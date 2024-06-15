The Whitney
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Whitney is a family restaurant that offers upscale pub cuisine. You'll find a wonderful, relaxing atmosphere with high-quality meals and service.
451 East Grand Avenue, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494