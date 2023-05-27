Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Brewpubs & Breweries

The Wheel APIZZA Pub

65 Reviews

$$

390 Lincoln St

Suite 101

Eugene, OR 97402

Popular Items

Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$19.00

red sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni

Margherita

Margherita

$17.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$16.00

Food

Salad

Wheelhouse

Wheelhouse

$8.00+

Mix greens, carrots, red opinion, red pepper, garbanzo

Caesar

$10.00+

kale tossed in house caesar with croutons and parmesan. Dressing Ingredients: Lemon Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Worcestershire, Fresh Garlic, Roasted Garlic, Anchovy Fillets, Dijon Mustard, Grated Parmesan, Whole Egg, Egg Yolks

Arugula Beet Salad

$10.00+

Arugula, beets, oranges, pickled red onion, sunflower seeds & apple cider vinaigrette. Dressing Ingredients: Apple Cider Vinegar, Honey, Dijon Mustard, Dried Thyme, Ground White Peppercorns, Blended Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Kosher Salt

Antipasto Salad

$10.00+

soppressata and speck, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, olives, cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, provolone, romaine & red wine vinaigrette. Dressing Ingredients: Red Wine Vinegar, Fresh Garlic Minced, Dijon Mustard, Dried Thyme, Dried Oregano, Ground Black Pepper, Blended Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil Kosher Salt

Seasonal Salad

$14.00

Local OG Tarsoi, OG Grapefruit, OG pickled Fennel, local OG Radish, Feta, Almonds, citrus dressing

Ranch

$0.50

Small Plates

Meatballs

Meatballs

$12.00

lamb, pork and beef meatballs baked in red sauce with aged provolone and basil

Polenta Cakes

Polenta Cakes

$14.00

Pan fried cheesy polenta cakes smothered in marinara, house fennel sausage, Mama LIl's peppers, Pecorino Romano, and basil

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

cauliflower roasted in house wing sauce with house ranch and carrots

Barbecue wings

$11.00

Smoked wings tossed in House made Barbecue, served with a side of Ranch and OG Carrots

Mac And Cheese

Mac And Cheese

$8.00

Gluten free quinoa pasta with Tillamook white cheddar cheese sauce

Garlic Parm Wings

$9.00
Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$11.00

six chicken wings oven roasted in house wing sauce with house ranch and veggies

BEETS

$12.00Out of stock

OG Roasted Golden Beets, whipped feta w/coriander,Black Sesame, toasted Cashew,Black Tea and Orange Syrup

Asparugus burrata

$12.00

Organic Roasted Purple sprouting broccoli with burrata topped w/ Organic Truffle EVO and Jacobsen Sea Salt

Pizza

(V)ishny

(V)ishny

$25.00

red sauce, tempeh sausage, peppers, red onions, herb cashew cheese & arugula

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$16.00
Longbridge Hacker

Longbridge Hacker

$25.00

red sauce, soppressata, sausage, mushroom mozzarella & oregano

Mar-ee-O-tah

Mar-ee-O-tah

$25.00

red sauce, smoked chicken, charred pineapple, pickled jalapeño, mozzerella & basil

Margherita

Margherita

$17.00

red sauce, fresh mozzarella & basil

Meat Special Pie

$28.00Out of stock

Locally sourced braised pork shoulder, of red onion, of pineapple, house made local of chipolte red sauce, & mozzarella, topped w/ cilantro

Meatball Pie

Meatball Pie

$25.00

red sauce, lamb, pork & beef meatballs, aged provolone, ricotta, calabrian chilies, fresh garlic & oregano

Moby Dick

Moby Dick

$25.00

olive oil, bay shrimp, bacon, fresh garlic, lemon, oregano, chives, asiago & pecorino Lemon Cream Ingredients: Lemon, Garlic, Salt, Pepper, Cremé, Buttermilk

Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$19.00

red sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni

Portobello & Pear

Portobello & Pear

$25.00

gorgonzola, portobello, pear, roasted garlic, arugula & balsamic reduction

Potato & Pesto

Potato & Pesto

$25.00

olive oil, roasted garlic, red onion, potato, pesto, rosemary & pecorino

Sausage & Pepper

Sausage & Pepper

$25.00

red sauce, red onions, mozzarella, mama lil's & basil

Tomato Pie

$13.00

red sauce, fresh garlic, pecorino romano

Veggie Special Pie

$25.00

OG house-made Tempeh Sausage, OG Roasted Garlic, OG Red Onion, OG Kale, housemade Ricotta, Mozzarella, and red Sauce topped with Aji Rico sauce

Your Dream

$16.00

Pick from the items we have used in the pizzas above and create your dream pie. Please don't over do it.

(V)egan Pie

(V)egan Pie

$25.00

Vegan pesto, herb cashew cheese, Mama Lil’s peppers, roasted garlic, mushrooms

House Beers

100 Mile Pale

4pack cans 100 Mile Pale

$15.00

Columns

4pack cans Columns

4pack cans Columns

$13.00

Continuum

500ml bottle Continuum Sour

500ml bottle Continuum Sour

$9.00

Dark Sparge

12oz bottle Dark Sparge

12oz bottle Dark Sparge

$8.00

Deposit Return

Deposit return

-$0.10

Haze 4 Daze

4 pack 16 oz. cans Haze 4 Daze

4 pack 16 oz. cans Haze 4 Daze

$16.00

One Love Barleywine

12oz bottle One Love Barleywine

12oz bottle One Love Barleywine

$8.00

Oregon Berry Tart

32 oz can Oregon Berry Tart

$12.00

Oregon Love

4pack cans Oregon Love IPA

4pack cans Oregon Love IPA

$16.00

People's Porter

32 oz can People's Porter

$10.00

Quest Pils

4 pack 16 oz. cans Quest

4 pack 16 oz. cans Quest

$13.00

Taranis Stout

4pack 16oz cans Stout

4pack 16oz cans Stout

$15.00

Taranis Extra Stout is brewed in the Irish style with Oregon & Irish malts, and Tibetan black barley for a silky smooth body and a dry, roasty finish.

Vanora

4pack cans vanora

4pack cans vanora

$13.00

Vida Paloma

500ml bottle Vida Paloma

500ml bottle Vida Paloma

$9.00

Learning to Fly IPA

32 oz can Learning to Fly hazy IPA

$11.00

Drinks

House Sodas

Ginger Soda

Ginger Soda

$3.00

fresh ginger, pineapple, lime, local honey

Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$3.00

Shrub

$4.00
Lemon Soda

Lemon Soda

$3.00

lemon, simple syrup, soda

Hibiscus Soda

Hibiscus Soda

$3.00
Mexi cola

Mexi cola

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Rootbeer (Virgil’s)

Rootbeer (Virgil’s)

$3.00
Fanta

Fanta

$3.00

House Soda Can 32oz

$6.00

Deposit return

Wine

White Frizzante can

White Frizzante can

$7.00Out of stock
Red Lambrusco can

Red Lambrusco can

$7.00

Cider/Kombucha

Kombucha

$2.00+

32 oz. Crowler Kombucha

$10.00Out of stock

wildcraft sage 12oz can

$7.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

390 Lincoln St, Suite 101, Eugene, OR 97402

Directions

