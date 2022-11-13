A map showing the location of The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park 4115 N Federal HwyView gallery

The Whole Enchilada / Oakland Park 4115 N Federal Hwy

4115 N Federal Hwy

Oakland Park, FL 33308

Order Again

Popular Items

Fajita Quesadilla
Hasselhoff Tacos
The Bob

*GET IT GOIN'

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Two bags of chips and 8oz salsa.

Queso & Chips

$4.29+

House Made Queso And Chips.

Queso & Chips with Ground Beef

$4.88+

House Made Queso With Ground Beef And Chips.

Guac & Chips

$5.29+

Fresh Made Guacamole (100% has avocado) & Chips.

Street Corn

$2.49+

Grilled Yellow Corn Kernels, Cilantro Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Fresh Cilantro, Paprika.

Nacho Mama

$8.99

Tortilla Chips, Jack&Chedder Cheese, beans, red sauce, Protein choice. *Guac, Sour cream, Pico served on the side.

*ENSALADAS

Tostada

$10.49

A Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl Filled With Romaine Lettuce, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Choice of Protein. Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, And Cilantro Sauce on The Side.

Chili-Chicken

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Choice of Protein. Cotija Cheese, Avocado, Tomatoes, Chili-Lime Dressing On Side.

Mexican Caesar

$9.99

Romaine Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Caesar Dressing On Side

*TACOS

Hasselhoff Tacos

$7.49

Two Tacos, loaded with, cheese, Cilantro and Tomato. Includes one bag of chips and one smooth Pico salsa.

Single Hasselhoff Taco

$3.75

One Taco, loaded with cheese, Tomato and Lettuce. Includes one bag of chips and one smooth Pico salsa.

Surfs Up Tacos

$9.99

Two Mahi Mahi Tacos, loaded with cabbage, cheese, avocado and cilantro sauce. Includes one bag of chips and one smooth Pico salsa.

Single Surf's Up Taco

$4.99

One Mahi Mahi Taco, loaded with cabbage, cheese, avocado and cilantro sauce. Includes one bag of chips and one smooth Pico salsa.

Bae-Watch Tacos

$9.99

Two Mahi Mahi Tacos, loaded with Lettuce, cheese, Tomato, avocado and Chipotle sauce. Includes one bag of chips and one smooth Pico salsa.

Single Bae-Watch Taco

$4.99

One Mahi Mahi Taco, loaded with Lettuce, cheese, avocado and chipotle sauce. Includes one bag of chips and one smooth Pico salsa.

Skrimp Tacos

$9.99

Two Shrimp Tacos, loaded with cabbage, cheese, avocado and cilantro sauce. Includes one bag of chips and one smooth Pico salsa.

Single Skrimp Taco

$4.99

One Shrimp Taco, loaded with cabbage, cheese, avocado and cilantro sauce. Includes one bag of chips and one smooth Pico salsa.

*BURRITOS

Black Tiger

$10.49

Shrimp, Mexican Rice, Caramelized Onions, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Cabbage, Chipotle Sauce

Ensanada

$10.99

Mahi-Mahi, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Cilantro Sauce

Fa-Hee-Tah Barita

$10.49

Mexican Rice, Roasted Peppers & Onions, Black Or Pinto Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Happy Gilmore

$9.49

Roasted Peppers & Onions, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bam Bam Sauce

Not Yet Famous

$10.99

Mahi-Mahi, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Cabbage, Chipotle Sauce

Red

$10.99

Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Served Enchilada Style: Topped With Red Mole Sauce, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Fresh Cilantro

The Bob

$9.99

Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Choice Of Chicken, Ground Beef, Pork, Or Tofu

Tree Hugger

$8.99

Tofu, Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Avocado

*LOS OTROS

Cheeseburger Chimichanga

$12.99

Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, mexican rice, pinto beans, grilled onion, jack & cheddar cheese, avocado, covered with jack, cheddar & cotija cheese, and smothered in queso. topped with pico de gallo

Fah- Hee-Tah Platter

$10.99

roasted peppers & onions, mexican rice, black or pinto beans, jack & cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, 3 tortillas of your choice, choice of chicken, ground beef, pork, or tofu

Fajita Quesadilla

$8.99

Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with roasted peppers & onions, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side

Mother Crunch Wrap

$9.99

Flour or whole wheat tortilla, black or pinto beans, jack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, sour cream, cilantro sauce, choice of chicken, ground beef, pork, or tofu

Pancho Villa Quesadilla

$8.49

Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side

The Whole Enchilada Platter

$9.49

2 soft corn tortillas rolled fresh to order, filled with your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or tofu, jack & cheddar cheese, topped with red mole sauce, melted cheese, sour cream & fresh cilantro served with mexican rice, black or pinto beans, tortilla chips & fresh salsa

ON THE SIDE

Guac

$1.99+

Avocado

$4.29+

2oz 1.19, SM 3.89, LG 5.49

Black Beans

$1.49+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.29

Pinto Beans

$1.49+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.29

Rice

$1.49+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.29

Queso

$1.65+

2oz 1.19, SM 2.99, LG 4.59

Street corn

$2.49+

2oz .99. SM 1.99, LG 3.99

Chips

$1.19

Fajita Veggies

$1.49+

2oz .79. SM 1.59, LG 3.29

Protein (4oz)

Protein (8oz)

Side Sauce+Dressing+Salsa

Bam Bam

$0.59+

Spicy Aioli

Cilantro Sauce

Chipotle Sauce

Sour Cream

Red Sauce

Chili Lime

Mexican Caesar

TWE Vinagrette

Traditioal

Smooth Pico

Mango

Roasted

Verde

Habanero Hot

Jalepeno Hot

*HALF ENCHILADAS

Grilled Flour Tortilla, Filled With Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream On Side

Kids Taco

$3.99

Any Style Tortilla Along With Your Choice Of Chicken, Ground Beef, Pork Or Tofu, Topped With Jack & Cheddar Cheese

Kids Burrito

$4.99

Soft Flour Tortilla, Filled With Black Or Pinto Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

*SWEETS

Sopapillas

$4.49

Fried Flour Tortillas Dusted With Cinnamon And Sugar Then Drizzled With Honey

Churros N' Nutella

$6.49

Fried Dough Coated In Cinnamon & Sugar With A Side Of Nutella Hazelnut Spread

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.79

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.79

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.79

SIDE + TOPPING A TO Z

SM Rice

$1.19

LG Rice

$2.29

SM Beans

$1.19

LG Beans

$2.29

SM Guac

$3.89

LG Guac

$5.49

SM Queso

$2.99

LG Queso

$4.59

Chicken

$3.29+

Pork

$3.29+

Beef

$3.29+

Tofu

$3.29+

Steak

$3.99+

Mahi

$3.99+

Shrimp

$3.99+

Caesar Dressing

$0.59

Chili Lime Dressing

$0.59

TWE Vinaigrette

$0.59

red sauce

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG2.49

*DON’T DRINK THE WATER

Tiger Seed

$5.99

Mexican Soda

$2.99

20oz Beverage

$2.79

IMPORT BEER

$5.00

DOMESTIC BEER

$4.00

SPECIALTY alc. BEVERAGE

$5.00

House Wine

$5.00

Bottle Water

$2.29

Caprisun

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4115 N Federal Hwy, Oakland Park, FL 33308

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

