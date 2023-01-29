  • Home
  • /
  • Portland
  • /
  • The Whole Bowl - 8 Bowl - 701 SW 6th Ave. Pioneer Square
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Whole Bowl - 8 Bowl 701 SW 6th Ave. Pioneer Square

review star

No reviews yet

701 SW 6th Ave.

Portland, OR 97204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

701 SW 6th Ave., Portland, OR 97204

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fried Egg I'm In Love - Pioneer Courthouse Square
orange starNo Reviews
780 SW Broadway Portland, OR 97205
View restaurantnext
Greenleaf Juicing - SW Morrison
orange starNo Reviews
617 SW Morrison St. Portland, WA 97205
View restaurantnext
Lil' Brooklyn PDX - Pacific Center Building
orange starNo Reviews
850 Southwest Broadway Portland, OR 97205
View restaurantnext
Flying Elephants at Fox Tower
orange starNo Reviews
812 SW Park Avenue Portland, OR 97209
View restaurantnext
Southpark Seafood
orange star4.3 • 3,580
901 SW. Salmon St. Portland, OR 97205
View restaurantnext
BeezWings - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
326 SW Broadway Portland, OR 97205
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (47 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston