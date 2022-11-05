Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

The Whole Enchilada / FTL 745 N Federal Hwy

1,495 Reviews

$

745 N Federal Hwy

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

The Bob
Hasselhoff
Tostada

*GET IT GOIN'

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

2 bags of chips & 8oz salsa

Queso & Chips

$4.29+

House Made Queso and Chips.

Queso & Chips with Ground Beef

$4.88+

House Made Queso With Ground Beef and Chips.

Guac & Chips

$5.29+Out of stock

Fresh Made Guacamole (100% Hass Avocado) and Chips.

Street Corn

$2.49+

Grilled Yellow Corn Kernels, Cilantro Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Paprika and Fresh Cilantro.

Nacho Mama

$8.99

Tortilla Chips, Cheese, Beans, Red Sauce, Protein Choice. *Guac, Sour Cream, Pico served on the side.

*ENSALADAS

A Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl Filled With Romaine Lettuce, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Rice, Black or Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream And Cilantro Sauce on the Side.

Tostada

$10.49

A Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl Filled With Romaine Lettuce, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Choice of Protein. Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Cilantro Sauce On Side

Chili-Chicken

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Choice of Protein, Cotija Cheese, Avocado, Tomatoes. Chili-Lime Dressing On Side.

Mexican Caesar

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Caesar Dressing On Side

*TACOS

Hasselhoff

$7.49

Two tacos. Your choice of Protein. Loaded with lettuce, cheese and tomato. Includes Bag of Chips & One Smooth Pico Salsa.

Single Hasselhoff Taco

$3.75

One Taco. Your choice of Protein. Loaded with lettuce, cheese & tomato. Includes Bag of Chips & One Smooth Pico Salsa.

Surfs Up Tacos

$9.99

Two Mahi-Mahi tacos, loaded with cabbage, cheese, avocado, tomato and cilantro sauce. Includes Bag of Chips & One Smooth Pico Salsa.

Single Surf's Up Taco

$4.99

Bae-Watch Tacos

$9.99

Two Mahi-Mahi tacos, loaded with lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato and chipotle sauce. Includes Bag of Chips & One Smooth Pico Salsa.

Single Bae-Watch Taco

$4.99

Mahi-Mahi taco, loaded with lettuce, cheese, avocado, tomato & chipotle sauce. Includes Bag of Chips & One Smooth Pico Salsa.

Skrimp Tacos

$9.99

Two Shrimp tacos, loaded with cabbage, cheese, avocado & cilantro sauce. Includes Bag of Chips & One Smooth Pico Salsa.

Single Skrimp Taco

$4.99

Shrimp taco, loaded with cabbage, cheese, avocado & cilantro sauce. Includes Bag of Chips & One Smooth Pico Salsa.

*BURRITOS

Black Tiger

$10.99

Shrimp, Mexican Rice, Caramelized Onions, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Cabbage, Chipotle Sauce

Ensanada

$10.99

Mahi-Mahi, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Cilantro Sauce

Fa-Hee-Tah Barita

$10.49

Mexican Rice, Roasted Peppers & Onions, Black Or Pinto Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Happy Gilmore

$9.49

Roasted Peppers & Onions, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bam Bam Sauce

Not Yet Famous

$10.99

Mahi-Mahi, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Cabbage, Chipotle Sauce

Red

$10.99

Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Served Enchilada Style: Topped With Red Mole Sauce, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Fresh Cilantro

The Bob

$9.99

Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Choice Of Chicken, Ground Beef, Pork, Or Tofu

Tree Hugger

$8.99

Tofu, Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Avocado

*LOS OTROS

Mother Crunch Wrap

$9.99

Flour or whole wheat tortilla, black or pinto beans, jack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, sour cream, cilantro sauce, choice of chicken, ground beef, pork, or tofu

The Whole Enchilada Platter

$9.49

2 soft corn tortillas rolled fresh to order, filled with your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or tofu, jack & cheddar cheese, topped with red mole sauce, melted cheese, sour cream & fresh cilantro served with mexican rice, black or pinto beans, tortilla chips & fresh salsa

Pancho Villa Quesadilla

$8.49

Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side

Fajita Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with roasted peppers & onions, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side

Fah- Hee-Tah Platter

$10.99

roasted peppers & onions, mexican rice, black or pinto beans, jack & cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, 3 tortillas of your choice, choice of chicken, ground beef, pork, or tofu

Cheeseburger Chimichanga

$12.99

Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, mexican rice, pinto beans, grilled onion, jack & cheddar cheese, avocado, covered with jack, cheddar & cotija cheese, and smothered in queso. topped with pico de gallo

*ON THE SIDE

Guac

$1.99+

2oz 1.19, SM 3.89, LG 5.49

Avocado

$4.29+

2oz 1.19, SM 3.89, LG 5.49

Black Beans

$1.49+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.29

Pinto Beans

$1.49+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.29

Mexican Rice

$1.49+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.29

Queso

$1.65+

2oz 1.19, SM 2.99, LG 4.59

Street Corn

$2.49+

2oz .99. SM 1.99, LG 3.99

Chips

$1.19

Fajita Veggies

$1.59+

2oz .79. SM 1.59, LG 3.29

Protein (4oz)

Protein (8oz)

*SIDE SAUCE + DRESSING + SALSA

Bam Bam

Spicey Aioli

Cilantro Sauce

Chipotle Sauce

Sour Cream

Red Sauce

Chili Lime

Mexican Cesar

TWE Vinagrette

Traditional

Smooth Pico

Mango

Roasted

Verde

Habanero Hot

Jalapeno Hot

*HALF ENCHILADAS

Grilled Flour Tortilla, Filled With Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream On Side

Kids Taco

$3.99

Any Style Tortilla Along With Your Choice Of Chicken, Ground Beef, Pork Or Tofu, Topped With Jack & Cheddar Cheese

Kids Burrito

$4.99

Soft Flour Tortilla, Filled With Black Or Pinto Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

*SWEETS

Sopapillas

$4.49

Fried Flour Tortillas Dusted With Cinnamon And Sugar Then Drizzled With Honey

Churros N' Nutella

$6.49Out of stock

Fried Dough Coated In Cinnamon & Sugar With A Side Of Nutella Hazelnut Spread

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.79

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.79

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.79

SIDES + TOPPINGS A-Z

Avocado

$4.29+

2oz 1.19, SM 3.89, LG 5.49

Black Beans

$1.49+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.29

Cabbage

$1.19+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39

Carmalized Onions

$1.59+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39

Cheese

$0.99+

2oz .99. SM 1.99, LG 3.99

Chips

$1.19

Corn (Plain)

$2.29+

Cotija Cheese

$1.19+

2oz .99. SM 1.99, LG 3.99

Fajita Veggies

$1.59+

2oz .79. SM 1.59, LG 3.29

Fresh Cilantro

$0.59+

Fresh Jalapenos

$0.59+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39

Guac

$1.99+

2oz 1.19, SM 3.89, LG 5.49

Lettuce

$1.19+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39

Nutella

$1.49+

Pickled Jalapeno

$0.59+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39

Pico

$0.59+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39

Pinto Beans

$1.49+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.29

Protein (4oz)

Protein (8oz)

Queso

$1.65+

2oz 1.19, SM 2.99, LG 4.59

Raw Onion

$0.59+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39

Rice

$1.49+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.29

Roasted Peppers

$1.59+

2oz .79. SM 1.59, LG 3.29

Single Tortilla

$0.59+

Sour Cream

$0.59+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG2.49

Street Corn

$2.49+

2oz .99. SM 1.99, LG 3.99

Tomato

$0.79+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39

Tostada Shell

$1.99

*DON’T DRINK THE WATER

Tiger Seed

$5.99

Mexican Soda

$2.99

20oz Beverage

$2.79

IMPORT BEER

$5.00

DOMESTIC BEER

$4.00

SPECIALTY alc. BEVERAGE

$5.00

House Wine

$5.00

Bottle Water

$2.29

Caprisun

$1.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

FRESH MEX & GOOD TIMES

Location

745 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

