A map showing the location of The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill and Bar 8000 W Broward Blvd Suite 1820View gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

The Whole Enchilada Fresh Mexican Grill and Bar 8000 W Broward Blvd Suite 1820

review star

No reviews yet

8000 W Broward Blvd Suite 1820

Plantation, FL 33388

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Bob
Pancho Villa Quesadilla
Fajita Quesadilla

*GET IT GOIN'

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

2 bags of chips & 8oz salsa.

Queso & Chips

$4.29+

House made Queso & Chips.

Queso & Chips with Ground Beef

$4.88+

House Made Queso with Ground Beef & Chips.

Guac & Chips

$5.29+

Fresh Made Guacamole(100% Hass Avocado) and Chips.

Street Corn

$2.49+

Grilled yellow Corn Kernels, (No GMO's) Cilantro Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Spice (paprika and chili powder) and Fresh Cilantro.

Nacho Mama

$8.99

Tortilla Chips, Cheese, Beans , Red Sauce, Protein Choice.* Guac, Sour Cream, Pico served on side.

*ENSALADAS

Tostada

$10.49

A Crispy Flour Tortilla Bowl Filled With Romaine Lettuce, Jack É& Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Guacamole, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Cilantro and Sauce On Side

Chili-Chicken

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, Choice of Protein, Cotija Cheese, Avocado, Tomatoes. Chili-Lime Dressing On Side.

Mexican Caesar

$8.49

Romaine Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Caesar Dressing On Side

*TACOS

Hasselhoff Tacos

$7.49

Two Tacos, Your Protein choice, loaded with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes with one bag of chips and one smooth pico salsa.

Single Hasselhoff Taco

$3.75

One Taco, Your Protein Choice, Lettuce, cheese , tomatoes. one bag of chips with one smooth pico.

Surfs Up Tacos

$9.99

Two Mahi Tacos, Choice of Tortillas, loaded with cabbage, cheese, avocadoes, tomatoes, cilantro sauce, bag of chips and salsa.

Single Surf's Up Taco

$4.99

Bae-Watch Tacos

$9.99

Two Mahi Mahi Tacos, loaded with lettuce, cheese, chipotle, avocado with smooth pico and a bag of chips.

Single Bae-Watch Taco

$4.99

One Mahi Mahi Taco, loaded with lettuce, cheese, chipotle, avocado with smooth pico and a bag of chips.

Skrimp Tacos

$9.99

Two Shrimp Tacos, loaded with cabbage, cheese, cilantro sauce, avocado with smooth pico and a bag of chips.

Single Skrimp Taco

$4.99

One Shrimp Taco, loaded with cabbage, cheese, cilantro sauce, avocado with smooth pico and a bag of chips.

*BURRITO

Happy Gilmore

$9.49

Roasted Peppers & Onions, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bam Bam Sauce

Red

$10.99

Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Served Enchilada Style: Topped With Red Mole Sauce, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Fresh Cilantro

Ensenada

$10.99

Mahi-Mahi, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce, Cilantro Sauce

Not Yet Famous

$10.99

Mahi-Mahi, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Cabbage, Chipotle Sauce

Black Tiger

$10.99

Shrimp, Mexican Rice, Caramelized Onions, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Avocado, Cabbage, Chipotle Sauce

Fa-Hee-Tah Barita

$10.49

Mexican Rice, Roasted Peppers & Onions, Black Or Pinto Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Avocado, Lettuce, Sour Cream

Tree Hugger

$8.49

Tofu, Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Lettuce, Avocado

The Bob

$9.99

Mexican Rice, Black Or Pinto Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Choice Of Chicken, Ground Beef, Pork, Or Tofu

*LOS OTROS

Mother Crunch Wrap

$9.49

Flour or whole wheat tortilla, black or pinto beans, jack & cheddar cheese, lettuce, sour cream, cilantro sauce, choice of chicken, ground beef, pork, or tofu

The Whole Enchilada Platter

$8.99

2 soft corn tortillas rolled fresh to order, filled with your choice of chicken, ground beef, pork or tofu, jack & cheddar cheese, topped with red mole sauce, melted cheese, sour cream & fresh cilantro served with mexican rice, black or pinto beans, tortilla chips & fresh salsa

Pancho Villa Quesadilla

$7.89

Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side

Fajita Quesadilla

$8.39

Grilled flour or whole wheat tortilla, filled with roasted peppers & onions, jack & cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo on the side

Fah- Hee-Tah Platter

$9.99

roasted peppers & onions, mexican rice, black or pinto beans, jack & cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream, 3 tortillas of your choice, choice of chicken, ground beef, pork, or tofu

Cheeseburger Chimichanga

$12.99

Flour tortilla filled with ground beef, mexican rice, pinto beans, grilled onion, jack & cheddar cheese, avocado, covered with jack, cheddar & cotija cheese, and smothered in queso. topped with pico de gallo

SIDES PLUS TOPPINGS A-Z

Avocado

$4.29+

2oz 1.19, SM 3.89, LG 5.49

Black Beans

$1.49+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.29

Cabbage

$1.19+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39

Carmelized Onions

$1.59+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39

Cheese

$0.99+

2oz .99. SM 1.99, LG 3.99

Corn Plain

$2.29+

Street Corn

$2.49+

2oz .99. SM 1.99, LG 3.99

Cotija Cheese

$1.19+

2oz .99. SM 1.99, LG 3.99

Fajita Veggies

$1.59+

2oz .79. SM 1.59, LG 3.29

Fresh Jalapenos

$0.59+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39

Guac

$1.99+

2oz 1.19, SM 3.89, LG 5.49

Lettuce

$1.19+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39

Raw Onion

$0.59+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39

Roasted Peppers

$1.59+

2oz .79. SM 1.59, LG 3.29

Pickled Jalapeno

$0.59+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39

Pico

$0.59+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39

Pinto Beans

$1.49+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.29

Queso

$1.65+

2oz 1.19, SM 2.99, LG 4.59

Rice

$1.49+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.29

Sour Cream

$0.59+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG2.49

Tomato

$0.79+

2oz .59, SM 1.19, LG 2.39

Nutella

$1.49+

Chips

$1.19

Protein (4oz)

Protein (8oz)

Fresh Cilantro

$0.59+

Tostada Shell

$1.99

Single Tortilla

$0.59+

SIDE SAUCE+DRESSING+SALSA

Bam Bam

Spicy Aioli

Cilantro Sauce

Chipotle Sauce

Sour Cream

Red Sauce

Chilli Lime

Mexican Caesar

TWE Vinagrette

Traditional

Smooth Pico

Mango

Roasted

Verde

Habanero Hot

Jalapeno Hot

*HALF ENCHILADAS "KIDS"

Grilled Flour Tortilla, Filled With Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream On Side

Kids Taco

$3.99

Any Style Tortilla Along With Your Choice Of Chicken, Ground Beef, Pork Or Tofu, Topped With Jack & Cheddar Cheese

Kids Burrito

$4.99

Soft Flour Tortilla, Filled With Black Or Pinto Beans, Jack & Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

*SWEETS

Sopapillas

$4.49

Fried Flour Tortillas Dusted With Cinnamon And Sugar Then Drizzled With Honey

Churros N' Nutella

$6.49

Fried Dough Coated In Cinnamon & Sugar With A Side Of Nutella Hazelnut Spread

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.79

Salted Caramel Cookie

$2.79

Rice Crispy Treat

$2.79

*DON’T DRINK THE WATER

Tiger Seed

$5.99

Mexican Soda

$2.99

20oz Beverage

$2.79

IMPORT BEER

$5.00

DOMESTIC BEER

$4.00

SPECIALTY alc. BEVERAGE

$5.00

House Wine

$5.00

Bottle Water

$2.29

Caprisun

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

8000 W Broward Blvd Suite 1820, Plantation, FL 33388

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bien Chido - Authentic Mexican Taqueria
orange starNo Reviews
6967 W. Broward Blvd. Plantation, FL 33317
View restaurantnext
La Reyna - Authentic Mexican Cuisine
orange star4.1 • 545
5822 S. Flamingo Rd. Cooper City, FL 33330
View restaurantnext
The Whole Enchilada / FTL - 745 N Federal Hwy
orange star4.3 • 1,495
745 N Federal Hwy Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurantnext
Cielito Lindo - Oakland Park
orange starNo Reviews
91 NE 44th st Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Tatts and Tacos - 3200 Ne 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3200 Ne 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Guacamole Station & Tacos
orange starNo Reviews
118 North Federal Highway Dania, FL 33004
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Plantation

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Coconuts Events - Be Nice
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plantation
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston