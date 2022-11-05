Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Wherehouse 119 Liberty St

119 Liberty St

Newburgh, NY 12550

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

VEG Chili Dawgs
Cauliflower wings

APPS (Online)

Appeteaser

$17.00

Pulled Pork potato skins, buffalo wings and 2 sliders

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$13.00

Blackened Quesadilla

$19.00

Andouille sausage, blackened chicken, peppers, onions, cheese, served with Creole sauce

Cajun Tots

$12.00

Calamari

$17.00

Dusted with flour, flash fried, with house marinara

Calamari Portuguese

$19.00

Tossed in a garlic butter sauce & Hot cherry peppers

Chicken Fingers 3pc + fries

$12.00

Chili Cheese Tots

$12.00

Chips & Guac

$11.00

Chips & Salsa

$8.50

Chips Guac & Salsa

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$13.00

P&P Samosas

$13.00

Pakoras

$13.00

Perogies

$13.00

Potato & Cheese with sour cream & grilled onions

Potato Chips

$6.00

Prepared and fried to a golden brown and lightly salted

Poutine

$12.00

Fried Potatoes, melted cheddar curds & gravy

Pretzels

$12.00

House made Hot Pretzels with Beer Cheese

Skins BBQ Pulled Pork

$16.00

Potato Skins with House made Pulled Pork

Skins Chili

$13.00

Potato Skins with house made chili

Skins Vegan Chili

$14.00

Potato Skins with house made Vegan chili

BURGERS (Online)

Bacon Burger

$17.00

1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, bacon on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle

Bacon Cheese Burger

$18.00

1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, cheese, bacon on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle

Barnyard Blast

$21.50

1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, topped with grilled ham, bacon, melted American cheese and a fried egg, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle

Big Lebowski

$20.50

1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled topped with fried onions & jalapenos, finished with parmesan peppercorn sauce, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle

Blue Pig

$17.00

1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, topped with onions rings, smoked bacon and melted blue cheese, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle

Cheese Brg

$20.50

Chooch Burger

$20.50

1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, topped with sauteed peppers and onions, marinara, melted mozzarella on toasted garlic brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle

Classic Burger

$16.00

1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle

Crime Scene

$20.50

Delancey Burger

$20.50

1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled topped with half sour pickles, chopped raw onions, melted Swiss and horseradish sauce, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle

Durango

$21.50

1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, topped with our house made chili, melted cheddar and chopped onions on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle

Grilled Cheese Burger

$20.50

1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, melted cheese on toasted Texas toast, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle

Hudson Valley Horror Show

$21.50

1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, topped chopped onions, bread and butter pickles, bacon, melted pepper jack, Russian dressing and a drizzle of siracha sauce on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle

Meggster

$20.50

1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, dipped in mild wing sauce, melted pepper jack and fried egg, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle

Mister Chiller

$21.50

1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, topped with guac, bacon and chipotle BBQ sauce, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle

Mondo Bizzarro Burger

$20.50

1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, topped with sauteed peppers & onions, bacon, slathered in Mondo Bizzarro sauce, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle

Muffuletta Burger

$20.50

1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled topped with traditional Giardiniera relish and melted provolone, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle

Pesto Chango

$20.50

1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, topped with pesto and melted mozzarella, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle

Popeye Burger

$20.50

1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, topped with spinach bacon, a fried egg and a tile of grilled parmesan, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle

Pulgasari

$21.50

1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, with sauteed mushrooms, bacon and Korean garlic chili sauce, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle

Rastaman Vibration

$20.50

1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled topped with spicy jerked onion and Major Grey's chutney, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle

Soul Burger

$20.50

1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, topped with creamy mac & cheese on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle

Surf & Turf

$21.50

1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, topped with Old Bay seasoned fried shrimp, on toasted brioche, a side of tartar sauce, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle

Turkey

$17.00

Wowvocado

$21.50

CHILIS (Online)

Bowl of Chili

$13.00

Chili Beef, Turkey, Vegan

Crock of Chili

$11.00

Chili Beef, Turkey, Vegan

Cup of Chili

$8.00

Chili Beef or Pork

COMFORT (Online)

Aunt Mimmies Fried Chicken

$27.50

Fried Chicken tossed in honey and butter, served with corn nuggets, mashed topped with gravy, peas and carrots.

Chicken & Chips

$18.00

Fried beer battered chicken, served with fries and house made coleslaw

CHICKEN FINGERS

$18.00

Fish & Chips

$20.50

Mos Scocious Pie

$23.00

Andouille sausage, blackened chicken, sauteed peppers & onions, on a bed of mashed, topped with melted pepper jack and gravy

Shepherds Pie

$21.50

Ground Beef, bacon, bangers, mushrooms, peas and carrots, simmered in gravy, on a bed of mashed and strewn with melted cheese

Shrimp & Chips

$19.00

Fried beer battered shrimp served with fries and house made coleslaw

DESERTS (Online)

CARROT CAKE

$8.50

CHEESE CAKE BURRITO

$8.50

LAVA

$8.50

RICE PUDDING

$8.50Out of stock

TARTUFO

$8.50

TRES LECHE

$8.50

FAJITAS (Online)

Chicken Fajitas

$21.50

Served with flour tortillas, guac, pico, sour cream, shredded cheese, yellow rice and black beans

Combo Fajitas

$25.00

Choose 2, Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, served with flour tortillas, guac, pico, sour cream, shredded cheese, yellow rice and black beans

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.00

Served with flour tortillas, guac, pico, sour cream, shredded cheese, yellow rice and black beans

Steak Fajitas

$24.00

served with flour tortillas, guac, pico, sour cream, shredded cheese, yellow rice and black beans

MAC & CHEESE (Online)

Buffalo Mac

$19.00

Buffalo chicken, blue cheese mixed into our mac, topped with wing sauce

El Diablo Mac

$21.50

Spicy steak, sauteed peppers, onions, tomatoes and chipotle

Homestyle Mac

$14.00

Creamy Cheesy and made fresh to order

MAC 1/2 TRAY

$65.00

MAC TRAY

$110.00

Memphis Mac

$19.00

Our smoked pulled pork mixed in our creamy mac, drizzled with BBQ sauce

Nashville Mac

$19.00

Nashville hot chicken blended in our mac and drizzled with spicy oil

Philly Mac

$25.50

10oz steak, grilled and sauteed with onions, mixed into our creamy mac

Soul Patrol

$19.00

Chopped fried chicken mixed into our mac and topped with gravy

SPECIAL MAC 1/2 TRAY

$80.00

SPECIAL MAC TRAY

$150.00

NACHOS (Online)

Nachos Chili

$18.00

With our homemade Beef, Turkey or Vegan Chili

Nachos Pulled Pork

$20.50

Topped with Pulled Pork

Nachos Steak Diablo

$21.50

Topped with spicy steak and tomatoes

Nachos Buffalo

$19.00

Fried Buffalo chicken, pepper jake, crumbled blue cheese

Nachos Wherehouse

$18.00

RICE BOWL (Online)

Chicken Rice Bowl

$20.50

Grilled and sliced chicken cutlet, pico, black bean, guac, sour cream and shredded cheese on a bed of rice

Chili Rice Bowl

$19.00

Our chili, pico, black bean, guac, sour cream and shredded cheese on a bed of rice

GARLIC BROCOLI RICE BOWL

$19.00

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$20.50

Sauteed Shrimp, pico, black bean, guac, sour cream and shredded cheese on a bed of rice

Spicy Steak Rice Bowl

$21.50

Spicy Steak, pico, black bean, guac, sour cream and shredded cheese on a bed of rice

SALADS (Online)

Beet Salad

$18.00

Roasted Beets, goat cheese, red onion, candied walnuts

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$23.00

Boneless buffalo wings on romaine, side of Buffalo sauce and Blue cheese dressing

Caesar Chicken Salad

$17.00

Romaine, croutons, Parmesan and Asiago Cheese with freshly grilled chicken

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, croutons, Parmesan and Asiago Cheese

Caesar Shrimp

$19.00

Romaine, croutons, Parmesan and Asiago Cheese with sauteed shrimp

Caesar Steak

$21.50

Romaine, croutons, Parmesan and Asiago Cheese with grilled thinly sliced steak

House Salad

$12.00

Greens, tomatoes, onion, carrots, choice of dressing

SMALL SALAD

$7.00

Wherehouse Chicken Salad

$20.50

Romaine, grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, cranberries

SANDWICHES (Online)

BLT

$13.00

Applewood smoked Bacon, Crisp Lettuce & Tomato on Texas Toast

Buf Sandwich

$18.00

California Love

$20.50

Smoked turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, guac, chipotle mayo on toasted Texas bread

Chicken Balboa

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Cutlet, bacon, sauteed onions, melted Swiss, on garlic club roll

Cubano

$20.50

House roasted pork tenderloin, melted Swiss, mustard, pickles, grilled and pressed on club roll

Dennis Lebron

$19.00

Lightly fried chicken cutlet, bacon, pepper jack, sweet Thai chili sauce and sweet fries

Fried Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Fried Beer Battered Cod, cole slaw, tartar sauce on a club roll

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Your Choice Cheese, American, Swiss, Cheddar on Texas Toast

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled to order fresh chicken cutlet, lettuce tomato, mayo on a brioche

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00

House Smoked and pulled pork on brioche with fresh cole slaw

ROAST BEEF FRENCH DIP

$24.00

Wherehouse Cheese Steak

$23.00

Marinated Steak grilled , served on a toasted club roll, cheese sauce and sauteed onions

Wherehouse Chili Dawgs

$16.00

2 Skin on hotdogs , toasted bun, homemade chili, melted cheese, chopped onions

SIDES (Online)

Broccoli Steamed or Sauteed

$6.00

Fresh Broccoli Steamed or Sauteed

Cheese fries

$8.50

Handcut fries smothered in cheese

CHICKEN

$6.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Yes we make our own from Green, Red Cabbage and Carrots with our own slaw sauce

Corn Nuggets

$6.00

Delicious little corn balls, fried to a golden brown

Fried Green Beans

$6.00

Fried Green Beans

Fries and Gravy

$7.50

Handcut fries smothered in veg gravy

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

We cut our potatoes and fry them to a crisp golden perfection

Loaded Baked Potato

$9.00

We bake them, we load them

Loaded Baked Potato (Copy)

$9.00Out of stock

We bake them, we load them

Mac $ Cheese Side

$7.50

Same as the regular size, just smaller

Mashed side

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes made with Soy milk, creamy and delicious

Memphis Mac Side

$10.00

Memphis Mac, just smaller

Nashville Mac Side

$10.00

Nashville Mac, just smaller

Onion Rings

$6.00

Crispy Fat Onion Rings

Rice Side

$3.50

Rice side

SALAD SD

$7.50

SHRIMP

$7.00

Soul Patrol Mac Side

$10.00

Soul Patrol sde

Spinach Side

$6.00

Side of Steamed or Sauteed Spinach

STEAK

$8.00

Sweet Fries Side

$6.00Out of stock

Crispy Sweet Potato Fries with a side of Maple Syrup

TORTILLAS

$3.00

Tots Side

$6.00

Yummy Tots

Zucchini Sticks Side

$6.00

Fried Zucchini Sticks side

SOUP & SANDWICH (Online)

Grilled Cheese & Cup of Soup

$16.00

Choice of Chicken Veg, Broccoli Cheddar or French Onion soup

BLT & Cup Soup

$17.00

Choice of Chicken Veg, Broccoli Cheddar

Grilled Cheese & Crock of French Onion Soup

$18.00

BLT & Crock of French Onion Soup

$19.00

Bacon lettuce and tomato on toasted Texas Toast with a crock of house made French onion soup

SOUP (Online)

Chicken Vegetable

$6.50Out of stock

Homemade chicken and veggie soup

Broccoli Cheddar

$6.50

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Vegetarian friendly

VEGAN/VEGETARIAN (Online)

VEG Appeteaser

$19.00

Veggie pakoras, falafel balls, cauli wings, with respective sauces

VEG Bacon Cheese Burger.

$29.50

Black bean burger, Veg cheese, veg bacon, dries, lettuce, tomato pickle

BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich

$19.00Out of stock

Slow cooked and lightly BBQed Jackfruit served on a toasted roll with slaw, fries and side of BBQ sauce

Beyond Burger

$21.50

100% Veggie protein, served with fries

Black Bean Burger

$18.00

Spicy Southwestern style black bean burger and fries

VEG BLT

$18.00

Veg bacon, lettuce, tomato and veganize and fries

Cauliflower wings

$16.00

lightly batter and fried cauli florets tossed in our mild buffalo sauce

VEG Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Breaded plant based Chicken, served on toasted roll with lettuce tomato and house cut fries

Chickpeas Madagascar

$20.50Out of stock

Chickpeas simmered with carrots, tomatoes, onions and potatoes in Indian spices on a bed of rice and a side of naan bread

VEG Chili Boats

$14.00

In house made potato skins stuffed with our home made vegan chili, topped with melted vegan cheese and sour cream

VEG Chili Dawgs

$17.00

2 Veggie Hot Dogs topped with our vegan chili, shredded veg cheese and chopped onions, with fries

Falafel Balls

$13.00

Fried mini falafel balls served with tzatziki sauce

Falafel Burger

$20.50

Served with chopped onion and tomato, a side of tzatziki sauce, stuffed grape leaves and breaded zucchini sticks

Jackfruit boats

$14.00Out of stock

In house made potato skins stuffed with our home made BBQ jackfruit, topped with melted vegan cheese and sour cream

Jackfruit Nachos

$19.00Out of stock

Our BBQ Jackfruit on refried beans and fresh house made tortilla chips, melted jack and cheddar cheese and fresh jalapeno slices, served with sour cream, pico and salsa Verde

Let Baigan Be Baigans

$20.50

Eggplant, tomatoes, carrots and onions simmered in Indian spices on a bed of rice and a side on naan bread

VEG Nachos

$18.00

Vegan chili on refried beans and fresh house made tortilla chips, melted jack and cheddar cheese and fresh jalapeno slices, served with sour cream, pico and salsa Verde

Pakoras Veg

$13.00

Spiced Indian Veggie dumplings with a tamarind date chutney

Portobello Burger

$18.00

Marinated and grilled portobello cap, melted asiago cheese and fries

Potato and Onion Perogies

$13.00

Potato & Cheese with sour cream & grilled onions

Potato n Pea Samosas

$13.00

Seasoned potatoes and peas in pastry, fried, served with tamarind date chutney

Seitan Fajitas

$23.00Out of stock

Marinated and grilled Seitan served with flour tortillas, guac, pico, sour cream, shredded veg cheese, yellow rice and black beans

VEG Shepherds Pie

$21.50

Veggie protein, mushrooms, peas & carrots, simmered in veg gravy on a bed of veg mashed and veg shredded cheese

Spicy Seitan Bowl

$21.50Out of stock

Marinated, grilled seitan, onions and peppers a spicy tomato chipotle sauce with pico, black bean, guac, sour cream and shredded veg cheese on a bed of rice

Spicy Seitan Nachos

$21.50Out of stock

In House made Seitan on refried beans and fresh house made tortilla chips, melted jack and cheddar cheese and fresh jalapeno slices, served with sour cream, pico and salsa Verde

True Romance Burger

$20.50

Spicy black bean burger topped with pesto, grilled tomato and melted mozzarella

Vegan Marsala

$21.50

Marinated and grilled portobello caps, simmered in vegan marsala sauce with mashed or rice and steamed broccoli

WINGS (Online)

Korean Garlic Wings

$19.00

Korean BBQ sauce with hot chili & garlic, crisp pepper rings

Mondo Bizzarro Wings

$19.00

Wings tossed in Mondo Bizzarro secret sauce

Wings

$18.00

Mild Medium or Hot

Wings Mild Med Hot 1/2 tray

$60.00

Korean 1/2 tray

$65.00

Korean Tray

$130.00

Mondo 1/2 tray

$65.00

Mondo tray

$130.00

Wings Mild Med Hot Tray

$110.00

Wings Special 1/2 tray

$80.00

Wings special Tray

$150.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

119 Liberty St, Newburgh, NY 12550

Directions

