The Wicked Bean 11507 AR-72
No reviews yet
11507 AR-72
Centerton, AR 72719
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Coffee
chai, powered drinks
- 16 Oz Crème Brûlée$5.25
Creamy vanilla custard and caramel
- 20 Oz Crème Brûlée$5.50
Creamy vanilla custard and caramel
- 16 Oz Chai Tea$5.25
Fragrant, gently spicy, and full of flavor
- 20 Oz Chai Tea$5.50
Fragrant, gently spicy, and full of flavor
- 16 Oz London Fog$5.25
Earl grey strong tea, lavender, and vanilla
- 20 Oz London Fog$5.50
Earl grey strong tea, lavender, and vanilla
- 16 Oz Matcha$5.25
Japanese matcha and creamy vanilla
- 20 Oz Matcha$5.50
Japanese matcha and creamy vanilla
Coffees
- 16 Oz Cold Brew Coffee$4.25
- 20 Oz Cold Brew Coffee$4.50
- 24 Oz Cold Brew Coffee$4.75
- Sparkling Cold Brew Coffee$5.00
20 oz
- 12 Oz Fresh Brewed Drip Coffee$3.00
- 16 Oz Fresh Brewed Drip Coffee$3.50
- 20 Oz Fresh Brewed Drip Coffee$3.75
- 12 Oz The Wicked Black Eye$3.50
- 16 Oz The Wicked Black Eye$4.50
- 20 Oz The Wicked Black Eye$5.00
Espresso Drinks
Seasonal lattes
- 16 Oz Caramel Delight$6.00
Caramel sauce & coconut purée
- 20 Oz Caramel Delight$6.50
Caramel sauce & coconut purée
- 16 Oz Christmas in a Cup$6.00
Dark chocolate, cranberry & cinnamon bun
- 20 Oz Christmas in a Cup$6.50
Dark chocolate, cranberry & cinnamon bun
- 16 Oz Fireside Marshmallow$6.00
White chocolate & toasted marshmallow and amaretto
- 20 Oz Fireside Marshmallow$6.50
White chocolate & toasted marshmallow and amaretto
- 16 Oz Gingerbread Pumpkin$6.00
Gingerbread spice and pumpkin spice
- 20 Oz Gingerbread Pumpkin$6.50
Gingerbread spice and pumpkin spice
- 16 Oz The Irish Rose$6.00
White chocolate, Irish cream & rose
- 20 Oz The Irish Rose$6.50
White chocolate, Irish cream & rose
- 16 Oz Oatmeal Cookie$6.00
(The only thing that's missing is the raisins!) choi, cinnamon & oat milk
- 20 Oz Oatmeal Cookie$6.50
(The only thing that's missing is the raisins!) choi, cinnamon & oat milk
- 16 Oz Pumpkin Spice$6.00
(Available all year long!!) Real pumpkin purée, cinnamon & nutmeg
- 20 Oz Pumpkin Spice$6.50
(Available all year long!!) Real pumpkin purée, cinnamon & nutmeg
- 16 Oz Pecan Pie$6.00
Butter pecan, vanilla spice & sea salt
- 20 Oz Pecan Pie$6.50
Butter pecan, vanilla spice & sea salt
- 16 Oz The Tuxedo$6.00
Dark & white chocolate
- 20 Oz The Tuxedo$6.50
Dark & white chocolate
The Breve Latte
Wicked Lattes
- 16 Oz The Canuck$6.00
White chocolate, maple spice & caramel
- 20 Oz The Canuck$6.50
White chocolate, maple spice & caramel
- 16 Oz Coconut Cream Dream$6.00
(It's like coconut cream pie in a cup!) French vanilla & coconut purée
- 20 Oz Coconut Cream Dream$6.50
(It's like coconut cream pie in a cup!) French vanilla & coconut purée
- 16 Oz The Crazy Ukrainian$6.00
Caramel, white chocolate and Irish cream
- 20 Oz The Crazy Ukrainian$6.50
Caramel, white chocolate and Irish cream
- 16 Oz French Mint$6.00
Dark or white chocolate & frosted mint
- 20 Oz French Mint$6.50
Dark or white chocolate & frosted mint
- 16 Oz The Highlander$6.00
Dark chocolate & toffee nut
- 20 Oz The Highlander$6.50
Dark chocolate & toffee nut
- 16 Oz Koko-Bonbon$6.00
Dark chocolate & coconut purée
- 20 Oz Koko-Bonbon$6.50
Dark chocolate & coconut purée
- 16 Oz The Kraken$6.00
Sea salt, caramel & toffee
- 20 Oz The Kraken$6.50
Sea salt, caramel & toffee
- 16 Oz Mocha De Fresa$6.00
Dark or white chocolate & strawberry
- 20 Oz Mocha De Fresa$6.50
Dark or white chocolate & strawberry
- 16 Oz Schnecke Knödel$6.00
(Think snickerdoodle cookies) cinnamon, spiced vanilla & cookie butter
- 20 Oz Schnecke Knödel$6.50
(Think snickerdoodle cookies) cinnamon, spiced vanilla & cookie butter
- 16 Oz Smokey Butternut$6.00
Smokey brown butter & hazelnut
- 20 Oz Smokey Butternut$6.50
Smokey brown butter & hazelnut
- 16 Oz Top - Notch - Butterscotch$6.00
Butterscotch & caramel notes
- 20 Oz Top - Notch - Butterscotch$6.50
Butterscotch & caramel notes
- 16 Oz Wicked Penny$6.00
Dark chocolate & peanut butter
- 20 Oz Wicked Penny$6.50
Dark chocolate & peanut butter
- 16 Oz The Blonde Zombie$6.00
White chocolate, hazelnut & coconut
- 20 Oz The Blonde Zombie$6.50
White chocolate, hazelnut & coconut
- 16 Oz The Brunette Zombie$6.00
Dark chocolate, hazelnut & coconut
- 20 Oz The Brunette Zombie$6.50
Dark chocolate, hazelnut & coconut
- 16 Oz The Rusty Zombie$6.00
Caramel, hazelnut & coconut
- 20 Oz The Rusty Zombie$6.50
Caramel, hazelnut & coconut
plaine lattes no flavors
hot cho, fraps, smoothies, teas, energy
Real Fruit smoothies
Hot Chocolate
Fizzes
Frappés
- 16 Oz Abominable Snowman$5.25
White chocolate, toasted marshmallow, and real marshmallow fluff
- 20 Oz Abominable Snowman$5.50
White chocolate, toasted marshmallow, and real marshmallow fluff
- 16 Oz Pumpkin Spice Cream$5.25
Real spiced pumpkin purée
- 20 Oz Pumpkin Spice Cream$5.50
Real spiced pumpkin purée
- 16 Oz Lemon Chiller$5.75
Lemon and real lemon Oreo cookies
- 20 Oz Lemon Chiller$6.00
Lemon and real lemon Oreo cookies
- 16 Oz Nutter Butter$6.00
Real peanut butter and real nutter butter cookies
- 20 Oz Nutter Butter$6.25
Real peanut butter and real nutter butter cookies
- 16 Oz Uh - Oh Oreo$5.75
White chocolate and real Oreo cookies
- 20 Oz Uh - Oh Oreo$6.00
White chocolate and real Oreo cookies
- 16 Oz Funky Monkey$6.00
Banana purée, coconut purée with real peanut butter
- 20 Oz Funky Monkey$6.25
Banana purée, coconut purée with real peanut butter
H2O and Other Drinks
special puree Smoo
- 16 Oz Caramel Apple$6.00
Granny smith green apple & caramel
- 20 Oz Caramel Apple$6.25
Granny smith green apple & caramel
- 16 Oz Tropical Vacation in a Cup$7.00
Pineapple, coconut purée, banana purée, and coconut milk
- 20 Oz Tropical Vacation in a Cup$7.25
Pineapple, coconut purée, banana purée, and coconut milk
Purée smoothies
Tea Pigs
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
11507 AR-72, Centerton, AR 72719