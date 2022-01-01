The Whales Tale

Restaurant header imageView gallery
PACKAGES

Taco 10 pack to go

$49.00
Tall Boy (PER PERSON)

$15.00
GAME DAY

$60.00

PARTY

$130.00

Appetizer

Pretzel

$11.00
Street Fries

$9.00
Bang Bang Shrimp APPETIZER

$15.00

Buffalo sun rolls

$10.00
Nachos

$12.00
Chicken BBQ Quesadilla

$12.00
8 Wings

$11.00
16 Wings

$19.00
24 Wings

$29.00

Chili

$8.00

Tacos

Maui Chicken

$6.55
Grilled Chicken taco

$6.55
Crispy Fish

$7.00

Beef wek

$7.00

Korean Steak

$7.00

Fillet Mignon

$7.00

Buffalo cauliflower taco

$7.00

Surf & Turf

$7.00
Bang Bang Shrimp TACO

$7.55

Hand Helds

American Burger

$16.00

Bang Burger

$16.00
Free Bird Chicken

$15.00

CALI CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$15.00

Kids

(2) Kids Chicken Tacos

$8.00

(2) Kids Steak Tacos

$8.00

(2) Kids Fish Tacos

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Bottled/Canned Beer

NOPOCO Blonde CAN

$7.00Out of stock

Dockyard Can

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.50

Coors Light Btl

$6.50

Corona

$7.25Out of stock

Corona Premier

$8.00

White Claw

$8.00

Bud

$6.50

Nopoco DIPA Can

$9.00Out of stock

Nopoco DIPA

$10.00Out of stock

Draft Beer

Fat Tire Amber Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Dockyard

$7.00Out of stock

Dogfish

$8.00Out of stock

Nopoco Double Ipa

$8.00

Hefeweizen

$7.00

Yuengling

$8.00

Sam Adams Boston

$8.00

Nooks And Crannies

$7.00

Angry Orchard

$8.00

Pumpkin

$7.00

Coors Draft

$8.00Out of stock

Blueberry

$8.00

Specialty Drinks

Whales Tale Margarita

$12.35
Paloma Margarita

Spicy Mango Margarita

$13.45

Pomegranate Margarita

$13.45
Skinny Girl Margarita

$13.45

Whiskey Smash

$13.00
Shandy

$12.35
Rocket Fuel

$14.50

Rum Punch

$13.45

Bloody Mary

$12.00

LIT

$15.00

Pina Colada

$13.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$8.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Liquors

Titos

$10.00

Jose Tequila

$12.00

Milagro

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

Mezcal

$10.00

Rum

$10.00

Tanquray

$10.00

Jameson

$12.00

Jameson Shot

$10.00

Coconut rum

$10.00

Casamigos

$16.00Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Wines

White Sangria

$12.00

Red Sangria

$12.00

Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Cabernet

$11.00

Chardonnay

$11.00

Bottle Wine

$45.00

Merlot

$10.00Out of stock

Soda

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Ice Tea

$3.10

Club Soda

$2.95

Lemonade

$3.10

San Pellegrino

$5.00

OJ

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Virgin Colada

$7.00

Cold Brew

$8.00

ROOM RENTAL

ROOM RENTAL

$750.00

HH Trucker Hat

Crystal Dark Brown

$20.00

Mist Blue

$20.00

HH Beannie

Olive

$20.00

Marigold

$20.00

HH Tank Tops

Harbor Head Racerback Tank

$20.00

HH Women Short Sleeve Tee

Navy Heather SS Tee

$25.00

Marooned Heather SS Tee

$25.00

HH Men Short Sleeve Tee

Washed Olive SS Tee

$25.00

Washed Pumpkin SS Tee

$25.00

HH Hooded Sweatshirt

Foam/Navy

$45.00

Nopoco Short Sleeve Tee

Nopoco SS Tee- White

$10.00

Nopoco Long Sleeve Tee

Nopoco Long Sleeve Tee Gray

$25.00

Boat Tote

Boat Tote

$25.00

BREWERY BITES

Pretzel

$11.00Out of stock
Street Fries

$9.00
Bang Bang Shrimp APPETIZER

$15.00

Buffalo sun rolls

$10.00
Nachos

$12.00
Chicken BBQ Quesadilla

$12.00
8 Wings

$11.00
16 Wings

$19.00
24 Wings

$29.00

CALI CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$15.00
American Burger

$16.00

HOLIDAY GIFT BASKETS

NOPOCO BASKET

HOLIDAY HOST GIFT BASKET

NAUGHTY LIST BASKET

LOTA VECO BASKET

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

81 west fort salonga rd, Northport, NY 11768

Directions

