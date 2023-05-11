The White Moose Diner 1404 route 49

A map showing the location of The White Moose Diner 1404 route 49View gallery

The White Moose Diner

No reviews yet

1404 route 49

Constantia, NY 13044

Breakfast

specials

8 All Day

$8.00

2 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage, & toast

The Classic

$10.00

2 eggs, country fried potatoes choice of meat & toast

Flap Jack Stack

$9.00

3 pancakes with choice of meat

The French Stack

$9.00

3 pieces of french toast with choice of meat

Everythings Gravy

$12.00

2 biscuits, country fried potatoes, & scrambeled eggs topped with sausage gravy

Talkin Hash

$12.00

2 eggs house made corned beef hash & toast

Old Faithful

$10.00

2 breakfast sandwiches with country fried potatoes or hash brown patty

Porkcake Stack

$12.00

The Cure for What ALE's You

$12.00

Let the big dog eat

$12.00

Something Savory

$12.00

Something Sweet

$12.00

2 for $8

$8.00

omelettes & frittatas

Build Your Own Omelette

$10.00

3 eggs and American cheese

Half Frittata

$10.00

Whole Frittata

$14.00

sides

Pancake each

$2.00

French Toast each

$2.00

3 sausage

$4.00

3 bacon

$4.00

country fried potatoes

$3.00

toast

$2.00

biscuit & gravy

$4.00

side of corned beef hash

$6.00

Single egg

$1.50

Breakfast sandwich

$6.00

Lunch

burgers & sandwiches

Hamburger

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Patty Melt

$12.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.00

more for the shore

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders (7)

$10.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Tenders (4) & Fries

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Bacon mac & cheese

$10.00

kids meals

Mini Moose Tenders with Fries

$5.00

Mini Moose Burger with Fries

$5.00

BBQ

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Sliced brisket

$17.00

Spiedie chicken

$12.00

Specials

Fish Sandwich

$10.00

Fish Dinner

$13.00

Meat & Taters

Boneless Tots

North Shore Poutine

The Burgeradilla

$13.00

Dont talk about my carbs

$13.00

Mooseball Sub

$13.00

sides

cuke salad

$3.00

mac & cheese

$3.00

coleslaw

$3.00

baked beans

$3.00

corn

$3.00

mashed potatoes

$3.00

potato salad

$3.00

macaroni salad

$3.00

cajun potatoes

$3.00

Beverages

soda

$2.00

milk

$2.00

orange juice

$2.00

hot chocolate

$2.00

coffee

$2.00

bottled water

$2.00

iced tea

$2.00

lemonade

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1404 route 49, Constantia, NY 13044

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

