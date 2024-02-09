The Wheelhouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Wheelhouse serves delicious fusion dishes. We use high quality ingredients, focusing on Thai and Mexican food and exploring other culinary traditions.
Location
1845 E Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65804
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub - 1935 S Glenstone Ave
4.5 • 2,096
1935 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurant
La Hacienda Authentic Mexican Restaurant - 1370 S Glenstone Ave
No Reviews
1370 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Springfield
PaPPo's Pizzeria - 221 - Downtown Springfield
4.4 • 2,198
221 E Walnut Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurant
Jimm's Steakhouse and Pub - 1935 S Glenstone Ave
4.5 • 2,096
1935 S Glenstone Ave Springfield, MO 65804
View restaurant
Springfield Brewing Company - BrewCo!
4.1 • 1,612
305 S Market Ave Springfield, MO 65806
View restaurant
More near Springfield