Seafood

The Wharf

4,359 Reviews

$$

119 King Street

Alexandria, VA 22314

Order Again

Popular Items

All Lump Crab cakes
Crabcake Appetizer
Garden Salad

RAW BAR

Oysters On The Half Shell*

$17.00

half-dozen oysters local oysters served with cocktail sauce and lemon

1 DZ Oyster On The Half Shell*

$32.00

dozen oysters local oysters served with cocktail sauce and lemon

1/4 lb Tuna Poke*

$16.00

A1 Yellow Fin tuna dressed with scallion ponzu, avocado, cucumber, and tortilla chips

1/2 lbTuna-Poke*

$30.00

A1 Yellow Fin tuna dressed with scallion ponzu, avocado, cucumber, and tortilla chips

1 lb Tuna-Poke*

$56.00

A1 Yellow Fin tuna dressed with scallion ponzu, avocado, cucumber, and tortilla chips

Chilled Plater Platter

$50.00

Half dozen oysters, 3 U12 Jumbo Shrimp, Chilled Jumbo Lump Crab and Tuna Poke

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

3 Jumbo shrimp served with cocktail sauce and lemon...$3.25 each (min of 3)

Crab Cocktail

$22.00

Chilled lump crab tossed with homemade Aioli and chives served with sliced cucumber and saltines crackers.

APPETIZERS

Crabcake Appetizer

$20.00

All Lump Crab Cake served with the Wharf’s homemade aioli and citrus greens

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Buttermilk marinated calamari served with onion strings, and spicy tomato sauce

Roasted Bay Oysters

$19.00

half-dozen local oysters broiled with smoked Virginia Ham and Buttery Parmesan Breadcrumbs

Steamed Rope-Grown Mussels

$15.00

Spicy tomato broth, Lemon and Crostini.

Bacon-Wrapped Scallops

$25.00

4 jumbo bacon wrapped scallops, served with maple soy glaze and crispy onions

Fried Oyster (4) With Crab Saccatach

$20.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$18.00

Crispy fried, tossed with sweet sriracha Aioli

Deviled Eggs

$14.00

half dz with Dijon and chives filling.

Shiitake Dumplings

$14.00

Crispy fried, with ponzu sauce.

Shrimp Garlic Butter App (5)

$20.00

SALADS

Seared Tuna Salad

$26.00

Cucumbers, tomatoes, carrot, black olives, chopped romaine, Feta and lemon vinaigrette.

Salad Crab Louie

$27.00

Chopped mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, grilled corn, sliced onion, blues cheese crumbles, and warm Smoked Virginia ham choose of dressing

SM Wedge Salad

$12.00

Crispy greens, Danish blue cheese, tomatoes, red onion, crispy VA ham with house dressing and tomato basil vinaigrette.

LG Wedge Salad

$18.00

Crispy greens, Danish blue cheese, tomatoes, red onion, crispy VA ham with house dressing and tomato basil vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese

Garden Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber, carrot, and red onion with house dressing

Seafood Salad

$38.00

ENTREES

Virginia Rockfish

$34.00

Local VA Rockfish pan-seared and finished with a citrus butter. Served with potato, leek and corn succotash

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$30.00

Served with white wine lemon butter sauce potatoes and sautéed spinach

Stuffed Chesapeake Flounder

$38.00

Crab imperial & butter cream sauce with roasted potato and sautéed spinach

Seafood Cioppino

$36.00

Fresh Fish of the Day, Mussels, Scallops, Calamari and Shrimp in white wine, saffron and tomato broth served over linguine

Lobster Linguini

$39.00

Tender lobster meat, tossed w/ linguini pasta, creamy tomato sauce and parmesan cheese

Baked Stuffed Jumbo Shrimp

$38.00

Stuffed with lump crab, butter cream sauce, served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Horseradish Crusted Salmon

$31.00

Fresh Atlantic salmon with a honey citrus beurre blanc, served with mashed potatoes and spinach

Seared Scallops Risotto

$38.00

4 Bacon Wrapped Scallops, served over risotto with asparagus, cream, parmesan cheese

NY Strip

$41.00

7 oz. Filet Mignon with tarragon compound butter, served with mashed potatoes and vegetables of the day

Peppercorn Chicken

$25.00

Double baked chicken breast with creamy peppercorn sauce and roasted red peppers, served with mashed potatoes and vegetables of the day

All Lump Crab cakes

$42.00

Our specialty! Broiled to perfection served with Mashed Potato and Asparagus

Chicken Milanese

$25.00

Parmesan and herb panko crusted, blistered tomatoes, sauteed spinach, tomato vinaigrette, and mashed potatoes.

Swordfish Skewers

$35.00

Marinated Swordfish, tomato braised olives, capers and grilled lemon served with wild rice.

Grilled Filet Mignon

$36.00

6 oz filet mignon with tarragon compound butter served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetable.

Filet and Lobster Steamed

$62.00

Filet and Lobster STUFFED

$72.00

Filet and Crab cake

$56.00

Filet and Stuffed Shrimp

$54.00

Filet and swordfish

$48.00

Cajun Filet Pasta

$30.00

Filet tips, roasted red bell peppers, linguini pasta with white wine cream sauce

1.5 Lb Steamed Lobster

$60.00

Served with drawn butte, roasted red bliss potatoes and seasonal vegetables

1.5 LB STUFFED LOBSTER

$70.50

Stuffed with crab imperial, served with roasted red bliss potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Fried Gulf Shrimp

$28.00

6 Jumbo shrimp fried with buttermilk onion rings Served with French fries

Crab Norfolk

$40.00

SPECIALS

Appetizer Platter For 2

$30.00

Appetizer Platter For 3

$36.00

Appetizer Platter For 4

$42.00

Seafood Sampler

$49.00

Stuffed half lobster paired with grilled shrimp & scallops, topped with a crab butter cream sauce, served with roasted potatoes and spinach.

GLS Nielson

$13.00

BTL Nielson

$50.00

Crab & Penne Pasta

$36.00

With lump crab meat, chopped asparagus, cream sauce, parmesan cheese, topped with breadcrumbs

Blackened Tuna

$38.00Out of stock

8 oz. Tuna steak, served with crawfish succotash, and mashed potatoes.

Stuffed Rockfish

$38.00

Stuffed with crab Imperial topped with a lobster sherry cream sauce, served with wild rice and vegetables of the day.

DESSERTS

Bright aromas of white peach, grilled pineapple and Meyer lemon with hints of toasted oak and baking spice.

N.Y Cheesecake

$10.00

With a fresh strawberry Grand Marnier sauce.

Bread Pudding

$8.00

With blueberry coulis, white chocolate sauce and Chantilly cream.

Chocolate Mousse

$9.00

Light and decadent with Chantilly cream.

Coconut Oatmeal Pie

$10.00

Served warm with caramel drizzle and vanilla ice cream.

Ice Cream

$3.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Cake Fee

$3.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

COCKTAILS

With fresh strawberry sauce and Grand Marnier

16 oz. Mango Punch

$15.00

16 oz. Peach Sangria

$15.00

16 oz. Margarita

$15.00

SOUPS

She Crab Soup Quart

$32.00

Our famous creamy soup with crab and sherry.

She Crab Soup Pint

$17.00

our famous creamy soup with crab and sherry.

She Crab Soup Bowl

$11.00

Our famous creamy soup with crab and sherry.

She Crab Soup Cup

$9.00

Our famous creamy soup with crab and sherry.

New England Clam Chowder Bowl

$10.00

Rich and creamy with red bliss potatoes.

New England Clam Chowder Cup

$8.00

Rich and creamy with red bliss potatoes.

Maryland Seafood Chowder Bowl

$10.00

Tomato-based with clams, shrimp, scallops and crab.

Maryland Seafood Chowder Cup

$8.00

tomato-based with clams, shrimp, scallops, and crab.

Maryland Seafood Chowder Quart

$26.00

Tomato-based with clams, shrimp, scallops, and crab.

Maryland Seafood Chowder Pint

$14.00

Tomato-based with clams, shrimp, scallops and crab.

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Alexandria's favorite seafood restaurant in the heart of historic Old Town.

Website

Location

119 King Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

Gallery
The Wharf image
Banner pic
Main pic

