The West Side Kitchen LLC 109 N. Beach Road A2

No reviews yet

109 N. Beach Road A2

Eastsound, WA 98245

Popular Items

Pork Banh Mi
Teriyaki Chicken
Bun Cha

FOOD

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken

$16.00

Fried Tempeh (v)

$15.00

Pork Banh Mi

$16.00

Tofu Banh Mi

$16.00

Chips

$2.00

Add Choice Of Meat

$5.00

Add Tofu Or Tempeh

$3.00

Salads

Caesar

$7.00+

Bun Cha

$17.00+

Spicy Thai

$7.00+

Add Choice Of Meat

$5.00

Add Tofu Or Tempeh

$3.00

Rice Bowls

Teriyaki Chicken

$14.00

Tofu Teriyaki

$14.00

Bulgogi Beef

$16.00

Add Extra Meat

$5.00

Soups

Pozole Blanco

$15.00

DRINKS

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Root beer

$3.00

Izze

$3.00

Mela 16oz

$4.00Out of stock

Sangria

$4.00

Kombucha

$4.00

OTHER

Gift Card

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

109 N. Beach Road A2, Eastsound, WA 98245

Directions

