Tossed
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Tossed Fresh & Organic was started by necessity. The Colorado Springs community needed a place to get a delicious and healthy meal. Tossed specializes in salads and other healthy foods such as wraps and soups. Their mission is to bring thoughtfully crafted and delicious foods to as many people as possible. Tossed menu items highlight the seasons and ingredients are sourced from organic and reputable suppliers. At Tossed, healthy tastes good.
Location
315 East Pikes Peak Avenue, 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
