The Whole Bowl - Beaverton 4580 SW Watson Ave.

4580 SW Watson Ave.

Beaverton, OR 97005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Big Bowl (16 oz) (Fully Loaded)

$8.00

Brown rice, black and red beans, sliced avocado, cilantro, black olives, Tillamook cheddar, sour cream, medium salsa and Tali sauce in a 16 oz. bowl. Nut, gluten, wheat, hydrogenated oil and guilt free! All bowls are nut, gluten, wheat, hydrogenated oil and guilt free!

Bambino Bowl (12 oz) (Fully Loaded)

$7.50

Brown rice, black and red beans, sliced avocado, cilantro, black olives, Tillamook cheddar, sour cream, salsa and Tali Sauce in a 12 oz bowl. All bowls are nut, gluten, wheat, hydrogenated oil and guilt free!

Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Bag of round tortilla chips.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

New Cascadia Traditional chocolate chip cookie - vegan and gluten-free. One per order.

Hyperbowle

$60.00
Meal Deal

$13.50

Big Bowl, Tortilla Chips, Drink and Chocolate Chip Cookie (Gluten-Free).

Coke

$1.50
Diet Coke

$1.50
La Croix Sparkling Water

$1.50

Orange, Pamplemousse (grapefruit), Passionfruit or Berry.

Brew Dr. Kombucha

$4.50

Locally-made kombucha, using certified organic tea leafs, botanicals, fruits and juices. Clear Mind, Ginger-Lemon and Love available.

Boxed Water Is Better

$2.50
Coconut Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
The Whole Bowl - Beaverton location

4580 SW Watson Ave., Beaverton, OR 97005

