Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tossed

review star

No reviews yet

315 East Pikes Peak Avenue

100

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Salads & Wraps

Southwest

Southwest

$12.50
Thai Peanut

Thai Peanut

$11.50
Cobb

Cobb

$15.50
Greek

Greek

$12.50
Superfood

Superfood

$12.50
Salmon

Salmon

$14.50
Seasonal

Seasonal

$11.50Out of stock

Soups

Creamy Tomato Soup (Dairy Free)

Out of stock

Beef, Bean, & Vegetable Red Chili

French Onion Soup (Vegetarian)

Corned Beef Soup

Tom Kha Gai

Sweets

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chip Maca Bar

$3.00

Matcha Bliss Balls

$3.00

Dark Chocolate & Fig Truffles

$3.00

Add Ons

Avocado

$1.00

White Chicken

$3.00

Dark Chicken

$3.00

Smoked Salmon

$4.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Bacon Bits

$2.00

Hard-Boiled Egg

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Vegetables

$0.50

Fruits

$0.50

BEVERAGE

Kombucha

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Sparkling Tea

$3.50

Izze

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Tossed Fresh & Organic was started by necessity. The Colorado Springs community needed a place to get a delicious and healthy meal. Tossed specializes in salads and other healthy foods such as wraps and soups. Their mission is to bring thoughtfully crafted and delicious foods to as many people as possible. Tossed menu items highlight the seasons and ingredients are sourced from organic and reputable suppliers. At Tossed, healthy tastes good.

Website

Location

315 East Pikes Peak Avenue, 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shovel Ready
orange starNo Reviews
315 East Pikes Peak Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Formosa Bites
orange starNo Reviews
315 East Pikes Peak Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Sivar
orange starNo Reviews
315 East Pikes Peak Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Gift Horse Bar & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
315 East Pikes Peak Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80909
View restaurantnext
Lucky Dumpling
orange starNo Reviews
332 East Colorado Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
orange star4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Colorado Springs

Fat Shack - Woodmen Plaza
orange star4.6 • 7,570
3578 Harstel Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Hops N Drops - Stetson Hills
orange star4.6 • 2,834
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80922
View restaurantnext
Phantom Canyon Brewing Co.
orange star4.2 • 2,762
2 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Colorado Springs CO
orange star4.6 • 1,632
30 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
orange star4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Joey's NY Pizza - 227 S 8th St
orange star4.6 • 1,503
227 S 8th St Colorado Springs, CO 80905
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Colorado Springs
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (80 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston