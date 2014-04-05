Restaurant header imageView gallery

The White Sheep Cafe

White Sheep Cafe Building C 9000 W College Pkwy

Palos Hills, IL 60465

Espresso

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Double Espresso Shot

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Triple Espresso Shot

$6.00

Specialty Lattes

B&W Mocha Latte

$6.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

S'mores Latte

$6.00

Salted Caramel Latte

$6.00

White Sheep Latte

$6.00

Strawberry Mocha Latte

$6.00

Coffee Companions

Almond Biscotti

$1.50

Chocolate Biscotti

$1.50

Chocolate Chip Scone

$2.50

Cranberry Orange Scone

$2.50

Doughnuts

Chocolate Sprinkle Doughnut

$2.50

Vanilla doughnut, chocolate icing, sprinkles.

Cinnamon Pecan Doughnut

$2.50

Caramel icing, chopped pecans, chocolate drizzle, sprinkle of cinnamon.

Milky Way

Milky Way

$2.50

S'mores

$2.50

Lightly glazed, custard filling, brûléed sugar.

Vanilla Sprinkle

$2.50

Very Berry

$2.50

Vanilla doughnut, strawberry icing, sprinkles.

Mini Cakes

Almond Pastry

$8.00

Pistachio Pastry

$8.00

Milk Chocolate Pastry

$8.00

Strawberry Heart Pastry

$8.00

Black Forest Pastry

$8.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Refreshers

Strawberry Tea Refresher

$6.00

Teas

Blueberry Milk Bubble Tea

$6.50

Bubble Tea

$6.00

Chamomile

$3.50

Citron Green

$3.50

Hot Cinnamon Sunset

$3.50

Strawberry Milk Bubble Tea

$6.50

Sweet Tea

$6.00

Juices

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$7.00

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Energy Drinks

Bang Sourheads

$4.25

Bang Cotton Candy

$4.25

Bang Blue Razz

$4.25

Bang Cherry

$4.25

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Visit our sister location for full menu. 14335 S LaGrange Rd Orland Park, IL 60462

White Sheep Cafe Building C 9000 W College Pkwy, Palos Hills, IL 60465

