The Whole Enchilada / FTL 745 N Federal Hwy
1,495 Reviews
$
745 N Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Popular Items
*GET IT GOIN'
Chips & Salsa
2 bags of chips & 8oz salsa
Queso & Chips
House Made Queso and Chips.
Queso & Chips with Ground Beef
House Made Queso With Ground Beef and Chips.
Guac & Chips
Fresh Made Guacamole (100% Hass Avocado) and Chips.
Street Corn
Grilled Yellow Corn Kernels, Cilantro Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Paprika and Fresh Cilantro.
Nacho Mama
Tortilla Chips, Cheese, Beans, Red Sauce, Protein Choice. *Guac, Sour Cream, Pico served on the side.
*ENSALADAS
Tostada
A Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl Filled With Romaine Lettuce, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Choice of Protein. Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Cilantro Sauce On Side
Chili-Chicken
Romaine Lettuce, Choice of Protein, Cotija Cheese, Avocado, Tomatoes. Chili-Lime Dressing On Side.
Mexican Caesar
Romaine Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Caesar Dressing On Side
*TACOS
Hasselhoff
Two tacos. Your choice of Protein. Loaded with lettuce, cheese and tomato. Includes Bag of Chips & One Smooth Pico Salsa.
Single Hasselhoff Taco
One Taco. Your choice of Protein. Loaded with lettuce, cheese & tomato. Includes Bag of Chips & One Smooth Pico Salsa.
Surfs Up Tacos
Two Mahi-Mahi tacos, loaded with cabbage, cheese, avocado, tomato and cilantro sauce. Includes Bag of Chips & One Smooth Pico Salsa.
Single Surf's Up Taco
Bae-Watch Tacos
Two Mahi-Mahi tacos, loaded with lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato and chipotle sauce. Includes Bag of Chips & One Smooth Pico Salsa.
Single Bae-Watch Taco
Mahi-Mahi taco, loaded with lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato & chipotle sauce. Includes Bag of Chips & One Smooth Pico Salsa.
Skrimp Tacos
Two Shrimp tacos, loaded with cabbage, cheese, avocado & cilantro sauce. Includes Bag of Chips & One Smooth Pico Salsa.
Single Skrimp Taco
Shrimp taco, loaded with cabbage, cheese, avocado & cilantro sauce. Includes Bag of Chips & One Smooth Pico Salsa.
*BURRITOS
Black Tiger
Shrimp, Mexican Rice, Caramelized Onions, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Cabbage, Chipotle Sauce
Ensanada
Mahi-Mahi, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Cilantro Sauce
Fa-Hee-Tah Barita
Mexican Rice, Roasted Peppers & Onions, Black Or Pinto Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Lettuce, Sour Cream
Happy Gilmore
Roasted Peppers & Onions, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bam Bam Sauce
Not Yet Famous
Mahi-Mahi, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Cabbage, Chipotle Sauce
Red
Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Served Enchilada Style: Topped With Red Mole Sauce, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Fresh Cilantro
The Bob
Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Choice Of Chicken, Ground Beef, Pork, Or Tofu
Tree Hugger
Tofu, Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Avocado
*LOS OTROS
Mother Crunch Wrap
Flour or whole wheat tortilla, black or pinto beans, jack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, sour cream, cilantro sauce, choice of chicken, ground beef, pork, or tofu
The Whole Enchilada Platter
2 soft corn tortillas rolled fresh to order, filled with your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or tofu, jack & cheddar cheese, topped with red mole sauce, melted cheese, sour cream & fresh cilantro served with mexican rice, black or pinto beans, tortilla chips & fresh salsa
Pancho Villa Quesadilla
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with roasted peppers & onions, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side
Fah- Hee-Tah Platter
roasted peppers & onions, mexican rice, black or pinto beans, jack & cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, 3 tortillas of your choice, choice of chicken, ground beef, pork, or tofu
Cheeseburger Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, mexican rice, pinto beans, grilled onion, jack & cheddar cheese, avocado, covered with jack, cheddar & cotija cheese, and smothered in queso. topped with pico de gallo
*ON THE SIDE
Guac
2oz 1.19, SM 3.89, LG 5.49
Avocado
2oz 1.19, SM 3.89, LG 5.49
Black Beans
2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.29
Pinto Beans
2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.29
Mexican Rice
2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.29
Queso
2oz 1.19, SM 2.99, LG 4.59
Street Corn
2oz .99. SM 1.99, LG 3.99
Chips
Fajita Veggies
2oz .79. SM 1.59, LG 3.29
Protein (4oz)
Protein (8oz)
*SIDE SAUCE + DRESSING + SALSA
*HALF ENCHILADAS
*SWEETS
SIDES + TOPPINGS A-Z
Avocado
2oz 1.19, SM 3.89, LG 5.49
Black Beans
2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.29
Cabbage
2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39
Carmalized Onions
2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39
Cheese
2oz .99. SM 1.99, LG 3.99
Chips
Corn (Plain)
Cotija Cheese
2oz .99. SM 1.99, LG 3.99
Fajita Veggies
2oz .79. SM 1.59, LG 3.29
Fresh Cilantro
Fresh Jalapenos
2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39
Guac
2oz 1.19, SM 3.89, LG 5.49
Lettuce
2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39
Nutella
Pickled Jalapeno
2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39
Pico
2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39
Pinto Beans
2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.29
Protein (4oz)
Protein (8oz)
Queso
2oz 1.19, SM 2.99, LG 4.59
Raw Onion
2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39
Rice
2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.29
Roasted Peppers
2oz .79. SM 1.59, LG 3.29
Single Tortilla
Sour Cream
2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG2.49
Street Corn
2oz .99. SM 1.99, LG 3.99
Tomato
2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39
Tostada Shell
*DON’T DRINK THE WATER
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
FRESH MEX & GOOD TIMES
745 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304