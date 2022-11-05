The Wherehouse 119 Liberty St
119 Liberty St
Newburgh, NY 12550
Popular Items
APPS (Online)
Appeteaser
Pulled Pork potato skins, buffalo wings and 2 sliders
Artichoke Spinach Dip
Blackened Quesadilla
Andouille sausage, blackened chicken, peppers, onions, cheese, served with Creole sauce
Cajun Tots
Calamari
Dusted with flour, flash fried, with house marinara
Calamari Portuguese
Tossed in a garlic butter sauce & Hot cherry peppers
Chicken Fingers 3pc + fries
Chili Cheese Tots
Chips & Guac
Chips & Salsa
Chips Guac & Salsa
Fried Pickles
P&P Samosas
Pakoras
Perogies
Potato & Cheese with sour cream & grilled onions
Potato Chips
Prepared and fried to a golden brown and lightly salted
Poutine
Fried Potatoes, melted cheddar curds & gravy
Pretzels
House made Hot Pretzels with Beer Cheese
Skins BBQ Pulled Pork
Potato Skins with House made Pulled Pork
Skins Chili
Potato Skins with house made chili
Skins Vegan Chili
Potato Skins with house made Vegan chili
BURGERS (Online)
Bacon Burger
1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, bacon on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle
Bacon Cheese Burger
1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, cheese, bacon on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle
Barnyard Blast
1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, topped with grilled ham, bacon, melted American cheese and a fried egg, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle
Big Lebowski
1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled topped with fried onions & jalapenos, finished with parmesan peppercorn sauce, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle
Blue Pig
1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, topped with onions rings, smoked bacon and melted blue cheese, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle
Cheese Brg
Chooch Burger
1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, topped with sauteed peppers and onions, marinara, melted mozzarella on toasted garlic brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle
Classic Burger
1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle
Crime Scene
Delancey Burger
1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled topped with half sour pickles, chopped raw onions, melted Swiss and horseradish sauce, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle
Durango
1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, topped with our house made chili, melted cheddar and chopped onions on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle
Grilled Cheese Burger
1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, melted cheese on toasted Texas toast, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle
Hudson Valley Horror Show
1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, topped chopped onions, bread and butter pickles, bacon, melted pepper jack, Russian dressing and a drizzle of siracha sauce on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle
Meggster
1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, dipped in mild wing sauce, melted pepper jack and fried egg, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle
Mister Chiller
1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, topped with guac, bacon and chipotle BBQ sauce, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle
Mondo Bizzarro Burger
1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, topped with sauteed peppers & onions, bacon, slathered in Mondo Bizzarro sauce, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle
Muffuletta Burger
1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled topped with traditional Giardiniera relish and melted provolone, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle
Pesto Chango
1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, topped with pesto and melted mozzarella, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle
Popeye Burger
1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, topped with spinach bacon, a fried egg and a tile of grilled parmesan, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle
Pulgasari
1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, with sauteed mushrooms, bacon and Korean garlic chili sauce, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle
Rastaman Vibration
1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled topped with spicy jerked onion and Major Grey's chutney, on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle
Soul Burger
1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, topped with creamy mac & cheese on toasted brioche, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle
Surf & Turf
1/2 pd angus burger, char grilled, topped with Old Bay seasoned fried shrimp, on toasted brioche, a side of tartar sauce, fries, lettuce, tomato pickle
Turkey
Wowvocado
CHILIS (Online)
COMFORT (Online)
Aunt Mimmies Fried Chicken
Fried Chicken tossed in honey and butter, served with corn nuggets, mashed topped with gravy, peas and carrots.
Chicken & Chips
Fried beer battered chicken, served with fries and house made coleslaw
CHICKEN FINGERS
Fish & Chips
Mos Scocious Pie
Andouille sausage, blackened chicken, sauteed peppers & onions, on a bed of mashed, topped with melted pepper jack and gravy
Shepherds Pie
Ground Beef, bacon, bangers, mushrooms, peas and carrots, simmered in gravy, on a bed of mashed and strewn with melted cheese
Shrimp & Chips
Fried beer battered shrimp served with fries and house made coleslaw
DESERTS (Online)
FAJITAS (Online)
Chicken Fajitas
Served with flour tortillas, guac, pico, sour cream, shredded cheese, yellow rice and black beans
Combo Fajitas
Choose 2, Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, served with flour tortillas, guac, pico, sour cream, shredded cheese, yellow rice and black beans
Shrimp Fajitas
Served with flour tortillas, guac, pico, sour cream, shredded cheese, yellow rice and black beans
Steak Fajitas
served with flour tortillas, guac, pico, sour cream, shredded cheese, yellow rice and black beans
MAC & CHEESE (Online)
Buffalo Mac
Buffalo chicken, blue cheese mixed into our mac, topped with wing sauce
El Diablo Mac
Spicy steak, sauteed peppers, onions, tomatoes and chipotle
Homestyle Mac
Creamy Cheesy and made fresh to order
MAC 1/2 TRAY
MAC TRAY
Memphis Mac
Our smoked pulled pork mixed in our creamy mac, drizzled with BBQ sauce
Nashville Mac
Nashville hot chicken blended in our mac and drizzled with spicy oil
Philly Mac
10oz steak, grilled and sauteed with onions, mixed into our creamy mac
Soul Patrol
Chopped fried chicken mixed into our mac and topped with gravy
SPECIAL MAC 1/2 TRAY
SPECIAL MAC TRAY
NACHOS (Online)
RICE BOWL (Online)
Chicken Rice Bowl
Grilled and sliced chicken cutlet, pico, black bean, guac, sour cream and shredded cheese on a bed of rice
Chili Rice Bowl
Our chili, pico, black bean, guac, sour cream and shredded cheese on a bed of rice
GARLIC BROCOLI RICE BOWL
Shrimp Rice Bowl
Sauteed Shrimp, pico, black bean, guac, sour cream and shredded cheese on a bed of rice
Spicy Steak Rice Bowl
Spicy Steak, pico, black bean, guac, sour cream and shredded cheese on a bed of rice
SALADS (Online)
Beet Salad
Roasted Beets, goat cheese, red onion, candied walnuts
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Boneless buffalo wings on romaine, side of Buffalo sauce and Blue cheese dressing
Caesar Chicken Salad
Romaine, croutons, Parmesan and Asiago Cheese with freshly grilled chicken
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, Parmesan and Asiago Cheese
Caesar Shrimp
Romaine, croutons, Parmesan and Asiago Cheese with sauteed shrimp
Caesar Steak
Romaine, croutons, Parmesan and Asiago Cheese with grilled thinly sliced steak
House Salad
Greens, tomatoes, onion, carrots, choice of dressing
SMALL SALAD
Wherehouse Chicken Salad
Romaine, grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, cranberries
SANDWICHES (Online)
BLT
Applewood smoked Bacon, Crisp Lettuce & Tomato on Texas Toast
Buf Sandwich
California Love
Smoked turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, guac, chipotle mayo on toasted Texas bread
Chicken Balboa
Grilled Chicken Cutlet, bacon, sauteed onions, melted Swiss, on garlic club roll
Cubano
House roasted pork tenderloin, melted Swiss, mustard, pickles, grilled and pressed on club roll
Dennis Lebron
Lightly fried chicken cutlet, bacon, pepper jack, sweet Thai chili sauce and sweet fries
Fried Fish Sandwich
Fried Beer Battered Cod, cole slaw, tartar sauce on a club roll
Grilled Cheese
Your Choice Cheese, American, Swiss, Cheddar on Texas Toast
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled to order fresh chicken cutlet, lettuce tomato, mayo on a brioche
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House Smoked and pulled pork on brioche with fresh cole slaw
ROAST BEEF FRENCH DIP
Wherehouse Cheese Steak
Marinated Steak grilled , served on a toasted club roll, cheese sauce and sauteed onions
Wherehouse Chili Dawgs
2 Skin on hotdogs , toasted bun, homemade chili, melted cheese, chopped onions
SIDES (Online)
Broccoli Steamed or Sauteed
Fresh Broccoli Steamed or Sauteed
Cheese fries
Handcut fries smothered in cheese
CHICKEN
Cole Slaw
Yes we make our own from Green, Red Cabbage and Carrots with our own slaw sauce
Corn Nuggets
Delicious little corn balls, fried to a golden brown
Fried Green Beans
Fried Green Beans
Fries and Gravy
Handcut fries smothered in veg gravy
Hand Cut Fries
We cut our potatoes and fry them to a crisp golden perfection
Loaded Baked Potato
We bake them, we load them
Mac $ Cheese Side
Same as the regular size, just smaller
Mashed side
Mashed Potatoes made with Soy milk, creamy and delicious
Memphis Mac Side
Memphis Mac, just smaller
Nashville Mac Side
Nashville Mac, just smaller
Onion Rings
Crispy Fat Onion Rings
Rice Side
Rice side
SALAD SD
SHRIMP
Soul Patrol Mac Side
Soul Patrol sde
Spinach Side
Side of Steamed or Sauteed Spinach
STEAK
Sweet Fries Side
Crispy Sweet Potato Fries with a side of Maple Syrup
TORTILLAS
Tots Side
Yummy Tots
Zucchini Sticks Side
Fried Zucchini Sticks side
SOUP & SANDWICH (Online)
Grilled Cheese & Cup of Soup
Choice of Chicken Veg, Broccoli Cheddar or French Onion soup
BLT & Cup Soup
Choice of Chicken Veg, Broccoli Cheddar
Grilled Cheese & Crock of French Onion Soup
BLT & Crock of French Onion Soup
Bacon lettuce and tomato on toasted Texas Toast with a crock of house made French onion soup
SOUP (Online)
VEGAN/VEGETARIAN (Online)
VEG Appeteaser
Veggie pakoras, falafel balls, cauli wings, with respective sauces
VEG Bacon Cheese Burger.
Black bean burger, Veg cheese, veg bacon, dries, lettuce, tomato pickle
BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich
Slow cooked and lightly BBQed Jackfruit served on a toasted roll with slaw, fries and side of BBQ sauce
Beyond Burger
100% Veggie protein, served with fries
Black Bean Burger
Spicy Southwestern style black bean burger and fries
VEG BLT
Veg bacon, lettuce, tomato and veganize and fries
Cauliflower wings
lightly batter and fried cauli florets tossed in our mild buffalo sauce
VEG Chicken Sandwich
Breaded plant based Chicken, served on toasted roll with lettuce tomato and house cut fries
Chickpeas Madagascar
Chickpeas simmered with carrots, tomatoes, onions and potatoes in Indian spices on a bed of rice and a side of naan bread
VEG Chili Boats
In house made potato skins stuffed with our home made vegan chili, topped with melted vegan cheese and sour cream
VEG Chili Dawgs
2 Veggie Hot Dogs topped with our vegan chili, shredded veg cheese and chopped onions, with fries
Falafel Balls
Fried mini falafel balls served with tzatziki sauce
Falafel Burger
Served with chopped onion and tomato, a side of tzatziki sauce, stuffed grape leaves and breaded zucchini sticks
Jackfruit boats
In house made potato skins stuffed with our home made BBQ jackfruit, topped with melted vegan cheese and sour cream
Jackfruit Nachos
Our BBQ Jackfruit on refried beans and fresh house made tortilla chips, melted jack and cheddar cheese and fresh jalapeno slices, served with sour cream, pico and salsa Verde
Let Baigan Be Baigans
Eggplant, tomatoes, carrots and onions simmered in Indian spices on a bed of rice and a side on naan bread
VEG Nachos
Vegan chili on refried beans and fresh house made tortilla chips, melted jack and cheddar cheese and fresh jalapeno slices, served with sour cream, pico and salsa Verde
Pakoras Veg
Spiced Indian Veggie dumplings with a tamarind date chutney
Portobello Burger
Marinated and grilled portobello cap, melted asiago cheese and fries
Potato and Onion Perogies
Potato & Cheese with sour cream & grilled onions
Potato n Pea Samosas
Seasoned potatoes and peas in pastry, fried, served with tamarind date chutney
Seitan Fajitas
Marinated and grilled Seitan served with flour tortillas, guac, pico, sour cream, shredded veg cheese, yellow rice and black beans
VEG Shepherds Pie
Veggie protein, mushrooms, peas & carrots, simmered in veg gravy on a bed of veg mashed and veg shredded cheese
Spicy Seitan Bowl
Marinated, grilled seitan, onions and peppers a spicy tomato chipotle sauce with pico, black bean, guac, sour cream and shredded veg cheese on a bed of rice
Spicy Seitan Nachos
In House made Seitan on refried beans and fresh house made tortilla chips, melted jack and cheddar cheese and fresh jalapeno slices, served with sour cream, pico and salsa Verde
True Romance Burger
Spicy black bean burger topped with pesto, grilled tomato and melted mozzarella
Vegan Marsala
Marinated and grilled portobello caps, simmered in vegan marsala sauce with mashed or rice and steamed broccoli
WINGS (Online)
Korean Garlic Wings
Korean BBQ sauce with hot chili & garlic, crisp pepper rings
Mondo Bizzarro Wings
Wings tossed in Mondo Bizzarro secret sauce
Wings
Mild Medium or Hot
Wings Mild Med Hot 1/2 tray
Korean 1/2 tray
Korean Tray
Mondo 1/2 tray
Mondo tray
Wings Mild Med Hot Tray
Wings Special 1/2 tray
Wings special Tray
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
119 Liberty St, Newburgh, NY 12550