The Wheelhouse - Nevada City imageView gallery

The Wheelhouse - Nevada City Nevada City

review star

No reviews yet

18851 Scotts Flat Road

Nevada City, CA 95959

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Outside Tap Cart

Dirt Daze Beer Ticket

$4.65
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Burgers - Beer - Bikes

Location

18851 Scotts Flat Road, Nevada City, CA 95959

Directions

Gallery
The Wheelhouse - Nevada City image

Similar restaurants in your area

18 Beach Hut Deli - 18 Grass Valley
orange starNo Reviews
Glenbrook Plaza Grass Valley, CA 95945
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Cafe - 145 S. Auburn St
orange starNo Reviews
145 S. Auburn St Grass Valley, CA 95945
View restaurantnext
Thirsty Barrel Taphouse & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
116 Neal St. Grass Valley, CA 95946
View restaurantnext
India Oven - Grass Valley
orange starNo Reviews
722 freeman lane Grassvalley, CA 95949
View restaurantnext
Alexander's Station Steakhouse and Event Center - 400 Railroad Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
400 Railroad Avenue Nevada City, CA 95959
View restaurantnext
The Place on South Pine
orange starNo Reviews
110 South Pine Street Nevada City, CA 95959
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nevada City

Friar Tuck's Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.3 • 631
111 N Pine St Nevada City, CA 95959
View restaurantnext
Crazy Horse Saloon & Grill
orange star4.5 • 47
230 Commercial St Nevada City, CA 95959
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nevada City
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Truckee
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Oroville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Tahoe City
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston