The Welsh Rabbit 200 Walnut Street Unit B

770 Reviews

$$

200 Walnut Street Unit B

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Rabbit Food

Herb Goat Salad (Sm)

$5.95

Mixed greens, chevre and honey almonds with a basil dressing ~vegan option~

Herb Goat Salad (Lg)

$10.95

Mixed greens, chevre and honey almonds with a basil dressing ~vegan option~

Smoked Beet Salad (Sm)

$6.95

Mixed greens, pickled onions, chevre, honey almonds, and a roasted beet dressing

Smoked Beet Salad (Lg)

$12.95

Mixed greens, pickled onions, chevre, honey almonds, and a roasted beet dressing

Small Bites

Cricket Curious

$6.95

Are they exciting? No. . .but they are kind of fun.

Bison Tongue

$12.95

Drunken Ale Snails

$12.95

Sauteed snails braised in a cream sauce and finished with New Belgium Fat Tire

Tartine

$10.95

Welsh Rarebit

$11.95

A classic version with Powerful Welsh, local beer and grilled bread

Brussels Sprouts and Bacon

$11.95

Brussel sprouts pan fried with bacon, onions and garlic, balsamic vinegar and topped with parmigiano

Braised Prosciutto

$5.95

Cricket Curious

$6.95

Burrata

$16.95

Big Bites

Sage Quail

$15.95

Sage quail, purple potato pancakes, and seared green onions with a Locust Cider cream sauce

Wild Game Curry

$16.95

Duck, Murgh Kari inspired curry, on house-made sweet potato gnocchi (spicy)

Duck Pasta

$18.95

House-made pepper pasta, smoked duck, with a buffalo mozzarella cream sauce

Halloumi And Mixed Veg

$15.95

Dessert

Cheesecake

$8.95

Concord Cake

$7.95Out of stock

Malva Cake

$7.95

Creme Brulee

$8.95Out of stock

Mousse

$7.95Out of stock

Cookie Dough

$6.95Out of stock

Struedel

$7.95Out of stock

Pear Tart

$6.95

Fritters

$7.95Out of stock

Crepe Cake

$9.95Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$8.95

Soup

Soup of the Day

$8.95

TBD

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

1/2 Baguette No Oil

$1.95

Salad

Herb Goat Salad (Sm)

$5.95

Mixed greens, chevre and honey almonds with a basil dressing ~vegan option~

Herb Goat Salad (Lg)

$10.95

Mixed greens, chevre and honey almonds with a basil dressing ~vegan option~

Smoked Beet Salad (Sm)

$6.95

Mixed greens, pickled onions, chevre, honey almonds, and a roasted beet dressing

Smoked Beet Salad (Lg)

$12.95

Mixed greens, pickled onions, chevre, honey almonds, and a roasted beet dressing

Burrata Caprese Salad

$14.95

Bruschetta

$12.95

Sandwich

The Ploughman

$13.95

Originally a luch for a ploughman as a midday snack: Half baguette, Powerful Welsh, Salame, mustard, pickle, seasonal fruit

Brie & Prosciutto Sandwich

$13.95

House-made baguette, butter, speck brie and olive oil tossed arugala

Reuben

$19.95

Side Chips

$4.50

Japanese-Style Fried Chicken

$12.95

Flatbread

$12.95

Salmon Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Crafted Platters

Chef's Choice

$59.95

Five Cheeses (a fun mic of cheesemonger's choices), a portion of Salame and the always loved Bison Pastrami along with a baguette (or crackers) and a little something to dip in, making conversation laid back and easy

Popular Platter

$39.95

3 popular cheeses (Powerful Welsh, Brie and Honey Chevre), Napoli and 172 Baguette

Promo Charcutterie

Meats

Patê

$5.95

Bison Pastrami

$6.95

Smoked and coated with pepper. Raised on sustainable family farms

Black Pepper Salami

$4.95

Traditionally dry-cured; hand rolled in a plack pepper for a spicy kick

Proscuitto

$5.95

Thinly sliced, Italian dry cured ham

Napoli

$4.95

Black Garlic Salami

$5.95

Rich flavor from salami infused with black garlic and mushroom powder.

Bresaola

$7.95

Duck

$7.95

Smoked over hickory, cured in salt and brown sugar; limited availability

Cheeses

Capricho Pimenton

$4.50

Spain | Traditional | Goat | P | Creamy, grassy, bright,mildly goaty with an herbal finish.

Bush Buff

$4.50

Brie

$4.50

France | Traditional | Cow | P | A classic mild and slightly salty brie with a touch of sweetness

Delice De Bourgogne

$4.50

Powerful Welsh

$4.50

Wales | Vegetarian | Cow| P | A medium sharp, yet slightly sweet tasting cheddar

Prima Donna

$4.50

Holland | Traditional | Cow | P | Inspired by Parmigiano & Gruyere; sweet, nutty; carmel notes

Midnight Moon

$4.50

California | Vegetarian | Goat | P | A nutty and brown-buttery taste with prominent caramel notes

Karst

$4.50

Ft Collins | Traditional |Cow | P | Mildly sweet; lightly tart when young; soft and gooey when ripe

Trufado

$4.50

Spain | Traditiaonal | Sheep | R | Rich sheep milk; buttery and aromatic; slighly smoky and caramelly

Smoked Gouda

$4.50

Molterno Al Vino

$4.50

France | Traditional | Cow | P | Rich, creamy, fruity, buttery and tangy

Stompetoren Grand Cru

$4.50

Belgium | Traditional | Cow | P | Creamy, notes of caramel and butterscotch with a crystaline crunch

Tickler

$4.50

Tomme St George

$4.50

France | Traditional | Sheep | P | Rich, creamy, buttery, slightly nutty with grassy earthy notes

Scharfe Max

$4.50

Gruyere

$4.50

Quadrello Di Bufala

$4.50

Italy | Traditional | Water Buffalo | R | Tageggio-like; rich and creamy with notes of hay and yeast

Shropshire

$4.50

Blue Jay

$4.50

Roquefort

$4.50

Wensleydale

$4.50

New York | Microbial | Cow-Sheep-Goat | P | Aging: starts bright; becomes more buttery; mushroomy when mature

Honey Chevre

$4.50

Canada | Microbial | Goat | P | Fresh chevre infused with honey; sweet and creamy

More

Baguette

$6.95

Homemade baguette with olive oil and balsamic reduction

Baguette Without Oil

$3.95

Half Baguette

$3.95

Half Baguette No Oil

$1.95

House Butter

$4.95

Olive Mix

$4.95

Medley of green, black and other olives

Valencia Almonds

$3.95

Fried and salted

Apples

$3.95

Fresh fruit in season

Dried Tart Cherries

$2.95

Dried Fruit

Wine Jelly

$2.95

Jelly made in-house

Honey

$3.95

Mustard

$2.95

With mustard seed

Pickle

$2.95

Okra

$3.95

Gluten-Free Crackers

Crackers

Olive Oil Plate

$2.00

Pears

$3.95

Pairings

Pork Schnitzel

$21.95Out of stock

Entrees

Nutella Creme Crepe

$12.00

Descartes Crepe

$14.00

Seasonal Hash

$14.00

Ploughman

$15.00

Shakshuka

$14.00

Polenta Benedict

$14.00

French Toast + Quiche

$16.00

French Toast

$5.95

Add Cured Meat

$2.95

Add Sausage

$4.00

Pickled Egg

$1.95

Seasonal Jam

$3.00

Sausage Gravy

$3.00

House Biscuit

$4.00

Side Pots

$3.50

Add Avo

$1.00

Strudel

$8.95

Quiche

$7.00

Fritatta

$12.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Strawberries

$3.00

Scrambled Egg

$2.00

Sd Potatoes

$5.00

Drinks

Mimosa

$8.00

Promo Mimosa

Screwdriver

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Michelada

$7.00

OJ

$3.50

Coffee

$2.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Iced Tea Carafe

$6.95

Local Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$2.00

Bubbly

$8.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50
Sunday10:00 am - 4:29 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

200 Walnut Street Unit B, Fort Collins, CO 80524

