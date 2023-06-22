Restaurant header imageView gallery

The West Side Yard 31 W Center St

No reviews yet

31 W Center St

Victor, ID 83455

Food Menu

Starters

Jalapeno Popper Spring Rolls (4)

$13.00

Jalapeno peppers, cheddar, cream cheese, smoked bacon. Served with sweet pepper jelly.

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

WSY Loaded Fries

$14.00

Famous Potato Fries

$6.00

Served with Roasted Garlic Aioli

West Side Wings

$15.00

8 Crispy bone in wings tossed in House Buffalo or Hawaiian BBQ Sauce

Rosemary Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Tacos

Street Style Tacos

$4.00

Served on warm flour tortillas with creamy coleslaw, zesty crema, avocado and pico de gallo

QuesaBirria StyleTacos

$6.00

Served on crispy corn tortilla with melty cheese, Birria dipping broth, cilantro, onion and lime

Taco #5

Taco #6

Burgers & Sandwiches

WSY Burger

$15.00

American cheese, chopped onions, pickles, West Side Secret Sauce

Smokehouse Burger

$15.00

Smoky cheddar, peppercorn bacon, caramelized onions, sweet pepper jelly

Vegan Deluxe

$15.00

Beyond Burger, vegan bun, marinated mushrooms, avocado, garlicky vegan aioli

Chicken Gruyere

$15.00Out of stock

Slow roasted chicken adobo, gruyere cheese, crispy bacon, balsamic onion jam on toasted 460 Herb Foccaccia

Birria Grilled Cheese

$15.00

Slow braised beef, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapeno on toasted sourdough, served with Birria dipping broth.

BBQ Pulled Pork

$15.00

Tender pork caramelized in Hawaiian Style BBQ sauce, creamy coleslaw, grilled pineapple on toasted 460 Brioche bun

Pizza

Pizza #1

$14.00

14" gourmet

Pizza #2

Pizza #3

Pizza #4

Pizza #5

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Fresh romaine, aged parmesean, croutons, grilled lemon, house made Caesar dressing

Garden Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, carrot

Avocado & Arugula

$12.00

Toasted almonds, shaved parmesan, lemon-dijon vinagrete

Desserts

Dessert #1

$8.00

Dessert #2

$9.00

Dessert #3

$10.00

Brunch

Tostado with Eggs

Drink Menu

NA Beverages

7up

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Bottle Water

$2.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Mt. Dew

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pomegranate

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.25

Unsweetened Ice T

$3.00

Virgin Bloody

$5.75

Shots

Bitch Blaster

$8.50

Blow Job

$8.50

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Car Bomb

$10.00

Duck Fart

$8.50

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Green Tea

$8.50

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Kamikaze

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Screaming Orgasm

$9.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

White Tea

$8.50

Slooshies

Margarita Slooshie

Green Apple Slooshie

Brunch Menu

Brunch

Tostado with Eggs

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

31 W Center St, Victor, ID 83455

Directions

