Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Whole Bowl - Sandy 4615 NE Sandy Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

4615 NE Sandy Blvd.

Portland, OR 97213

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Online Food

Big Bowl (16 oz) (Fully Loaded)

Big Bowl (16 oz) (Fully Loaded)

$8.00

Brown rice, black and red beans, sliced avocado, cilantro, black olives, Tillamook cheddar, sour cream, medium salsa and Tali sauce in a 16 oz. bowl. Nut, gluten, wheat, hydrogenated oil and guilt free! All bowls are nut, gluten, wheat, hydrogenated oil and guilt free!

Bambino Bowl (12 oz) (Fully Loaded)

Bambino Bowl (12 oz) (Fully Loaded)

$7.50

Brown rice, black and red beans, sliced avocado, cilantro, black olives, Tillamook cheddar, sour cream, salsa and Tali Sauce in a 12 oz bowl. All bowls are nut, gluten, wheat, hydrogenated oil and guilt free!

Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Bag of round tortilla chips.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

New Cascadia Traditional chocolate chip cookie - vegan and gluten-free. One per order.

Hyperbowle

Hyperbowle

$60.00
Meal Deal

Meal Deal

$13.50

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$1.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.50
La Croix Sparkling Water

La Croix Sparkling Water

$1.50

Orange, Pamplemousse (grapefruit), Passionfruit or Berry.

Brew Dr. Kombucha

Brew Dr. Kombucha

$4.50

Locally-made kombucha, using certified organic tea leafs, botanicals, fruits and juices. Clear Mind, Ginger-Lemon and Love available.

Boxed Water Is Better

$2.50
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sandy Blvd.

Location

4615 NE Sandy Blvd., Portland, OR 97213

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Killer Burger - Holywood
orange star4.5 • 2,192
4644 NE Sandy Blvd Portland, OR 97213
View restaurantnext
Laurelwood Public House & Brewery
orange star4.5 • 1,496
5115 NE Sandy Blvd Portland, OR 97213
View restaurantnext
Clyde's Prime Rib - 5474 NE Sandy Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
5474 NE Sandy Blvd Portland, OR 97213
View restaurantnext
Big's Chicken - NE Glisan St
orange starNo Reviews
4606 NE Glisan St. Portland, OR 97213
View restaurantnext
Tacovore Portland
orange star4.5 • 10
3707 NE Fremont St Portland, OR 97212
View restaurantnext
Noho's Hawaiian Cafe - Portland
orange star4.6 • 798
4627 NE Fremont St. Portland, OR 97213
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston