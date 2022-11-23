Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Wharf Pass-A-Grille

2001 Pass a Grille Way

St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Appetizers

Basket Of Chips

$6.50

(Cajun, BBQ, or Ranch)

Basket Of Fries

$5.75

Battered Green Beans

$7.25

Served w/ Wasabi Ranch

Crab Cake

$12.95

Grilled & served w/ Remoulade

Coconut Shrimp

$9.00

Six Shrimp in a coconut breading, lightly battered & fried, w/ thai dipping sauce.

Conch Fritters

$9.25

Served w/ horseradish sauce

Cordon Bleu Bites

$6.75

Chicken Breast bites w/ canadian bacon & swiss, lightly battered & fried. Served w/ Ranch

Fish Spread

$9.50

Served w/ crackers & lemon.

Fried Calamari

$12.95

Served w/ marinara.

Fried Mushrooms

$7.75

Lightly battered & fried.

Jalapeño Conch Fritters

$9.95

Served w/ horseradish sauce.

Lobster Bites

$18.95

Lightly battered & fried Slipper Tail Lobster bites served w/ melted butter

No Bones Wings 1 lb.

$13.75

Boneless Wings 1 lb.

No Bones Wings 1/2 lb.

$8.50

Boneless Wings 1/2lb.

Peel N Eat Shrimp

$17.95

1 lb. Seasoned w/ Old Bay

Potato Skins

$7.75

(5) w/ bacon, shredded cheese, & Chives.

Sesame Tuna

$16.25

(Seared Rare) Encrusted w/ white & black sesame seeds. Topped w/ Wasabi sauce & spicy dynamite sauce. Served w/ seaweed salad & pickled ginger.

Shrimp App

$9.00

(8)Grilled or Fried, Blackened, Buffalo (Medium or Hot) - served w/ celery & dipping sauce.

Stuffed Shrimp

$10.95

Shrimp stuffed w/ cheese & diced jalepenos, breaded & fried. Served w/ Ranch

Wings

$14.95

Bone-In Wings

Baskets

Coconut Shrimp Basket

$13.00

(6) served w/ thai dipping sauce. Served w/ fries & coleslaw

Fried Fish Basket

$10.75

(Basa) Served w/ fries & coleslaw

Fried Oyster Basket

$18.25

(8) Lightly battered & fried. Served w/ fries & coleslaw

No Bones Chicken Basket

$10.50

1/2 lb. Lightly battered & fried chicken breast nuggets. Served w/ fries & coleslaw

Scallop Basket

$14.00

Served w/ fries & coleslaw

Shrimp Basket

$14.00

(8) Fried, Grilled or Blackened. Served w/ fries & coleslaw

Soups

Creamy Seafood Chowder cup

$4.50

w/ Shrimp, Crab,Clam, & Fish

Gumbo Bowl

$7.25

w/ Chicken, Ham, Andouille Sausage, & Shrimp

Gumbo Cup

$4.50

w/ Chicken,Ham, Andouille Sausage, & Shrimp

Creamy Seafood Chowder Bowl

$7.25

w/ Shrimp, Crab,Clam, & Fish

Salads

Caesar Salad Lrg.

$8.00

Caesar Salad Sm.

$4.25

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Chicken Garden Salad

$15.00

Garden Salad Lrg.

$8.00

Garden Salad Sm.

$4.25

Grouper Caesar Salad

$19.00

Grouper Garden Salad

$19.00

Oyster Caesar Salad

$18.00

Oyster Garden Salad

$18.00

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$17.00

Shrimp Garden Salad

$17.00

Monster Sandwiches

Billy's Steak & Cheese Burger

$16.00

Our 1/2 lb. burger topped w/ philly steak & cheese, Provolone w/ grilled mushroom & onion mix on a toasted bun.

Monster Chicken Club

$16.75

Fried Chicken Breast topped w/ Grilled Ham, Swiss, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion & Honey Mustard on a toasted bun.

Old Fashion Club

$15.00

Double Decker, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato on toasted white bread

Wharf Deluxe Burger

$15.75

Topped w/ pepperjackcheese, chipotle mayo, pickles, grilled mushroom & onion mix on a toasted bun.

Po' Boys

Buffalo Chicken Po' Boy

$14.25

(Medium or Hot) w/ lettuce & tomato on toasted Cuban Bread served w/ choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese

Oyster Po' Boy

$18.00

w/ lettuce & tomato on toasted Cuban Bread

Shrimp Po' Boy

$16.00

w/ lettuce & tomato on toasted Cuban Bread

Sandwiches

B.A.L.T.

$10.50

Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, & Tomato

B.L.T.

$9.75

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato

Bacon Cheeseburger in Paradise

$14.75

Served w/ side.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Medium or Hot Sauce.Served w/ side.

Burger in Paradise

$11.75

1/2 lb. Served w/ side.

Cheeseburger in Paradise

$12.99

Served w/ side.

Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

Grilled, Blackened, or Fried. Served w/ side.

Corned Beef Reuben

$12.99

Our Corned beef w/ Swiss, Sauerkraut, & 1000 Island On Marble Rye.

Corned Beef Sandwich on Marble Rye

$11.00

CrabCake Reuben

$16.95

Our Lump Crab Cake w/ Swiss,Coleslaw, & Remoulade sauce on Marble Rye

Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Served w/ side.

Grilled Ham & Cheese on Marble Rye

$11.00

Served w/ side.

Grouper Reuben

$18.90

Grilled or Blackened Grouper w/ Sauerkraut & 1000 Island on Marble Rye.

Grouper Sandwich

$16.95

Grilled, Blackened, or Fried.

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$9.75

w/ bacon & tomato. Served w/ side

Hot Dog

$9.25

Served w/ fries

Wharf Steak & Cheese

$12.50

w/ Grilled Mushroom & Onion Mix & Provolone Cheese on Cuban Bread

Dinners

Grouper Dinner

$26.00

Grilled, Blackened, or Fried. Served w/ side & Salad

Shrimp Dinner

$24.00

(16) Grilled, Blackened, or Fried. Served w/ side & Salad

8 oz. Yellow Fin Tuna Dinner

$21.00

Served w/ Side & Salad.

Oyster Dinner

$22.00

(8) Lightly battered & Fried. Served w/ Side & Salad.

Hook N Cook

$9.95

Wharf Lump Crab Cake Dinner

$26.00

(2) Served w/ Side & Salad

Pastas

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Blackened or Grilled.

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.00

Blackened or Grilled.

Chicken Linguini w/ marinara

$17.00

Blackened or Grilled.

Shrimp Linguini w/ marinara

$17.00

Blackened or Grilled.

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.50

Dinner Side Only

Beans & Rice

$2.50

Broccoli

$2.50

Coleslaw

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

smokehouse w/ bacon & sourcream

Seasoned Rice

$2.50

Steamed Veggies

$3.25

Seasonal Veggies

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Godiva Brownies

$5.50

Specialty Dessert

$5.50

Kids Menu

Kids Kraft Mac N Cheese

$3.75

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Served w/ fries & drink

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.00

Served w/ fries & drink

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Served w/ fries & drink

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Served w/ fries & drink

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served w/ fries & drink

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Served w/ fries & drink

Kids Pasta

$5.00

Butter, Marinara, or Alfredo

Kids Chicken Pasta

$9.00

Kids Shrimp Pasta

$10.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00

Served w/ fries & drink.

Add-on

Crab Cake Add-On

$9.00

Add on to any dinner

Basic

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

Other

Bloody Mary Mix

$3.00

Blue Red Bull

$4.50

Employee Red Bull

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50

SF Red Bull

$4.50

Soda Water

$1.00

Tonic

$3.00

T-Shirts

Men's T-Shirt

$20.00+

Women's T-Shirt

$20.00+

Hoodies

Men's Hoodies

$30.00+

Women's Hoodies

$30.00+

Long Sleeve Shirts

Men's Long Sleeve

$24.00+

Women's Long Sleeve

$24.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Casual, festive restaurant & bar pairing classic American & seafood dishes with water views.

Website

Location

2001 Pass a Grille Way, St. Pete Beach, FL 33706

Directions

