries

HU Chocolate Covered Hunks- Sour Goldenberries

$12.00
HU Chocolate Covered Hunks- Cashew + Vanilla Bean

HU Chocolate Covered Hunks- Cashew + Vanilla Bean

$12.00
HU Crackers- Everything Seasoning

HU Crackers- Everything Seasoning

$11.00
HU Chocolate Bar- Vanilla Crunch

HU Chocolate Bar- Vanilla Crunch

$9.00
HU Chocolate Bar- Salty Dark Chocolate Bar

HU Chocolate Bar- Salty Dark Chocolate Bar

$9.00
HU Chocolate Bar- Cashew Butter

HU Chocolate Bar- Cashew Butter

$9.00
GoodOnya Hydrate Electrolytes

GoodOnya Hydrate Electrolytes

$20.00

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Light roast, single origin, roasted by Atlas Coffee.

Housemade Cold Brew

Housemade Cold Brew

$4.50+
Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$2.00
STRONG Coffee

STRONG Coffee

Ashwagandha root, Reishi and L-Theanine to help prevent jitters + Grass Fed Collagen & MCT oil

Matcha

Matcha

$6.00

nekohama, organically farmed, ceremonial grade

Golden Milk Latte

Golden Milk Latte

$5.50

organic turmeric powder, organic Ceylon cinnamon, organic ground ginger, organic ground black pepper

Herbal Turmeric Tea

Herbal Turmeric Tea

$4.00

DelighTea's Organic turmeric root, organic ginger root, organic lemongrass, organic licorice root

Assam Black

Assam Black

$4.00

sesa pure-organic black tea leaves

Nilgiri Jade Green

Nilgiri Jade Green

$4.00

sesa pure- A well-rounded green featuring tea leaves from the Nilgiri region of India. Nilgiri leaves are balanced to create a brisk green tea with a clean finish and subtle astringency.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

ceylon cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, nutmeg, clove, black pepper

Vanilla Maca

Vanilla Maca

$8.00

housemade cold brew, organic oat milk and coconut cream, collagen peptides, MCT oil, maca, vanilla, medjool date, monk fruit

Blue Matcha Latte

Blue Matcha Latte

$9.00

ceremonial grade matcha, organic housemade cashew milk, blue spirulina, vanilla, monk fruit

Functional Smoothies

our smoothie bowls are topped with grain-free granola, organic fresh fruit, and various organic superfoods.
Revive

Revive

$13.00

unsweetened acai, organic strawberry, wild blueberry, banana, goji, chia, organic almond butter, housemade organic granola, cinnamon, housemade cashew milk

Recover

Recover

$14.00

banana, organic almond butter, cacao, cauliflower, chaga, MCT oil, grass-fed whey protein, housemade cashew milk

Clarity

Clarity

$13.00

mint, cacao nibs, avocado, organic spinach, date, banana, cauliflower, lion’s mane, ginseng, ginkgo biloba, ceylon cinnamon, housemade cashew milk

Vitality

Vitality

$14.00

vanilla, organic almond butter, housemade cold brew, medjool date, banana, cauliflower, flax, maca, cordyceps, mucuna, ceylon cinnamon, housemade cashew milk

Chill

Chill

$16.00

blue spirulina, coconut yogurt, young coconut, banana, one farm CBD oil, ashwagandha, reishi, housemade cashew milk, layered over chia seed pudding

Refresh

Refresh

$13.00

organic spinach, mango, lime, ginger, zucchini, avocado, orange, local honey, chia seed, cilantro, coconut water

Organic Cold-Pressed Juice

Hydrate

Hydrate

$11.00

kale, apple, cucumber, mint, lemon, ginger

Kickstart

Kickstart

$11.00

apple, lemon, ginger, cucumber, cayenne

Energize

Energize

$11.00

cucumber, celery, carrot, apple, kale, beet, dandelion, radish, lemon, ginger, turmeric, black pepper

Replenish

Replenish

$11.00

romaine, spinach, cucumber, celery, lemon

Invigorate

Invigorate

$11.00

carrot, apple, pineapple, ginger, beet and lemon

Wellness Shots

Reset Shot

Reset Shot

$5.00

activated charcoal, coconut water, sea salt

Digest Shot

Digest Shot

$6.00

aloe, ginger, pineapple, lemon, mint

Wellness Shot

Wellness Shot

$6.00

turmeric, ginger, orange, lemon, black pepper, garlic, local raw honey

Dry Bar

Athletic Greens

Athletic Greens

$5.00

Athletic Greens contains 75 high-quality vitamins, minerals, and whole-food sourced nutrients to benefit immune & gut health along with digestion and energy support

GoodOnya Electrolytes

GoodOnya Electrolytes

$3.50

Replace minerals after you sweat, enhanced exercise performance, improved sleep, strengthened immune system, and healthy cell function

Thorne Amino Complex

Thorne Amino Complex

$2.50

Branch Chain Amino Acids promotes lean muscle mass, muscle protein recovery, and help to reduce fatigue

Thorne Glutamine

Thorne Glutamine

$2.00

Promotes muscle, GI and nerve health as well as supporting a healthy immune system

Thorne Creatine

Thorne Creatine

$2.00

Increased energy production, brain and cognitive function & improved muscle recovery time

DIY

$1.00

Make your own pre/post workout drink

Bottled Drinks

Richard's Rainwater Can

Richard's Rainwater Can

$3.00
Present Sparkling CBD-Infused Blood Orange

Present Sparkling CBD-Infused Blood Orange

$6.00
Mayawell Prebotic Soda

Mayawell Prebotic Soda

$4.00
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$6.50
Alkaline Path H20

Alkaline Path H20

$5.50
Sparkling Path H20

Sparkling Path H20

$5.00
SOMI Matcha- Yuzu Lemonade

SOMI Matcha- Yuzu Lemonade

$4.50
SOMI Matcha- Osaka Redberries

SOMI Matcha- Osaka Redberries

$4.50

100% ORGANIC & COLD-PRESSED JUICE CLEANSE PACKAGES - Place your order anytime between now and 8pm on Sunday, May 7th for pick up on Monday, May 8th between 5 and 8pm.

Cleanse Type

Order by Monday 4:30pm for Tuesday pickup 4pm-8pm
The 3 Day Signature Cleanse

The 3 Day Signature Cleanse

$195.00

3 kickstart, 6 replenish, 3 hydrate, 3 energize, 3 cashew milks ** A classic introductory cleanse. Packed with both greens and roots to keep you hydrated and energized while flushing out toxins.

The 3 Day Green Cleanse

The 3 Day Green Cleanse

$195.00

15 replenish & 3 cashew milks ** A more advanced cleanse for those who are experienced in juice fasting. With these powerful and nutrient-dense leafy veggies, your body will be on a fast track to detoxing.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

501 Brazos Street, 150, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

